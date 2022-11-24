When Robin Ryan was in college, she volunteered for two years with an organization that helped people study for their citizenship tests. After going to law school in Texas and taking a class taught by former U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, she knew she wanted to pursue work that would have an impact on people’s lives.
Ryan brings that background to her new position as the executive director of the Literacy Network. She starts Dec. 5.
Since moving to Wisconsin in 1996, Ryan has worked for ARC Community Services, a social services agency in Madison focused on improving the lives of women, and currently serves as its chief operating officer. She also worked in the executive and legislative branches of state government in Milwaukee.
The Literacy Network is an organization in Madison that helps adult learners build skills in English language communications, reading comprehension and information technology. Ryan said her experience in the nonprofit sector has prepared her to continue the work and legacy the organization has built.
“The problem-solving piece of it, I do enjoy and I think that's more my strength,” Ryan said. “That's an attribute you want in somebody who's an executive director, being able to do different things, work well with people, be supportive of staff and problem solve.”
Another key charge of hers will be strategic planning and “figuring out where we are going in the future.
“What's the mission, and how do we support that mission?’”
For fundraising, she said, “Rather than going out there and saying, 'Oh, there's this funding and how do we pitch to that funding?'... have a game plan instead, and then let's go find the funders who match and want to support what we do.”
As someone who has tried to learn another language in her adult years, Ryan admires the commitment of the students at the Literacy Network and their determination to make their lives better for themselves and their families.
“Learning new things when you get older is a whole lot harder,” she said. “I'm sure that these adult learners have busy lives. But they're committed to doing this to achieve their own goals.
“What's cool to me about the literary piece is it's both a very pragmatic and practical functional skill as an adult to be able to communicate and write for work and for talking to your kids’ teachers. It also opens so many doors in terms of reading and communicating, that are just those add-ons that make life more enjoyable.
“For me, that's why one works hard. Just to see the impact in somebody's life of what the work provides.”
Learning the individual stories of students who come in and take advantage of the resources to help them achieve their personal goals is something she is particularly looking forward to.
She also pointed to the welcoming and accessible building space that Literacy Network leaders have created for adult learners.
“Overall, I am just really excited to join the Literacy Network and just really impressed with the work that they do,” she added. “When I first started at ARC, I would go out and talk publicly and say, 'Oh my gosh, look at the cool things these people are doing.' And then I gradually became a part of it.
“So I'm at that stage now with the Literacy Network because I didn't build any of it. I get to be the cheerleader and say, ‘This is so cool, look at what they did.' I'm looking forward to gradually becoming part of that and supporting it.”
Ryan replaces longtime leader Jeff Burkhart, who is moving on to start a business to support nonprofits.