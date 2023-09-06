Seeing the invisible: Learning to accommodate neurodivergence at work

When lawyer Nicki Vander Meulen was sworn in as a Madison Metropolitan School District board member on Autism Awareness Day in 2017, a legislator told her she “must not be that disabled” if she had a law degree.
“He meant it as a compliment,” she told the Cap Times.
Vander Meulen, 44, has faced obstacles throughout her life because of a lack of awareness about and accommodations for her autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy and chronic fatigue syndrome.
“I was born 12 years before the (Americans with Disabilities Act),” she said. “My mom sued to get me into public school. It decided my whole career — I realized at about 6 or 7 that the law was the only… career that I knew I could do … and still have protection and know that I couldn't be mistreated.”
While the Americans with Disabilities Act protects employees with disabilities from discrimination and requires employers to provide “reasonable accommodations” that do not cause them “undue hardship,” the vagueness and subjectivity of this requirement have meant that some employees slip through the cracks. Accommodations are commonly aimed at wheelchair users and people who have visual and hearing impairments — disabilities that are more visible.
Over the past few years, however, awareness about so-called invisible disabilities — such as ADHD, autism, learning disabilities and sensory processing disorder, often described collectively as “neurodivergence” — has grown. That cultural shift has prompted some businesses to explore how best to create inclusive working environments for their employees across the board.
The need for changes in workplace environments and policies to better accommodate employees was made apparent by the shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some neurodivergent employees (and some neurotypicals) felt far more focused and productive compared with working in an office.
“The pandemic was horrible in a lot of ways, but it allowed people a lot more flexibility in how they conduct their work and where they conduct their work,” said Susan Smedema, department chair of rehabilitation psychology and special education at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
“They organized their workspaces to maximize their productivity, but now that we’re shuffling back into the office, that flexibility is being taken away, which makes it more difficult and is why this conversation about workplace accommodations is so important,” she said.
Neurodivergence in the workplace
The term “neurodiversity” was coined by Australian sociologist Judy Singer in 1997 to describe the range of ways humans process and respond to information. This includes neurotypical people — whose brains function mostly in accordance with what has been deemed the norm — and neurodivergent people, whose social, sensory and cognitive processing diverges from this perceived norm. It is estimated that neurodivergent people constitute around 20% of the global adult population.
According to a 2022 report by business disability inclusion nonprofit Disability:IN and assistive technology company Texthelp, one in five people in the workforce may be neurodivergent, yet just one in 10 organizations considers neurodivergence in people management practices. As a result, many neurodivergent employees don’t receive the support that could assist them in doing their jobs more effectively.
Most neurodivergent employees do not disclose their neurodivergence at work. A Texthelp survey included in the 2022 report found that the most common employee concern was that disclosing could negatively affect their careers and relationships with colleagues.
Vander Meulen, for instance, experienced backlash for requesting accommodations while working at the state Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division.
“They had never really had disabled employees before. … I had to get a written doctor’s note to get accommodations,” she said. “I had a supervisor who, unfortunately, was a little less than understanding and she once said (in front of) an entire room of people, ‘Why can’t you just do the goddamn job without accommodations?’
“Needless to say, you don’t ask for accommodations after that.”
Yet neurodivergent employees can bring strengths to the workplace. The Disability:IN and Texthelp report says that people with ADHD are often creative thinkers with high visual spatial reasoning ability and the ability to hyperfocus on things they are passionate about. And autistic people can be innovative thinkers who pay close attention to detail.
Despite this, unemployment and underemployment are common for neurodivergent individuals. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities in general was twice that of those without disabilities in 2022. While there is limited data about neurodivergent unemployment in particular, it has been estimated that half of autistic adults are unemployed and that ADHD adults are at higher risk of unemployment relative to their neurotypical peers.
'How much of yourself as a human being can you hide?'
Getting hired in the first place can be a challenge for neurodivergent people. Vander Meulen started her own law firm after leaving her job at the Equal Rights Division because the ones she applied to were not willing to hire her.
Neurodivergent adults typically face a hiring process not tailored to assess their strengths. Job interviews are often less about a candidate’s ability to carry out the tasks required and are more focused on how they answer questions.
