Seeking a roof over their heads

Jani Koester has seen the problem of doubled-up homelessness for Madison elementary school students firsthand.
Doubled-up homelessness refers to people without a permanent place to live who end up staying with friends, relatives or strangers. Koester has been the Madison Metropolitan School District’s transition education program teacher leader for more than 30 years. She estimated that almost 80% of the families experiencing homelessness that she has worked with were either doubled up or living in hotels and motels.
“When our community thinks of homelessness, typically, we think of those who are in shelters, or those who are in cars and those around the streets,” Koester said. “What they didn't realize is that doubled up is often considered homeless, or self-paying in a hotel is considered homeless, so we needed to build that awareness, and to let our community know how many folks were out there experiencing homelessness in a different way.
“And how resources were not a part of what they could access.”
People experiencing doubled-up homelessness don’t qualify for the same resources as individuals living in their cars or on the streets.
As the number of students and families experiencing this type of homelessness in the Madison area has grown, community members and organizations have come together to raise awareness and create resources that support people in finding stable, affordable housing for youth and their families.
This story is the second of a three-part series on youth and doubled-up homelessness in collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, which provided some of the data used. It shows that student homelessness in MMSD and in other school districts within Dane County has increased since 2019, and that Black and Latino communities are experiencing homelessness at higher rates than their white counterparts.
Targeting the problem
Nearly eight years ago, Koester joined the Homeless Services Consortium (HSC) board. As president of the board from 2018-2020, she pushed to create a workgroup to serve community members who were doubled up or paying for hotels.
She wanted to show that this population of people experiencing this form of homelessness are just as vulnerable.
The Doubled Up Workgroup is comprised of Madison and Dane County service providers, community agency representatives, school social workers and people who have experienced homelessness.
To further build awareness of the issue and advocate for resources to support them, the group made a video about doubled-up homelessness in the community that screened at local libraries, and has hosted events virtually and at the Capitol.
The members of the workgroup “have a lot of passion around wanting to make change in our community, and wanting to make (it) better,” Koester said.
What doubling up means
As they assist families looking for stable housing, community social workers Lisa Hemauer and Bridget Rogers often hear about the stresses of being doubled up from parents with children.
“They’re bouncing between several different places, not sure when their kids leave in the morning exactly where they’re going to be sleeping that night,” said Rogers, who works with Joining Forces for Families (JFF) and is a member of the Doubled Up Workgroup. “They’re in overcrowded conditions, without any private space.
“We hear parents say they’ve got to be reminding their kids all the time, just be quiet and to stay out of people's ways. Not get into arguments and not to be kids. They're walking on eggshells the entire time that they're there.”
Hemauer and Rogers work to link people with resources, help them identify pathways forward and have realistic conversations with them about their scenario. They help people understand what the shelter system looks like, talk people through a budget, look through their rental history and help them find places they are more likely to get housing in.
For kids experiencing homelessness, it is often challenging for them to get to school consistently due to a lack of available cabs. Likewise, school administrators might not know students have moved locations and need a ride to school from a new place. This results in kids getting to school late or not as regularly as they should.
According to data from CPI, in the 2018-2019 academic year, 1,061 students (3.9%) out of the 26,917 enrolled in MMSD were reported as homeless. The following academic year, 2019-2020, the number of students experiencing homelessness increased to 1,244, which is 4.6% of the student population in the district.
These children and their families are dealing with overwhelmingly stressful situations, which affects their daily lives and makes it harder for them to experience normalcy, the social workers said.
“There's also the stigma (for) kids that get cabbed to school,” said Hemauer, also of JFF and a member of the Doubled Up Workgroup. “Typically, the other kids know that they're homeless. So there's that piece of it. The families that I've worked with usually have to be gone from the house where they're staying during the day, and can only come when someone else is there.
“I've heard people recently started using the term tripling up,” she said, which was a term she hadn’t heard before.
Rogers mentioned how parents always want their children to stay at the same school to keep the consistency, but oftentimes it’s not a realistic option.
“Families are just forced to find the housing that they can find as quickly as possible, as affordable as possible,” she said. “Although most parents would like their kid to continue with their social support network with their friends (and) with the teachers they know, that's just not the reality.
“That's hard for parents, that's hard for kids. As you're looking at outcomes for kids down the line, that certainly can have an impact.”
Youth helping youth
One youth advocate is Rachel Litchman, a University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying sociology and gender and women’s studies. She and other young people with lived experiences with homelessness are working to assist their peers struggling with housing instability through the Dane County Youth Action Board (YAB).
