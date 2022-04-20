Sex offenders placed on lifetime GPS tracking fight reinterpretation of Wisconsin law

Benjamin Braam returned home from work on an October day in 2018 to find a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in his mailbox. The news came as a surprise: he was ordered to start wearing an electronic GPS ankle bracelet within five days — and he’d have to wear it for the rest of his life.
The Racine man had been discharged from prison seven months earlier. He was no longer under DOC supervision, and the terms of his release from prison hadn’t included any GPS monitoring requirements.
Braam was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 in 2000; both counts resulted from one criminal complaint after he, at age 21, had sexual contact with a victim who was 14 years old at the time.
Several months into his release, Braam felt like he was finally pulling his life together — until that letter arrived.
Braam is one of 181 people who received these notices following the 2017 reinterpretation of a 2006 state law, and one of four plaintiffs involved in state and federal lawsuits challenging the policy. The lawsuits allege the state’s recent reinterpretation violates the offenders’ constitutional rights.
“I was shocked, first of all. The letter said I had five days to put on the bracelet, but it didn’t say what would happen if I didn’t,” Braam, now 43, told the Cap Times. “I felt intimidated. I was very intimidated. I didn’t want to lose my life. I had a great life at the time, and I was making $40,000 a year at work.”
Braam and his father looked at places he could live in Illinois, wondering if he could avoid his new sanction by moving to another state. But he worried that wouldn’t solve the problem and, more importantly, he was building a solid life in Wisconsin — so he agreed to have a technician fit him with the bracelet.
The GPS monitor, which Braam must pay for, costs him $240 per month and tracks his location — but he’s not under any restrictions. He is allowed to move freely. So freely, in fact, that he was allowed to have the bracelet removed when he took a trip to Thailand in 2019.
DOC spokesman John Beard confirmed that Braam informed the DOC of his plans to travel overseas, and that his GPS monitor was removed ahead of the trip and reapplied when he returned — a time period of a little less than a month.
“He is not on supervision and is free to (travel), just like anyone else. GPS was removed so as to not complicate his getting through security, getting on his flight and arriving at his destination. DOC notified the U.S. Marshals Service as required by federal statute, and also informed Mr. Braam he would have to put the device back on when he returned from his trip,” Beard said in an email.
It is common for the DOC Sex Offender Registry to work with people who are subject to monitoring “when they face unique circumstances,” Beard said. For example, he said, the registry provides charging devices to truck drivers who are frequently away from home.
Beard also confirmed, based on the agency’s notes, that Braam asked the DOC what would happen if he refused to have the monitor reapplied when he returned from his 2019 travels.
“He was informed the local district attorney’s office would be notified and it would be their decision on whether to pursue any action,” Beard said.
“So, naturally, I put it back on, because I didn’t want to go to jail,” Braam said. “The potential loss of freedom makes me hesitant to take it off. I have a house, a job, my dad and animals to take care of.”
Still, Braam has refused to pay for the device since his initial payment in 2018. He owes the agency more than $9,200, according to an invoice he received in February.
His primary objection, he said, is not the cost or the restrictiveness of the monitoring. It’s that DOC evaluators already assessed his risk of being a threat to the community and determined he didn’t require GPS monitoring when he was released.
So what changed?
History of the GPS tracking law
The answer lies primarily in a 2017 legal interpretation of a 2006 state law requiring the DOC to place certain sex offenders on lifetime GPS tracking. At issue is whether multiple convictions stemming from the same criminal complaint warrant classifying someone as a repeat offender.
Under the 2006 state law — passed with strong bipartisan support and signed by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle — the DOC is required to use GPS tracking to monitor people who have been:
- placed on probation, extended supervision or parole for committing a serious child sex offense;
- placed on conditional release, discharged or placed on parole after having been found not guilty of a serious child sex offense by reason of mental disease or defect;
- placed on supervised release or discharged after having been found to be a sexually violent person based on criteria established under Chapter 980 of the state’s statutes;
- convicted of a sex offense (or found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect) on two or more separate occasions for a sex offense.