Neurodivergent people can struggle to maintain eye contact, for example, and will either avoid doing so, which can be perceived as a lack of confidence, or they may attempt to force eye contact, which can be exhausting and hamper their ability to communicate effectively.
Autistic people may express themselves with a less animated tone and more neutral facial expressions. They usually prefer specific questions and are more direct and literal than most neurotypicals are. This style of communication can be perceived as unfriendly and lacking in enthusiasm.
Meanwhile, people with ADHD may fidget as a way to release excess energy and be able to focus, but this may seem like nervousness or a lack of interest in the conversation. They may also interrupt, speak at a rapid pace or appear distracted.
Some neurodivergent people may attempt to camouflage these traits, often referred to as “masking.” Doing so may help some neurodivergent individuals get hired, but it can come at a cost.
“Masking happens anytime we’re suppressing something that comes naturally to us,” said therapist Angela Marx, an autistic ADHDer who works with neurodivergent clients. “Everybody masks sometimes in specific contexts. What’s different for neurodivergent people, though, is ... it’s constant and it’s masking to survive.”
Masking is a response to the stigma attached to neurodivergence and is a risk factor for anxiety and depression, as well as burnout and suicidal ideation.
“It comes from trying to exist in a world that isn’t always designed for you, where you’re receiving these ableist messages from society that there’s one right way to do things, one right way to be,” Marx said. “And it increases people’s vulnerability and impacts their own sense of self-trust, perception of their identity, and even impacts their physical health.”
Those who don’t mask face their own set of problems, according to Scott Allen, a therapist working with people who have autism and is an autistic ADHDer himself.
“They bear the full weight of being told they are too strange, too out of line, too whatever. And then people don’t want to work with them, be patient with them. So neither intense masking nor not masking is ultimately effective,” he said.
Vander Meulen has been told she is “unfriendly,” “has no emotion,” and is “an ice queen,” by people she has worked with in the past. She tries to meet neurotypical social expectations so people won’t assume she is incompetent.
“I’ve twice had an attorney say they should replace me with someone who can do the job correctly, so I try to control how often I talk, not interrupt people, look like I’m paying attention even when I’m having a hard time focusing, try not to stand out as much as possible,” she said.
Behaving this way, however, takes a toll.
“It’s absolutely exhausting, and it doesn’t even work (for very long) because it puts my patience at a very low level and then I end up snapping at people because I’m concentrating so hard on trying to be perfect and not showing any nervous behaviors,” she said. “How much of yourself as a human being can you hide? You’re trying to control everything and yet there are so many variables that are out of your control.”
Kelly Lee, 43, is an autistic ADHDer working at a goods distribution company who thinks the small talk common in workplaces doesn’t make much sense.
“Meetings would always start out with, ‘how was your weekend?’ And I would sit there fuming because I wanted to get straight to work, and people would ask, ‘Kelly, what’s wrong?’ and I’d just say it’s nothing. It sounds really selfish, but the easiest way to explain it is that’s where the ADHD comes in,” she said. “I’m focused on whatever we’re about to do, but if someone is talking about other things, that’s irritating because I’m trying to get work done.”
If these conversations occurred in the break room, however, she wouldn’t mind it because she wouldn’t be trying to work.
Things are further complicated for neurodivergent people of color, who, research shows, are underdiagnosed. Some who are diagnosed say they experience exacerbated racism because public understanding of neurodivergent conditions is based on traits found in white boys and men, and so their neurodivergent traits may just be seen as a bad attitude.
“Even though I was a medical director and it was my job to tell people what to do, because I was a young Black woman in the Midwest, if I had a disagreement with somebody, if I told somebody something they didn’t want to do, (they said) I was being mean or I didn’t know how to lead. Definitely the angry Black woman stereotype,” said psychiatrist Loucresie Rupert, who has ADHD and autism.
Rupert has received complaints from her workplace that she was ignoring her nurses when they came into her office.
“I wasn’t ignoring them — I was listening to music so I could focus on my notes, so all they had to do was try to get my attention. If I don’t listen to music, my notes won’t get done,” she said. “I like to be social but on my own terms, and none of these workplace social expectations are even necessary for getting the job done.”
