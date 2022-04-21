Wisconsin is speeding ahead toward summer, but it wouldn’t be a midwestern spring without April snow.
For Wisconsinites, waking up to flurries and a blanket of snow in April — like many did Monday morning — was an annoying reminder of the winter months behind them, but not surprising. Wisconsin has had snowfall in April for the past 75 years, excluding one strange spring in 1981.
The only guarantee of a Wisconsin spring is variability, according to Paul Collar with the National Weather Service in Green Bay.
Spanning back to the 1880s, typically the last inch of snow falls in either March or April, Collar said, referencing NWS data. It’s never a certain thing, though.
“April isn't considered a winter month. The frequency of which snowfall occurs has been a staple to this area over the decades with no real pattern toward less or more occurrence — it's fairly random,” Collar said. “For people that don't like winter, these April snows can be really annoying, and I'm included in that camp.”
Jon Martin, a professor and chair of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conceded that this spring has been “a little bit unusual” with the amount of times it has snowed, despite it melting quickly. Monday marked the fourth time it snowed in Madison this month.
But when looking at the number of days in which Madison has had snowflakes in the month of April, it turns out the average every decade is rigidly the same: about 4.1 to 4.5 days each decade going back to the 1960s.
“This is the thing that astounded me — in all that time, only one April has had no days on which it’s snowed in Madison, and that's 1981,” Martin said. “It's the only year that has that distinction.”
Martin called the pattern of April snow “naggingly consistent” and said it leads to Wisconsin’s notorious reputation for bizarre springtime weather.
“None of us have a reasonable expectation that winter is over until May 1. We just don't,” Martin said. “It's weird.”
Climate change and late April snow
Both Madison and Milwaukee suffer from lake effect weather, which Collar called a staple of Wisconsin geography over the years.
Lake effect snow, common across the Great Lakes region during the fall, winter and even into spring, occurs when cold air moves across open waters. As the cold air passes over the unfrozen and relatively warm waters, that warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere, forming clouds and sometimes producing snow.
A 2017 study by climate scientists at the UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research predicts lake effect snowstorms will increase toward mid-century in the Great Lakes region but decrease by the end of the century. Rising global temperatures have made lakes warmer, causing more evaporation into the atmosphere during the winter, and should lead to an increase in the amount of lake effect snow.
However, due to warming temperatures, the winter precipitation will less often fall in the form of snow and instead fall as rain.
Martin’s research focuses on the wintertime cold pool a mile above the surface. He’s found that cold air about a mile above sea level has systematically shrunk since 1948 during the wintertime — “a clear global warming signal,” he said.
Following a similar logic, he expected to see a decreasing trend in the number of days when Madison had snow in April. What he found was different.
“It strikes me that this is a phenomenon that is outside the influence right now of the global climate change that's occurring,” he said.
His still-forming theory is that shoulder seasons — spring and fall — have less obvious signals of warming temperatures. He said when Wisconsin gets a snow flurry in October it seems more newsworthy than it is when it happens in April, despite the two months being equally far away from the winter season.
“Climate change, I think, is manifesting itself more readily and more observably in the extreme seasons and not really the so-called shoulder seasons,” Martin said. “But that's bound to begin to change as time goes on.”
If, in the next five years, there starts to be no snow flurries at all in April, that’s a bold sign things are changing.
“I have an expectation that next April we'll have a couple of days where it snows, and it shouldn't really get any of us nervous,” Martin said. "What would get me nervous is if we go a couple of years or three years in a row with no snow in April, because that's never happened, and that would be pretty weird.”
As for the benefits of late snow flurries, there’s not much of a silver lining other than a little extra moisture. Madison had seen extremely dry conditions heading into April that could have posed a lot of potential for fire, according to Collar. The recent rain and snow literally dampened those plans.
“We were in a severe drought, so you could say that any moisture we get right now is still kind of attacking the deficits,” Collar said. “So hang in there. The bottom line is by Saturday we might be talking highs near 70 and this will all be a distant memory.”