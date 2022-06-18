Shane Otto guides volunteers in restoration of Dane County Parks

On a hot day in mid-June, land restoration specialist for Dane County Parks Shane Otto and a group of volunteers and park employees met up at a prairie restoration site in Mazomanie.
In Walking Iron County Park, the group used weed spade shovels called parsnip predators to comb the land, uprooting spotted knapweed from the site.
Dennis Connor is a volunteer who has been working in Dane County Parks for more than 25 years. “You do this and over time you look back and you see beauty,” Connor said. “It’s just a sense of accomplishment, learning and leaving the place, hopefully, a little bit better for your grandchildren and other people’s grandchildren.”
The restoration site, which was once used as farmland, is in the process of being restored back to prairie. The park is also home to an oak savanna, a rare plant community made up of a diverse set of grasses, shrubs, flowers, and smaller trees and a low density of large oak trees. It’s a site for walking, biking and even horseback riding.
“There are many factors that play into our restoration, but one is the quality of a site. This has the prairie remnant on it, which is highly valuable, and we want to expand that valuable site,” Otto said. “So this is a high priority.”
About 3,000 volunteers help Dane County manage park lands, with volunteer time equaling about 60,000 hours of service.
“We couldn’t do this work without their assistance.” Otto said.
Otto spoke with the Cap Times about his role as a land restoration specialist and the work of Dane County Parks volunteers.
What does land management look like in Dane County Parks?
Land management entails prescribed burning, that’s our springtime work. After we’re done with our burn season, we transition to weed season like today. We’re out here either pulling, digging or herbiciding weeds. After that, we transition into seed collection season, which actually has already started, but we really get into it in September, and that goes all the way to the end of October. We clean the seeds and get them ready for restorations in the winter. And starting in January, we work on woody invasive species. That’s cutting things like buckthorn and honeysuckle. We have work parties every Friday in the wintertime, and sometimes up to 25 volunteers will be on site helping us.
Who are your volunteers?
On our seed collection days and the cooler days, we could easily have 20 people and sometimes as many as 50 people on a seed collection. We have excellent volunteers that participate a lot in our program. We have our regular volunteers that are from all over Dane County, we have some volunteers that strictly work in their park; they’re part of a friends group. We also have corporate groups. Our volunteer coordinator Claire Lamberg works with groups that come out to our parks. Dane County has about 17,000 acres of land that we own.
We really think that managing the land is very important for things like the pollinators that are in trouble right now and grassland birds whose numbers are declining, filtration of water for flood mitigation into the prairie soils and wetland soils, and carbon sequestration. They say that an acre of prairie can sequester approximately a ton of carbon.
What would you say the goal is of volunteers that come out, and the work being done, at land management sites like this one?
There are several goals. One of them is to, of course, make the habitat better, make it so the bumble bees want to be here, the birds want to nest here, but then the bigger overarching goal is to create a community of land stewards, people who really care about the land, have a passion for this so we can pass it on for future generations. I work with a gentleman named Lars Higdon who is our naturalist/botanist. If it were just him and I trying to carry this forward, we would never be able to do that, so our volunteers are very important to help carry the torch.
How can people get involved or learn more about volunteering with Dane County Parks?
You can go to our Dane County Parks website. There’s a calendar of events on there. I would also recommend you call Claire Lamberg, our volunteer coordinator. She’ll get you hooked up to be a volunteer, and you’ll receive emails to volunteer on certain days and stay in the loop.
Is there anything else I didn’t ask you that you want to add?
I just want to say how proud Lars and I are about this program. Wayne Pauly was the naturalist before Lars. We feel fortunate to be able to work behind him, to carry on this tradition in Dane County, managing our park plan down here and the volunteers really make it all worth it. It feels really good at the end of a day when we come in and take care of a field of weeds. We don’t have to worry about infesting the neighbors’ land or more of our land. It’s just really a pleasure... I’m so happy to have this opportunity to serve Dane County.