The offenders covered under the last point are deemed to be “special bulletin notification” (SBN) offenders — offenders who trigger notification of law enforcement when they change addresses.
In September 2017, Republican then-Attorney General Brad Schimel issued a formal opinion in response to a request from then-DOC Secretary Jon Litscher. Litscher had asked whether the “special bulletin notification” statute applies when a person has multiple criminal convictions that occur at the same time or stem from the same criminal complaint.
Schimel concluded that “‘on 2 or more separate occasions’ refers to the number of convictions, including multiple convictions imposed at the same time and based on the same complaint.”
Under Wisconsin law, the attorney general is required to issue an opinion on legal questions submitted by the Legislature and by certain state government officials. Courts are not required to follow those opinions, but they often do.
“Opinions of the Attorney General (OAG) typically provide guidance when confusion exists about the meaning of a statute and Wisconsin appellate courts have not yet definitively answered the question,” according to the state Department of Justice.
Schimel’s opinion considered the language of state laws related to sex offenders dating back to the 1990s, along with state Supreme Court rulings from 1984 and 1992.
“While no case has squarely analyzed the term ‘separate occasions’ in (the sex offender statute), the Wisconsin Supreme Court has interpreted ‘separate occasions’ in an analogous sentencing statute,” Schimel wrote, citing the court’s 1984 ruling in State v. Wittrock and its 1992 ruling in State v. Hopkins.
Those cases, Schimel wrote, found that “separate occasions” referred to the number of convictions, “regardless of whether they occurred at the same time in one court proceeding or arose from a single course of criminal conduct.” The Wittrock and Hopkins cases both involved the state’s repeat offender statute, but did not involve sex offenses.
“In both (the repeat offender statute considered in the Supreme Court cases and the sex offender statute in question), the term is used in a similar way: to count convictions either as a measure of crimninality or potential dangerousness to the community,” Schimel wrote. “It is the fact of additional criminality, as measured by multiple convictions, that matters.”
Schimel’s opinion noted that, even though one-time offenders are not automatically subject to a special bulletin notification because the state recognizes they are “typically not among the most dangerous,” the DOC still has discretionary authority to issue a bulletin when an offender “poses special dangers to the public.”
“The link between offenses and danger makes sense only if the provision refers to the number of convictions, not the number of court appearances, as a single proceeding may address multiple crimes, Schimel wrote.
Litscher retired less than a year after Schimel’s guidance was issued, and was replaced in June 2018 by Cathy Jess. It was under her tenure as secretary that the DOC implemented the guidance from Schimel’s legal opinion. Current DOC Secretary Kevin Carr (who was chosen to lead the agency by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers) has continued to operate under the 2017 interpretation.
That guidance is the subject of two ongoing lawsuits: one before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and one before the state Supreme Court.
In lawsuit, offenders argue due process is violated
Braam is one of eight convicted sex offenders leading what was originally filed as a federal class action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s lifetime GPS monitoring policy. The case was filed against Jess in March 2019 in her capacity as DOC secretary.
U.S. District Chief Judge Pamela Pepper of the Eastern District of Wisconsin (a Barack Obama appointee), dismissed the case in December 2019, noting she was bound by the findings of a previous 7th Circuit ruling. Three of the eight original plaintiffs appealed Pepper’s decision to the 7th Circuit the following month. The defendant in the case is now DOC Secretary Carr.
Attorneys for Braam and his fellow plaintiffs argue the state is violating their constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment’s due process clause by placing them on lifetime GPS monitoring, because state law does not allow them to challenge the requirement for 20 years — and even then, only if they haven’t committed any additional criminal offenses.
“While the temptation to expand the power of the state to restrain the liberty of individuals who have been convicted of serious crimes in the past is understandable, constitutional constraints must be respected,” their attorneys argued in their appeal.
Several of the plaintiffs in the case, including Braam, were originally not subject to lifetime GPS tracking because, although they were convicted of multiple counts, those counts all stemmed from a single criminal complaint. That changed in 2018, when Schimel’s 2017 interpretation of the statute took effect, deeming them SBN offenders.
