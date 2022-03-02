‘Slava Ukraini!’ Ukrainians in Madison watch and worry as Russia invades homeland

Ukraine resident Oleh Humenyuk faced a crowd of protesters at the Wisconsin state Capitol Saturday, calling for support of his home country as he wondered when he would be able to return to it.
It was supposed to be another one of his yearly trips, when he and his wife travel from Rivne, Ukraine, to visit their daughter Olha Skyba, who works at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“But this time when we were here,” the 70-year-old father said as Skyba translated from Ukrainian to English, “we experienced something that's never happened before: We had to hear that the war started.”
So had dozens of other Ukrainians — from university students to retirees and young couples — who gathered on Saturday in a cry for unity and support as the country of their youth and family faced an invasion by thousands of Russian soldiers.
Despite being thousands of miles away, they stood in solidarity with Ukraine and pleaded for more protection, remaining hopeful that the embattled country would not back down despite Russia’s overwhelming military power.
The protesters shouted the Ukrainian national salute, “Slava Ukraini! Heroiam slava!” or “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!”
“The people of Ukraine want peace. They want justice. They are fighting for their democracy,” said one Ukrainian woman to the crowd of around 100 people. “The world is watching. United we stand, divided we fall. Humanity will prevail. We’ll hold on forever. Ukraine will last forever!”
What's happening in Ukraine?
The fight comes in part from Russia’s demand to prevent the former Soviet country from further aligning itself with the West and joining NATO, a military alliance between 28 European and two North American countries. UW-Madison political science professor Yoshiko Herrera said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears intent on squashing Ukraine’s independence.
Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Herrera said, Ukrainians became more anti-Soviet and independent from Russia. Putin has meanwhile said the destruction of the USSR was the worst catastrophe of the 20th century and denies Ukrainian nationhood and sovereignty.
“There's no question he would have liked for the Soviet Union to stay together,” she said. “He has these imperial ambitions and thinks all these states of the former Soviet Union should be under Russian influence in one way or another.”
Ukraine has also had two successful revolutions against pro-Russian leader and former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych in 2004 and 2014, “something extremely threatening to Putin because he’s a dictator,” Herrera said.
“Putin uses force against the population to stay in power and he hates that there is an example of a successful democratic revolution in Ukraine,” she added. “Ukraine is particularly threatening because of their closeness to Russia and because they're such a clear example of a different kind of political system, including a democratic social revolution.”
In spite of the countries’ long history, she said “nothing justifies the invasion” or Putin’s actions, which has led to unified outrage against the leader.
“What distinguishes this conflict from others is that this is an obvious one-sided wrong here,” Herrera said. “Ukraine is sitting there at a huge military disadvantage, and Putin amassed all those troops, had multiple months of possibility for de-escalation and instead just decided to invade.”
Fearing for family
When Skyba first heard news of Russia’s full-scale assault Wednesday night, she called her sister and cousins overseas, waking them just before 6 a.m. Thursday in Ukraine to inform them of a coming invasion — “the worst thing that could happen.”
In the weeks prior, Russian officials were adamant that the country was not planning an attack on neighboring Ukraine. “It felt like a knife behind your back,” Skyba’s father said.
At first, her sister, who has a 7-year-old child, was confused and in disbelief. “On the first day, it was despair,” Skyba said. “Everybody was lost and stuck and frozen.”
Explosions were reported across the country, including in Kyiv, the capital; in Kharkiv, the second largest city; and elsewhere. According to news reports, over half a million residents fled west and to neighboring countries in a panic, while others took shelter underground. Some stayed behind, choosing to fight for their country.
Olya Daubs, who came from Ukraine to the U.S. in 2012, has been living in Madison for six years. She also has family stuck in the country. Last year, she and her husband Steve bought a bigger home in hopes that her parents would eventually come live with them in Madison.
Those plans changed when her mother suffered a stroke six months ago, and now her parents can no longer seek sanctuary due to her health condition.
“A lot of people are going to underground subway stations, but my mom can’t really walk after the stroke,” she said. “She has a wheelchair, but it’s a long way to the subway from their place, so they just stay at home, hoping for the best.”
Daubs’ parents live in Kharkiv, which remains under Ukrainian control. Russian forces, however, have pushed into the city, where the violence continues to intensify in civilian areas.
On Sunday, the Russian military blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv; on Monday launched rockets on a residential neighborhood, killing dozens of civilians; and on Tuesday struck a large administrative building in the main square, leaving seven dead.
Daubs said she feels hopeless and terrified for her parents, who tell her of the constant explosions and shelling they hear all around them. Each morning, her dad goes outside to help clean up the mess left behind from the previous night’s attacks.
Natalka Akulenko, who helped organize the Capitol protest, came from Ukraine to Madison in 2004 to be with her husband, whom she met at an antinuclear weapons conference. She said a missile hit a high-rise building near her parents’ home in Kyiv, though the two had already escaped to safety in the western part of the country.
While Akulenko hopes her brother and his wife, who remain in Kyiv, will be able to join her parents out west, she is unsure if they will be able to leave the city due to traffic jams and road closures.