Litchman experienced homelessness as a teenager, fleeing from an unsafe environment in a Chicago suburb. In a speech at the homelessness awareness event at the state Capitol in November, she talked about how she couch-surfed with friends and strangers in Illinois and Wisconsin.
“Young people have innovative survival strategies that make us invisible,” Litchman said in her speech. “This includes sleeping with friends, strangers, engaging in survival sex, or couch-surfing across state lines. Unfortunately, our systems don’t always identify these survival strategies as homelessness. This means it’s often very difficult for young people to get access to the kind of services we need, when those services require that homelessness look a certain way.”
She eventually found a safe space in a suburban Chicago youth shelter for 18-21 year old girls. She said she is working with YAB because young people between the ages of 18 and 24 in Madison and Dane County don’t have options for shelters specifically for them.
YAB, which started in 2019, is supported by federal funds from the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP), an initiative from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to decrease the number of youth experiencing homelessness.
“We've been having a lot of community conversations and organized several listening sessions early on,” Litchman said. “We met with different groups in the community and young people, and basically asked, 'What do you want to see in this community and what are the gaps in our community's needs?' We took that data from those listening sessions to dream up what we thought would be the best solutions for our community.”
One of the events YAB hosted during Homelessness Awareness Month was Light the Night, in collaboration with the national event hosted by the National Runaway Safeline, on Nov. 17. YAB hoped to educate the community about youth homelessness in Dane County.
“It was really helpful to have some of our partners there that we're working with on projects just to get to know us a little bit more as people, and know what our visions are,” Litchman said. “One of our YAB members shared a presentation on what our YAB is and what we've been doing. Kayla (another member of YAB) and I also shared a little bit about (our) personal experiences.”
The event provided space for people to talk about their experiences with youth homelessness and for YAB members to talk about their collaborations with organizations including Urban Triage, Outreach LGBTQ+, and The Road Home.
More affordable housing needed
A key reason youth and families end up doubling up is that there is a lack of affordable housing to meet community needs.
The wait to get into subsidized housing can range from six to nine months for smaller units and up to four years for larger units, JFF’s Rogers said. And although there has been an increase in wages, that growth hasn’t kept up with increasing housing costs.
“I've certainly seen people paying 75% or more of their income at times to rent, which is not sustainable,” Rogers said. “But if families are offered an opportunity to get into housing, they’re going to take what they can get and figure it out later because it can be survival.
“Getting a roof over their kid's head is more important than anything else generally.”
Madison is a high-income city and a sought-after community to live in, said Johneisha Prescott, the housing strategy specialist for the county’s Department of Human Services, who looks within the department to provide programming and services specifically for households experiencing doubled-up homelessness. She said the median income is well above the state average, which creates a competitive dynamic in the availability and affordability of the housing stock.
“We have a lot of households with young children or young adults who are part of that high demand group in need of that stable housing,” Prescott said. “When I talked about the demand for housing, children and youth are overrepresented in that group.
“It lends itself to be a very difficult task for service providers, but also for renters trying to find some of those available units within their income range,” Prescott said. “There's no single solution to (fix) this problem or… stabilize people from occurrence of homelessness, it tends to be very complex, it may be different for everyone.
In addition to housing, support services are critical, Prescott said, noting, “if it were just as simple as building more houses and providing a roof over someone's head, the issue would have been solved a long time ago.”
Despite the numerous challenges, JFF’s Hemauer feels like the Madison community is headed in the right direction.
“When everyone's kind of getting together and different perspectives (are) coming to the table, I feel like it's really created the momentum that we're seeing,” she said. “We're all still working within the confines of this country and the society and the realities of things.
“But the fact that we're all having those conversations together makes me hopeful,” she said. “It's not to diminish the one on one success… because that does feel good and that's what keeps you going sometimes. It's overwhelming to think about all the other families that are waiting.”
Racial disparities in doubled-up homeless populations
Doubled-up and youth homelessness has received more attention since groups like the Doubled Up Workgroup and YAB have worked to raise awareness, but the issue still disproportionately affects people of color.
Andrea Gaines, family housing and stability coordinator for YWCA Madison, is also a member of the Doubled Up Workgroup and noted that the whole population of the Family Housing Stability Program are people who are doubled up or paying for hotels.
Her daily responsibilities start with receiving a referral and then making sure people meet the three categories to ensure eligibility for the program.
“You have to be physically here in Dane County,” Gaines said. “You have to have minors in your household, at least one, and then you also have to have income.”
Gaines said that a majority of her job is advocating and being a cheerleader — not only for the participants but to the participants — who are working to find stable housing and opportunities for themselves and their families.
