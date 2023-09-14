Lawmakers voted Thursday to fire the state’s top elections official, an unprecedented move that was almost immediately followed by a lawsuit.
The state Senate vote came after weeks of debate as to whether the nomination of Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe could actually be considered by the body.
Democrats, Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Legislature’s nonpartisan attorneys have said that a majority of the elections commission would have needed to advance Wolfe’s nomination in order for it to be taken up in the Senate.
But that didn’t happen in a June vote. Instead, the WEC deadlocked along party lines on whether to move forward with Wolfe’s candidacy, effectively allowing her to remain in the position for the time being.
The lawsuit against top GOP legislators, filed by Kaul on Wolfe's behalf in Dane County Circuit Court just hours after the vote, seeks an injunction keeping Wolfe in her role and an order blocking lawmakers from installing an interim administrator.
Kaul said the law was clear that Wolfe should be able to remain in her role and said he was unconcerned about her continuing to access state buildings and carry out her job duties.
"The story today is not what the Senate purports to have happened," Kaul said. "The story is the state Senate has blatantly ignored Wisconsin law in order to put its stamp of approval on baseless attacks on elections in Wisconsin."
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wolfe said she would remain in her position until instructed otherwise by a court.
The Senate vote, she said, was “a reaction to not achieving the political outcome they desire.”
“I’ve learned that when politicians on either side of the aisle are upset with me it is because I won't bend to political pressure,” Wolfe said.
Democratic lawmakers on Thursday labeled the proceedings as a sham.
“The Senate cannot simply manufacture a nomination that does not exist and the Senate cannot have a confirmation process on a nomination that does not exist,” Sen. Mark Sweitzer, D-Beloit, said on the Senate floor.
Republicans disagreed, rejecting an effort by Democrats to challenge the vote’s allowability under the Senate rules.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said that Wolfe and Democrats on the WEC have shown “blatant disregard” for the confirmation process, noting that Wolfe did not attend a confirmation hearing held last month. She did so on the advice of Kaul, who said in a legal opinion that the nomination was not valid.
“The vote today represents a lack of faith the people of Wisconsin have in Meagan Wolfe to serve as administrator of the WEC,” LeMahieu said on the Senate floor.
GOP lawmakers have criticized Wolfe’s leadership of the agency. In the wake of the 2020 election, Wolfe and the WEC have come under fire from conspiracy theorists who have echoed untrue charges of voter fraud launched by former President Donald Trump.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been in existence since 2016, supports local elections officials in Wisconsin and helps ensure compliance with state and federal laws. The administrator serves as the nonpartisan head of the agency, and Wolfe was confirmed by the Senate for the post in 2019.
Republican Kathy Bernier, who formerly chaired the Senate Elections Committee, which handled Wolfe's nomination, told the Cap Times that lawmakers hold their fair share of responsibility for the structure of the WEC and any issues within the agency.
She said she was “at a loss” as to why her former colleagues were moving forward with the vote.
“As in the world we live in now, everything seems to be political,” Bernier said. “This is 100% purely political. The GOP legislators are being manipulated by the Trump supporters that are insisting that things were not done legally or properly during COVID.”
There is no formal appeals process for Wolfe to tap in order to push back against her ousting, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Council, a nonpartisan agency that provides legal and policy analysis for the Legislature. That leaves a lawsuit as her only option.
Given the contentious nature of the appointment process, and her removal, it’s likely the legal battle would make its way to the state Supreme Court.
How did we get here?
The process thus far has been mired in unanswered legal questions. The Wisconsin Elections Commission itself, split 3-3 along partisan lines, did not have the four votes on either side to reappoint Wolfe or reject her in the June vote after Democrats abstained. To that end, some say Wolfe should have been allowed to remain in her position.
The procedural maneuver cited a 2022 state Supreme Court decision that ruled a state office appointee can remain in office until a replacement is approved by the Senate. At the time, the state Supreme Court held a conservative majority and the ruling kept an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker on the state Natural Resources Board.
Now, the high court has a liberal majority made up of the three justices who dissented in the 2022 ruling, plus Justice Janet Protasiewicz who joined the court in August.
Despite the ideological differences of the current bench from the one that issued the 2022 “holdover” ruling, justices may end up citing the same decision to allow Wolfe to stay in the position, given the similarities between the two cases.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said she was “confident that we will prevail, that our position will prevail” in court.
“But this isn’t a partisan position, it is a position that people of all political backgrounds support,” she said at a press conference Thursday.
Wolfe said she believed the commission was well-positioned to remain productive in the meantime, as her position implements decisions made by the bipartisan, six-member panel.
But she noted it was vital that there was clarity over the future of her position before preparations for the 2024 elections begin later this year.
“We cannot head into 2024 elections without a final determination where the law stands on the correct course of the position of administrator,” she said.