For now, Akulenko stays close to her TV, watching Ukrainian newscasts as a message flashes intermittently on the screen: “We will be back on air after the air raid warning ends.”
“I am devastated when I allow myself to imagine the result of what's going on now,” she said. “I’m really terrified that more Ukrainians will die and that my childhood home and my parents’ home will be destroyed and I'll never be able to go back there.”
Holding on to hope
Still, like others who spoke at the protest, Akulenko held on to hope, saying Ukrainians “will win eventually because we have this absolute love for our country.”
“The Russians have met such fierce resistance from our people, which they had not expected,” she said, “so hopefully it will not be as fast or as easy as people think.”
According to UW’s Herrera, Russia is not doing as well militarily as Putin had anticipated. “They didn't get the easy victory because Putin completely did not understand the resolve of Ukrainian people to have a sovereign state,” she said on Monday.
That makes her worry, however, about increased use of force against Ukraine. “They may send more missiles or bombs, kill more people and try to get them to agree that way,” Herrera said. “I don't actually think Ukrainians are going to surrender very easily, so I'm very worried about a lot of bloodshed and just disaster in Ukraine.”
On Monday, Belarus hosted the first talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials since the start of the invasion, though Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not expect the conversation to bring an end to the hostilities.
In the first five days of the invasion, at least 136 civilians — including 13 children — were killed in Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the United Nations’ human rights body said on Tuesday.
Around the world, countries are also imposing sanctions on Russia that are “stronger than anybody imagined,” Herrera said. “Russia's economy is crumbling as we speak.”
Because of those pressures, she thinks it’s possible that Putin agrees to pull back his forces. “But I'm not that optimistic, unfortunately, just because of how recklessly he has behaved,” she said, “and how he was willing to just destroy Russia economically, politically, socially, for years to come.”
Despite the devastation, Akulenko said she felt empowered by the bravery and humor of Ukrainians. “You’ll see there are 85-year-old village grandmas who say, ‘We’re ready to pick up weapons,’ except no one will trust them,” she said. “There's this spirit that we don't want any invaders. We want our country safe, we don’t want any wars.”
Showing solidarity
For Ruslana Westerlund, another protest organizer who is from Ukraine and lives in Madison, the rally made her realize how many Ukrainians are in the Madison community. “Before this, I knew about two Ukrainians in Madison and one of them was myself,” she said, laughing.
Westerlund said she stays connected with her dad through video chat. He is currently finding refuge in a bomb shelter in the Cherkasy region of Central Ukraine, where he has blankets, kerosene lamps, canned food and root vegetables.
She told him of the many Americans who are supporting his country from afar. “He said it means so much to us that we’re not alone,” Westerlund said at the rally. “Even though you are not fighting the war, you are supporting people who are absolutely terrified in more ways than you can imagine.”
Both Westerlund and Akulenko shared how heartened they are by support from the community, even those who are not Ukrainian. The two flew Ukrainian flags in their windows, with neighbors quickly hanging their own makeshift blue and yellow creations in response.
On Skype, Westerlund showed her dad the construction paper Ukrainian flag displayed on the home next door. “Look!” she told him. “There is a neighbor and she’s supporting you thousands of miles away.”
At the Saturday protest, Boris Krichevsky, who was born in Russia and whose father is Ukrainian, also taught the crowd a Russian chant: “нет войны!” which translates in English to “No war!”
The invasion reminded him of when he and his family fled the Soviet Union as Jewish refugees in 1991 due to religious and political persecution.
“My heart breaks for this war, for Ukraine,” he said. “I appreciate the solidarity that we are all collectively demonstrating to support Ukraine and to denounce Putin’s imperialism, his violent actions.”
Other Russian Americans came forward to speak, reminding Ukrainians that many people in Russia denounce Putin’s actions. Thousands have been arrested in Moscow for protesting the invasion.
“We have it easy here demonstrating against the war. Nobody's going to arrest us. We’re a democracy,” said one man in a speech. “War is a criminal endeavor led by the fury and dementia of one man. It's not the Russian people.”
In a statement, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway expressed her encouragement by those who are “bravely demanding peace in the streets of Russian cities.” Both U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Tammy Baldwin have also condemned the invasion.
“The world cannot afford another costly and destructive war,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The United States and our allies must continue to pursue peace, and use every diplomatic tool to bring an end to the conflict.”
Some, including former state Rep. Marlin Schneider of Wisconsin Rapids, additionally brought attention to the Ukrainian troops who were believed to have died while defending Snake Island, a small island in the Black Sea which belongs to Ukraine. On Monday, the Ukrainian Navy updated that the 13 soldiers are actually “alive and well.”
“They were notified by a Russian warship to leave or be killed,” Schneider told the crowd. “They said in return, ‘Russian warship, go fuck yourself!’ and that's what we say to Russia today.”
At the end of the protest, Americans, Russians and other Eastern Europeans alike stood alongside the Ukrainians on the steps of the Capitol, waving flags and proudly singing the country’s national anthem with their hands on their hearts.
“In every single city, people are self-organizing to protect the country,” Humenyuk said of Ukraine. “With that, Russia doesn’t have a chance — because this country is invincible!”