Two of the plaintiffs, Braam and Alton Antrim, 66, of Kenosha, were no longer under DOC supervision — referred to as being “off paper” — when they were placed on lifetime GPS monitoring. They argue the requirement constitutes an unreasonable search under their Fourth Amendment rights.
According to the plaintiffs’ initial 2019 court filing, the state added approximately 200 people to its lifetime GPS monitoring program when it adopted Schimel’s interpretation in 2018.
Court case centers on whether two convictions are two separate occasions
A second case challenging the DOC’s implementation of the statute is currently before the state Supreme Court, following the recommendation of a three-judge panel on the state’s 2nd District Court of Appeals.
“We respectfully request that the Supreme Court accept our certification, as resolution of this issue will have a statewide impact and will likely recur until it is resolved by the Supreme Court,” wrote Judges Mark Gundrum, Lisa Neubauer and Shelley Grogan in a November 2021 opinion.
The state’s high court accepted the case in February.
The case involves Corey T. Rector, 37, who is currently incarcerated after pleading guilty in 2018 to five counts of possession of child pornography (five additional counts were dismissed as part of his plea deal).
Rector was sentenced to eight years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each of the five counts, to be served concurrently. Rector was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
In June 2019, the DOC requested Rector’s sex offender status be changed to a lifetime registration “because Rector was convicted of ‘more than two sex offense convictions.’” The DOC request relied on Schimel’s 2017 legal opinion.
That request was denied by a circuit court in October 2019, based on an analysis that it “appears to be the intent of (the) legislature, since it’s a nonrestrictive clause … to indicate that it means two separate occasions” rather than two separate convictions.
Following that ruling, Rector appealed on an unrelated sentencing issue, and the state cross-appealed, arguing again for lifetime sex offender registration. Much of the state’s argument is based on the same case law (the Wittrock and Hopkins cases) that informed Schimel’s opinion.
Rector’s attorney, Andrew Hinkel, argued that, “had the Legislature wanted lifetime reporting after two convictions — regardless of the timing of the convictions — it certainly could have simply said: two or more convictions requires mandatory lifetime reporting.”
Under the state’s interpretation, Rector’s lawyer argued, nearly every person convicted of possession of child pornography would be required to register as a lifetime sex offender, because offenders almost always possess more than one image, and each image functions as a separate count/conviction. As a result, Hinkel argued, first-time offenders would be deprived of the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and be rehabilitated.
The appeals court judges noted the DOC’s interpretation, adopted based on Schimel’s opinion, “extends far beyond the repeater statute at issue (in the Wittrock and Hopkins cases), as the DOC is now applying it to the sex-offender-registration statutes.”
“This case presents the issue of whether the arguably plain meaning of ‘separate occasions’ in the sex-offender-registration statute conflicts with what our supreme court said ‘separate occasions’ means in Wittrock and Hopkins,” the judges wrote as they urged the Supreme Court to revisit and resolve the issue.
Issues with GPS monitoring
Currently, there are 592 people in Wisconsin on lifetime GPS monitoring who are no longer under any other DOC supervision.
When a person is placed on a GPS tracking program, they are fitted with a monitor that provides constant updates on their location.
The device can be used to establish “exclusion zones” — areas that can’t be entered unless for purposes of traveling through to another destination — and “inclusion zones” — areas the person is prohibited from leaving.
For people who are “off paper” — no longer under DOC supervision — no inclusion zones can be created, “as they are no longer on supervision and the Department has no statutory authority to restrict their movement,” according to a DOC guidance document most recently reviewed and certified in 2019.
Upon a victim’s request, an exclusion zone can be created for offenders no longer under supervision. If, in that case, the offender enters an exclusion zone, there is no legal recourse — but law enforcement can make a welfare check on the victim or potentially contact the offender.
Wisconsin was among the first few states in the nation to implement lifetime GPS monitoring.
“People outside the system tend to think that prison is the only consequence that matters,” Hinkel told the Cap Times. “But … the reality is that other things, like the sex offender registry and GPS monitoring — things that can shackle a person for his or her entire life — can matter as much or even more.”
Several Wisconsin publications have documented issues with GPS monitoring over the past decade.