“Keeping up my cheerleading for my participants who don't have that self motivation,” Gaines said. “It's hard to keep getting no's because of your credit, or an eviction from five years ago.”
Navigating the housing market for her clients is the hardest part of her job, Gaines said, because “the housing market is not meant for the population that I serve. It's just not.”
She also noted the racial disparities in the people she works with. This year, she’s helped 18 families, and only two of them did not identify as Black or brown.
“Majority of the phone calls that I receive are from Black or Latino communities,” she said. “Even if the head of household identifies as white, their kids identify as African American or Hispanic.”
That overrepresentation is reflected in the school district as well. Although Black students only made up 17.8% of the student population in MMSD in the 2019-2020 school year, they represented over half of the population of students experiencing homelessness within the district, at 55.2%, according to CPI data.
In the same year, Hispanic students were 22.3% of the student population in MMSD and made up 20.9% of students who were reported homeless, while white students made up 41.7% of the student population and only represented 7.6% of the homeless student population.
Doubled up, by the numbers
Prescott noted there is a high percentage of youth experiencing doubled-up homelessness in Dane County, including school age children, infants from birth to 3 years old, and youth who are in college or in the post-secondary academic phase.
To illustrate the problem of doubled-up homelessness, she helped compile data to show rough estimates of community members who experienced doubled-up homelessness in 2019. These numbers are from Census data and data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Because they didn’t have information from every person in the county, there was some uncertainty in the data. The uncertainty was accounted for in the 90% confidence interval.
This confidence interval represents their estimate, an exact number that falls between the “highest estimate” and “lowest estimate.”
The department estimated that the doubled-up homeless population in the county was about 5,600 people, and are confident that it is between 4,400 and 6,850.
Prescott said they found that upwards of 4,600 youth in Dane County in 2019 were doubled-up homeless that year.
The effects of not having a stable place to live compound. Prescott said that for every one year that a student or family experiences homelessness, they need an additional five years to recover.
This form of homelessness displaces them from what is normal and stable, and places them in vulnerable situations in unfamiliar environments. Prescott added that the city of Madison specifically represents about 75% of Dane County’s total population of youth experiencing doubled-up homelessness.
She also talked about how her role is unique, and requires more investigation because of the increasing awareness of the doubled-up populations throughout Wisconsin and the rest of the country.
“It's fairly new to have a position that has a central focus on doubled-up homelessness,” said Prescott, who started her role in January. “Then it takes a lot more innovation and creativity to find a funding source that's designated for it.
“A lot of my time is also spent trying to find potential funding opportunities and ways that we can make some strategic collaborations to be eligible for those opportunities.”
More Dane County resources
Other organizations in the county, including Briarpatch Youth Services and Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM), also provide resources and advocacy for individuals and families who are doubled up or experiencing homelessness. MOM launched its Connections Program in June.
Programming and resources are available to community members in the Middleton-Cross Plains area and the west side of Madison through Midvale Boulevard.
In the 2018-2019 school year, there were 7,450 students enrolled in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District and 109 (1.5%) of those students identified as homeless, according to CPI data.
In the 2019-2020 school year, 56 out of the 7,534 students (.7%) enrolled identified as homeless.
Similar to patterns in MMSD, 50% of the homeless students were Black, while those students made up just 4.6% of the overall population; 10.7% of homeless students were Hispanic, a group that made up 8.9% of the overall population; and 10.7% of homeless students identified as two or more races, nearly double the 5.5% of the overall student population.
Nicole Verhagen, the case manager for the Connections Program, said one of the barriers people face in their journeys to secure, stable housing is language. Spanish-speaking households can have difficulties securing housing.
Verhagen supports program participants in obtaining stable housing, and helps them navigate issues like a lack of credit and rental history.
“The nice thing about this program is that they're going to be working with me for 12 months,” she said. “If there's an emergency, we have the capacity to be there to support to prevent the eviction.”
Verhagen works to prioritize building relationships with private landlords, who can sometimes be hesitant to work with programs like Connections because they are fearful of having tenants who won’t be able to pay rent.
“I'm hoping they get a little bit more comfortable and have more tools to show them why it's OK,” she said. “Because it's (about) understanding that housing is a human right. And everyone deserves an opportunity to not be under that stress of worrying about what's going to happen.”
Ellen Carlson, the executive director of MOM, said although the Connections Program is fairly new, she has seen its effect. She said the organization is helping people understand how to navigate systems they might not otherwise.
“We all have been in situations in life where we need a person beside us to help us figure out how to move forward,” Carlson said. “I think that's one of the things I love about this, is that Nicole is that person. When people are like, ‘I don't know who to go to, what am I supposed to do next?’
“To have that person is such a value.”