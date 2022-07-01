Planes will stop regularly flying over the isthmus after a Dane County Airport runway construction project wraps up on Friday.
The airport’s main runway was closed for shoulder and lighting improvements over the past six weeks, meaning flights that typically landed in a north-south pattern were detoured along an alternative southwest-northeast route over the Capitol and Tenney-Lapham neighborhoods.
Shifting flight paths meant more plane noise and sightings for isthmus residents. While additional noise made planes more noticeable for those downtown, some are sad to see the planes go.
“I'm a big fan of planespotting… so having them fly over is pretty neat,” Tenney-Lapham resident Jaime Cordova said. “I just like the sound of planes so it's fun for me and I don't find them all that loud, but I know not everyone feels the same way.”
With construction finishing Friday, planes will return to their usual north-south flight path over Madison’s east side. Residents and businesses have mixed feelings about the change, especially after a reprieve from plane noise during construction.
Eken Park resident Annie Kubecka owns her own business and said the planes interfere with important meetings.
“I feel like they’re really loud and I’m a person who can tune out a lot and focus pretty easily. My house, my windows shake when they go over,” Kubecka said. “When I’m on a call, you can’t talk while they’re going over, you can’t hear anything.”
Most flyovers happen during the day, but an occasional night flight jolts Kubecka awake. “It wakes you up and you’re not expecting it at all,” she added. “It’s a little scary.”
For Bridges Golf Course on Madison’s north side, though, plane flyovers are an attraction.
“It’s one of the reasons (golfers) come to the course,” director of golf Becky Iverson said. “They like to watch the planes when they play.”
Most planes arrive and depart from the airport’s north side to avoid residential areas. When airline pilots take off over neighborhoods south of the airport, said local pilot Fareed Guyot, they usually turn over Highway 30 as fast as possible to minimize noise.
“In general, professional pilots and their companies are always trying to minimize impact to their surrounding communities,” Guyot said. “We know that our operations do affect our neighbors.”
Expansion projects take off
Runway improvements are one of many current projects comprising Dane County Airport’s largest-ever expansion.
Construction began on International Lane last week to replace the aging asphalt roadway with concrete for improved durability and maintenance access. Airport spokesman Michael Riechers said drop-off and pick-up is temporarily relocated from the curbside to the parking garage during construction, which is expected to last until late 2022.
“Arrive a couple minutes early because there is a new traffic pattern for dropping off passengers,” Riechers said. “It takes a little bit of the stress away.”
Dane County Airport is also in the midst of an $85 million south terminal expansion that broke ground last summer. The project will add a play area, new restaurant and retail amenities, a service animal relief area and three new gates designed to accommodate larger aircraft.
The project consists of two phases: phase one will wrap up around December after the new terminal structure is complete, and phase two is scheduled for completion in late summer or early fall of 2023 when the old south terminal structure is demolished.
The terminal expansion will help manage growing demand at the airport. Though passenger counts haven’t returned to record-breaking levels from shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, monthly demand doubled from spring 2021 to spring 2022.
“We’ve come a long way and there’s still some work to do, and of course ultimately the goal is to surpass 2019 numbers,” Riechers said.
Riechers added that airlines “acknowledged an interest” in expanding service to Dane County but have been limited by a nationwide pilot shortage. Though airline staffing issues prevent the airport from adding new flights and destinations, Riechers said airplane capacity is increasing.
“What that means is just bigger airplanes,” he said. “Instead of a smaller airplane servicing a flight out to somewhere like New York, now it’s a larger airplane doing the same route but with more seats available.”
Regardless, the airport is excited to see travel resume after the pandemic brought the aviation industry to a halt.
“We’re very proud of the Madison traveler wanting to fly and wanting to use the local airport,” Riechers said.