A 2013 Wisconsin Watch investigation found a pattern of “inefficiencies and inaccuracies” including “false alerts” that have led to arrests and major life disruptions. A 2018 report based on state and county records, along with interviews with offenders, found that many of those issues remained.
The 2018 Wisconsin Watch report documented issues with bracelets failing to hold a charge, devices failing to communicate with the DOC monitoring center due to poor cellular or satellite reception, and other technical problems.
In a sworn statement from his lawsuit, Braam said his monitor causes “persistent skin irritation, including rawness, blisters and scabs,” and often embarrassed him at work (at the time, he was the general manager of a pizza restaurant) if the battery started to get low, in which case it sounded an alarm and a pre-recorded voice message telling him to “recharge immediately.” Antrim, in his own sworn statement, also complained of blisters and reported two instances of the device malfunctioning.
Proponents of GPS monitoring argue it serves as a means of reducing overcrowding in jails and prisons, providing structure for offenders as they reenter the community and deterring offenders from engaging in future criminal behavior.
According to the National Institute of Justice (operated by the U.S. Department of Justice), “recidivism is measured by criminal acts that resulted in rearrest, reconviction or return to prison with or without a new sentence during a three-year period following the person’s release.”
A 2015 report from the Wisconsin DOC found that recidivism rates among sex offenders have generally declined since 1992 and, compared to the overall offender population, tend to be 10-18% lower. The report — which excluded offenders deemed “sexually violent” under Chapter 980 — found a 6% recidivism rate over a 15-year period among offenders released in 1998, a 4.4% recidivism rate over 10 years among offenders released in 2003 and a 1.7% recidivism rate over five years among offenders released in 2008.
The DOC analysis also found that, when analyzing 15-year reviews, three-quarters of sex offenders who reoffended did so within five years of their release. According to the DOC report, “offenders discharged directly from prison without supervision exhibited the highest general recidivism rates and lowest sexual recidivism rates.”
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, in 93% of sexual abuse cases against children and teens, the victim knows the perpetrator. Fifty-five percent of assaults occur in or near the victim’s home.
Organizations like the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers argue that “most (sex offender) registries are based on preventing stranger-on-stranger sexual abuse, which is extremely rare. Instead of reducing sexual abuse, such systems just make it harder for the individual who committed a sexual offense to become a productive member of the community.”
The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault does not typically take positions on policies related to sex offenders, opting instead to focus on resources for survivors and preventative efforts. However, director of legal systems and services Ian Henderson said the organization does have concerns with policies that reinforce false narratives about sexual violence.
Programs like sex offender registries and GPS monitoring can create a false impression of the prevalance of “stranger danger,” directing attention away from the fact that most sexual violence victims know their abuser, he said.
“If we’re just focusing on people who are subjected to GPS monitoring, or on the registry, it sort of reinforces a narrative that, ‘Well, if we know who those people are, then then we can help keep ourselves and our kids safe,’” Henderson said. “But what about the people who you don’t know (are sexual abusers)? It’s a hard conversation … but that’s also the reality with sexual violence. Most victims know who the offender is.”
Conversations about protecting children from sexual violence should put the onus on adults to understand who is involved in their kids’ lives, how grooming works and how sexual violence occurs, Henderson said.
Braam’s case awaits federal court ruling
The 7th Circuit heard arguments in Braam’s appeal in September 2020, but has not yet issued a ruling and has not signaled when it will do so.
“Individuals who have completed their sentences of incarceration, completed any court supervision imposed by the criminal courts, presumptively have civil rights. And they don’t presumptively have a diminished expectation of being able to enjoy their constitutional freedoms based solely on the fact that they have a conviction in their background,” argued plaintiffs’ attorney Adele Nicholas.
Wisconsin’s lifetime GPS monitoring program is “unique in its intrusiveness,” Nicholas argued, as it “allows the government to physically intrude upon persons’ bodies, attaching them to unremovable monitoring devices 24 hours a day, every day until death, generating a precise record of the individual’s public movements.”