Rupert said that employees should be allowed to self-regulate on their own terms. “I’m grown and I shouldn’t have to adhere to Eurocentric, neurotypical ideas of respect. Even white neurodivergent people don’t do well with those.”
Cognitive differences lead to different strengths
Neurodivergent people can bring a range of strengths to workplaces due to their cognitive differences. For instance, Lee said she is, like many autistic people, good at identifying patterns, pays attention to detail and loves working with data.
“I want so much information that the questions I ask end up putting the pieces of the puzzle together and I see this bigger picture,” Lee said. “(Based on that) I’ll tell people, ‘Oh, this is a good thing or a bad thing,’ and everyone just waves me off like, ‘Oh, you’re overthinking it.’ But then sometime down the road, what I said actually turns out to be accurate.”
She conveys such detail to others in an attempt to be helpful, but this doesn’t always work in her favor. “My emails end up looking like a novel and I come off as a know-it-all or like I’m talking down to people,” she said.
Some of her colleagues have been suspicious of her habit of asking many, detailed questions. “People will be like, ‘Why are you asking this question? Why do you need to know that?’ They think I’m up to something, which is frustrating,” she said.
But her meticulousness has benefits. “I had so many notes, and six months later someone would say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to do this thing,’ and I’d be like, I have a note for that!”
Lee said it would be helpful for managers to be educated about neurodivergent traits so they can help employees work more effectively. “I struggle with prioritizing tasks due to executive function difficulties, and if my manager had known about executive functioning issues, she would have been able to come up with a new process that worked (for my brain).”
Workplace design unsuitable for sensory sensitivities
The design of most workplaces can limit the productivity of neurodivergent workers who have heightened sensitivity to sensory stimuli. Bright overhead lighting, strong smells, background chatter in open plan offices, and office temperature that is too cold or warm can be impediments to focus.
Sensory modulation — the ability to regulate, process and respond to sensory stimuli — can be challenging for some neurodivergent people. Some are able to hide their discomfort from sensory overwhelm through masking, while others have more visible responses, such as meltdowns or shutdowns.
“An example would be, (for some people) it starts off as squinting or covering eyes,” said Michaela Faretta, an occupational therapist and clinic director of Common Threads Family Resource Center, which provides therapeutic and educational services for neurodivergent people in Madison.
“Then, as their anxiety or dysregulation builds, it can manifest as chest tightness, tension ... sometimes leading to physical ailments like headaches, stomachaches, rapid heart rate and so on,” she said.
Common Threads is adding customizable lighting to its therapy rooms so people’s sensory needs can be supported.
The ADA has standards for design that focus on barriers to movement and access, but those don’t specifically address needs neurodivergent people may have.
Universal design, which involves designing built environments to make them accessible and useful for the maximum number of people, is a concept that goes beyond simply complying with regulations.
“Universal design emphasizes designing for people so that people can function in that environment without drawing any attention to a disability,” said Erin Hamilton, a design studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Just thinking about dignity, that when we create spaces, we make sure that people have equal access to environments that make them feel valued and seen and not set apart.”
Incorporating activity-based zones into workplaces is one cost-effective solution that Hande Burcu Deniz, a design studies doctoral student at UW-Madison, is researching.
Such a setup would involve collaborative spaces designed for brainstorming sessions, individual spaces for quiet, focused work, and private spaces for calls and meetings. Each zone could also be equipped with adjustable lighting.
“One of the main takeaways from my research is that all people get stressed when they have to perform in places that are less than ideal for them,” Deniz said. “So if the environment is flexible and supportive of what they are doing, they will be less stressed.”
Deniz emphasized that her research participants are, as far as she is aware, largely neurotypical, and yet they, too, struggle with the way most offices are designed.
Changes in the works
The Job Accommodations Network, a service of the federal Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy, has found that most accommodations for people with disabilities come at low or no cost but are very effective and beneficial for the employer. JAN recommends an interactive process for providing accommodations, which involves input from the affected employee, but those are just guidelines.
The lack of specific requirements in the ADA can be helpful because every neurodivergent person has different needs, but the fact that there is no structured policy can also make implementation challenging.
