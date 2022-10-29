When Black.Seed, a queer liberation collective, stood in front of cars and stopped traffic on the San Francisco Bay Bridge to raise awareness about Black lives and Black health and well-being, Sami Schalk took notice.
In the January 2016 protest, the activists brought attention to the ways Black people are harmed by institutional oppression and racism through discrimination in housing, socioeconomic status and more.
At the front of their protest was a sign that read, “Black Health Matters.” That resonated deeply with Schalk, a gender and women’s studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and influenced her current research and activism.
Her new book, “Black Disability Politics,” takes inspiration from organizations like Black.Seed, which are led by Black disabled people, Black women and Black queer and transgender people. In her book, she hopes to reclaim a legacy of disability justice work in Black liberation movements, which has historically been overlooked or dismissed.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, A Room of One’s Own bookstore, 2717 Atwood Ave., will host a book signing with the author from noon to 4 p.m. Schalk hopes readers understand that health and disability are political and social issues.
“One of the things I think about a lot after the (2020) uprisings here was how many Black folks I knew that just were feeling really terrified and weren’t sleeping well,” Schalk said, referring to the protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis. “The mental effects of living through so much indirectly, so much violence, was causing so many mental health effects, and that is racism disabling us.
“And that's intentional, that's the point. The point is to continually make it harder and harder for us to live. I want more folks to see that and understand that our liberation is intimately tied to the liberation of disabled people. There is no way that we can achieve Black Liberation without also achieving disability justice.”
In the text, Schalk analyzes how Black cultural workers engaged in issues around disability between the 1970s and 2010s, diving deeply into the disability justice activism from the Black Panther Party and the National Black Women’s Health Project.
She also conducted interviews with Black cultural workers in the Harriet Tubman Collective, a group of Black Deaf/disabled organizers and community builders striving for radical inclusion and collective liberation. She wanted to explore how Black disability politics operate in the present and speak with organizers who are currently doing this work.
“I didn't want the book to be here as a history of Black disability politics, that's not actually in my realm of expertise,” she said. “I was trying to come up with a theory of how Black disability politics look different, so we can go, seek it out, identify it and continue to create it and have language for it. I felt like I couldn't do that without being in conversation with the people who are actually doing this work.
“As a scholar, I do activist work, but that is not my main thing. I'm doing educational work, research, and other things,” she said. “So it just felt really important to me to talk to these folks.”
She said she wrote the book for scholarly and activist audiences with the goal of moving toward collective liberation. Although she uses scholarship and theory, she emphasized that “Black Disability Politics” does not fit into a traditional discipline of study.
“It’s history, theory, ethnographic interviews and also personal reflection,” Schalk added. “I just was able to break genres and I think that's because I was finishing up in 2020 where I was just like ‘nothing matters, so there are no rules.’ I wasn’t worried about this fitting into any norms. I just wanted to get it out there in a way that felt right.
“I'm proud of just putting out a book that feels like it's really a part of a conversation in disability justice.”
Schalk said her book is written for Black people, especially Black disabled people. Her primary audience is Black scholars, activists, writers and artists who use Black disability politics in their work for Black liberation.
“Black folks out there who read it can finally come into disability identity and realize that there's a community of us out there,” Schalk said. “And that there are different ways to think about disability than what they might think of, like the standards of accessible parking, being Deaf or blind. There are so many ways to recognize that our bodies or our minds don't fit into a norm.”
Schalk prioritizes making her work intellectually accessible through writing in clear ways and explaining the academic words she uses. She understands that everyone reads at different levels.
“That's important to me as a disability studies scholar and as someone who just has always wanted to make a bigger impact in the world,” Schalk said. “I think that the academic world is important. I obviously believe in the value of research, but to me, it's just going to stay with a very small community.”
To ensure that everyone has access to her work, Schalk released an open access version of “Black Disability Politics” where readers can download pdfs of each chapter to read for free.
“I want it to be bigger, I want it to be a part of larger conversations that are pushing our world in a better direction than where we are right now,” she said.
Schalk said interested readers should be on the lookout for A Room of One’s Own holiday special bundle including “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” by Alice Wong, “The Future is Disabled: Prophecies, Love Notes and Mourning Songs” by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha and her new book. All three of the books will be signed and sold at a discounted price.
“I'm just really excited for a moment where activists and writers and academics are coming together in this way,” Schalk said. “We're just supporting each other's work. It's not a competition that all of our books came out around the same time. It's actually an opportunity to say, ‘all of these together are gonna blow your mind.’
“They complement each other and they're not in competition because they are really aiming to do the same thing: bringing more awareness and change around disability.”