Assistant Wisconsin Attorney General Jody Schmelzer countered: “The state of Wisconsin has determined that repeat child sex offenders pose an intolerable risk to public safety, and more specifically, to the health and well-being of our children, who are the most vulnerable members of our society.”
U.S. Circuit Judge David Hamilton (a Bill Clinton appointee) asked Schmelzer whether there is any data to prove GPS monitoring reduces recidivism among certain sex offenders, and Schmelzer conceded she did not have that information.
“Wouldn’t that be helpful to know?” Hamilton asked.
Still, Schmelzer argued, “society has determined” that sex offenders already have a reduced expectation of privacy, and the state’s efforts to protect children and other vulnerable people should not be diminished.
“It’s not just those empirical studies, but it’s also the fact that this group of offenses is under-reported to a significant degree, and that these types of offenses also leave significant, lifelong psychological scars,” Schmelzer argued.
The other judges on the panel are U.S. Circuit Chief Judge Diane Sykes (a George W. Bush appointee) and U.S. Circuit Judge Amy St. Eve (a Donald Trump appointee).
Wisconsin’s highest court considers Rector’s case
Legislative intent is a key sticking point in the Rector case. While Rector’s attorneys argue lawmakers could have worded the statute in question differently if they wanted it to apply to multiple convictions in the same criminal complaint, DOJ attorneys argue there is sufficient precedent to assume the Legislature acts with full knowledge not only of existing statutes, but also of court interpretations of those statutes. That means, from the state’s perspective, that the law was written with the knowledge of how the Wittrock and Hopkins rulings could influence its enforcement.
“After (the state Supreme Court’s) interpretation (in Wittrock and Hopkins) that each conviction was a separate occasion, the Legislature used that term during its creation of legislation and amendment to statutes,” DOJ attorneys argued in a brief filed last month.
Rector’s attorney, Hinkel, argued in a response filed earlier this month, that “everyone knows” what “separate” and “occasion” mean.
“Someone who went to the supermarket, picked up two apples, and paid for them at the checkout counter would not claim he or she had obtained the apples on ‘two separate occasions,’” Hinkel argued. “Asked if that were the case, he or she would deny it: “no, I bought them at the same time.”
Hinkel cited examples from court rulings and literature to make his point: “Consider this: ‘Fifty years ago a series of great fires took place, which made terrible havoc on five separate occasions,’ Hinkel wrote, quoting from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”
“Plainly, the ‘terrible havoc’” did not happen all at once; that is what ‘five separate occasions’ conveys,” Hinkel argued.
Rector’s case remains pending before the state Supreme Court.
Living life ‘in limbo’
The issue of lifetime GPS monitoring has already been considered by the state Supreme Court in Wisconsin and, more recently by the North Carolina Supreme Court.
In 2018, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that lifetime GPS tracking does not constitute “punishment.” The case was brought by Deanthony Muldrow, who in 2010 was convicted of third-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault of a child and soliciting a child for prostutition. Muldrow had argued that, when he entered a guilty plea, he was not informed that lifetime GPS monitoring could be a potential punishment. He requested to withdraw his plea.
The state Supreme Court upheld an appeals court’s ruling that the intent of GPS monitoring is to protect the public, and the practice is not punitive in nature.
“Lifetime GPS tracking is commensurate with the goal of protecting the public. It provides a middle ground between releasing dangerous sex offenders into the public wholly unsupervised and civil commitment pursuant to chapter 980,” wrote then-Justice Michael Gableman, who also noted offenders who wish to discontinue their tracking could do so by moving to another state.
Last year, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that lifetime GPS tracking of serious sex offenders is constitutional — but the ruling followed a 2019 decision by the same court that such tracking violates offenders’ rights when imposed solely based on conviction of multiple sex offenses. Additionally, a new North Carolina law took effect in December 2021 reducing lifetime monitoring to a period of 10 years.
Braam is now working as a personal care worker for the elderly — a job he says the GPS monitor hasn’t interfered with the way it did when he worked long shifts at the pizza restaurant.
Still, he said, he’s getting impatient.
“If they find against me (in court), I’ll have to move out of Wisconsin,” he said. “I can’t plan my life with this in limbo.”