Rupert, the psychiatrist, got her ADHD diagnosis during her medical residency. Getting her patient notes done was a challenge and it wasn’t until her current job that she was told she could have a scribe, paid for by the company as part of ADA-mandated accommodations.
“The comments I got about my work during residency were never about my medical knowledge or how I connected with patients, but about my organizational, administrative skills,” she said.
“Why in the world did nobody mention this accommodation to me before?” she said. “Even as a psychiatrist working to get kids accommodations in schools, I didn’t even know I could have these accommodations. As a physician, you’re expected to just be able to do everything and honestly, the medical field is very ableist.”
“People always look for the visible disabilities and what I call vulnerable adults (with developmental disabilities), and that’s usually who programs are for, not for people like me,” Rupert said. “They use the term ‘higher functioning’ about people like me, which I don’t like because that’s used as a way to deny support to us because they think we should be able to figure it out, and use ‘lower functioning’ to deny autonomy to (vulnerable adults).”
Some workplaces have already been talking about the importance of neurodiversity and running programs to recruit neurodivergent people. JAN, which provides free guidance about workplace accommodations and disability employment issues, noted that 51% of all requests from employees and employers involved neurodivergent conditions in 2022, up from 21% in 2015.
Disability:IN’s Neurodiversity @ Work Employer Roundtable brings together employers across industries who have implemented neurodiversity hiring initiatives, connecting them with neurodivergent job candidates. Organizations looking to start or improve their own initiatives can also connect with the roundtable for advice.
Microsoft, a member of the roundtable, has a neurodiversity hiring program that involves a specialized interviewing and onboarding process for neurodivergent applicants. Interviewers receive training, accommodations can be requested, and those hired are assigned job coaches and mentors. The company hired approximately 200 neurodivergent people in business and engineering roles as of April 2022.
Walgreens also prioritizes “neurodiverse hiring,” with a training program that prepares people with autism for jobs in their stores and distribution centers. The program enrolled approximately 1,900 trainees across 38 states by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. According to Marc Senia, field manager of disability and inclusion, the company is also in the early stages of planning a recruitment initiative for office-based positions for neurodivergent people.
Building accepting, inclusive workplace cultures
Hiring initiatives and self-advocacy by neurodivergent employees are important, but experts say to retain these employees, workplaces need to create cultures where everyone is educated about neurodivergent norms.
Being the one responsible for your accommodations can be exhausting. “It wears on you emotionally because you’re the one who has to keep reminding people about them and sometimes people don’t respond well to it,” Vander Meulen said.
“Employers have to be outspoken and say that accommodations requests cannot be used against (employees), so that they don’t have that fear of discrimination and stigma,” Vander Meulen said.
Zoe Gross, director of the nonprofit Autistic Self-Advocacy Network, recommends that employers clearly lay out the process for requesting accommodations in their employee handbook and “make it clear that accommodations are an accepted part of the office culture.”
Initiatives to help employers evolve their work cultures are increasing.
Disability:IN’s Wisconsin chapter and Good Friend, Inc., a nonprofit focused on autism acceptance, are collaborating on an employer-training initiative.
Therapist Angela Marx is also teaching a new workplace neurodiversity course in November that will train employers to facilitate an inclusive workplace.
“I just recently started sharing my experiences (as someone with ADHD and autism), how tricky it was for me to exist in neurotypical spaces with folks,” she said. “That’s why I created my own (practice) out of necessity, and it has bloomed. I’m supporting other neurodivergent clinicians who constantly talk about how working for me is such a different experience from anything else they’ve ever seen.”
“Disability is contextual — a particular impairment has to be in a particular kind of environment for it to be disabling,” Allen, the therapist working with autistic clients, said. “A short person working in an environment with high shelves where employers refuse to provide step stools has been disabled in that environment through no fault of their own. If you provide them with a step stool, they can go in and do what they need to do. They are no longer disabled in that environment.”
Neurodivergent people need to be at the center of making workplaces more neurodivergent friendly, said Rupert, the psychiatrist.
“There’s this disability slogan: ‘Nothing About Us Without Us.’ Employers need to understand that if you're wanting to expand your accommodations, don't sit at a table and talk about what you need to do for neurodivergent people. Bring in neurodivergent people — you already have them there — and let them have a seat at the table,” she said.