When Brewer Stouffer and his former business partner started construction on their Roman Candle Pizzeria restaurants in 2004, they were excited to offer the community great food with fresh products.
Over time, the local chain expanded to six locations on Williamson and Monroe streets, in Middleton, Fitchburg, Whitefish Bay and one set up at the Madison Children’s Museum. At one point, all six restaurants were in operation at the same time.
Stouffer was proud to be one of the "early adopters of embracing locally sourced products," he said. They have over 50 local products on their menu.
But earlier this week, Stouffer and his team announced they are closing the last Roman Candle Pizzeria, located in Middleton. The restaurant will take orders until closing on Feb. 4. They came to the decision after struggling with maintaining the business for a couple of years.
“With almost two decades in hospitality, it's changed a lot,” Stouffer said. “A lot of the things that we did were pioneering… like sourcing local products, really trying to embrace the neighborhood and trying to serve fresh, well made foods, nothing frozen, making everything from scratch.
“That was real special because a lot of people weren't doing that, especially in pizza.”
Stouffer said there were huge changes to the food and pizza industries over time. A lot of the sales the company used to make were from people coming to the restaurants, but as delivery apps like EatStreet, UberEats and GrubHub began offering food and pizza to clients right to their homes, Roman Candle found it hard to keep up — and hard to maintain delivery drivers.
“People started delivering and getting takeout with increasing frequency,” he said. “That eroded pizza's market share in general. In addition, we started having a really hard time hiring drivers, because there are just only so many people that want to drive.
“The things that made us special, like local food, being able to deliver, (the pizza) holding up well in a box, and all that kind of stuff, stopped being special,” he said. “It became more of a commodity, because you could get anything in a box and anything could get delivered.”
As a result, while sales were steady at the Middleton location, they shrunk at the Williamson Street location, which closed in May.
Stouffer said the pandemic exacerbated these issues. Restaurant staff had to add health protocols, wear masks, prioritize cleanliness to a much higher degree and constantly be concerned about public health. He noticed the effect this had on his team.
“I was really good at retaining managers for they would stay for many, many years,” Stouffer said. “But invariably, one after the other, they would get burnt out because a manager who has to only cook or a manager who has to take pizzas or take tables or do dishes or whatever, they're not able to manage.
“Everybody was doing everything just to keep the places going. And that just becomes a grind. You see people burn out and it gets harder to grow your business. You're just doing everything you can to maintain it. It's exhausting.”
Roman Candle is not alone in such struggles. Worker shortages and burnout have been rampant in the local restaurant industry since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stouffer said he is grateful for the dedicated people he’s worked with for almost 20 years.
People work in the restaurant industry “not because they make incredible amounts of money or because it's glamorous, or because it's easy. It's hard work. And yet people who do it tend to enjoy making other people happy.
“That’s an aspect that I share as well, I got it from my mother. I personally really enjoy cooking and entertaining. I love making meals for my family and friends and I have that in me. I will miss being around other people who get that and care about that.”
Stouffer is moving on to help other business owners with branding and marketing.
“I've always been a storyteller,” Stouffer said. “I've always been interested in building and helping brands and companies grow. I was really excited for many, many years about growing the Roman Candle.
“I loved it and now I'm helping other companies who want to get better and figure out how to work with new customers, better customers, different customers.”