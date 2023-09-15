Democratic legislators remain unconvinced by a retooled plan, approved Thursday night in the state Assembly, to shift the state toward nonpartisan redistricting.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, raised eyebrows earlier this week when he threw his support behind a plan to have the state’s Legislative Reference Bureau draw legislative districts before the 2024 election.
He said changes to the plan made Thursday, which will limit the possibility that the Legislature could amend the maps and require a bipartisan vote to pass the maps, were designed to appease Democrats.
But Vos’ about-face comes as two cases challenging the state’s legislative maps appear poised to make their way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The state’s high court now has a 4-3 majority favoring liberal-leaning justices after Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s victory earlier this year. In the wake of her win, Vos and other Republicans have floated impeaching her if Protasiewicz does not recuse herself from the cases after remarks she made during the campaign.
The redistricting plan has been blasted by Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who called it disingenuous and merely a distraction from talk of impeaching Protasiewicz.
"No amount of hand waving will make the public forget that the GOP is considering nullifying their votes and overriding the results of the last election by attempting to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a press conference before the session.
Evers has not weighed in on the revised bill. But Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor, referred to Evers' prior statements on the matter, including one from earlier this week where he blasted Vos’ effort.
“A Legislature that has now repeatedly demonstrated they will not uphold basic tenets of our democracy — and will bully, threaten, or fire on a whim anyone who happens to disagree with them — cannot be trusted to appoint or oversee someone charged with drawing fair maps,” he said in Tuesday’s release. “And I'm not going to participate in enabling Republicans in the Legislature to keep trying to use and abuse their power to control the outcome of our elections.”
The proposal was intended to mirror how redistricting is handled in Iowa, where a nonpartisan agency has drawn lines since the 1980s.
Once a map is ready, it is submitted to the Legislature like any other bill. Lawmakers vote on the proposal and, if it is rejected, it would be returned to the Legislative Reference Bureau with the reasons why it was not approved. The agency then creates a new map and the process repeats itself.
If a deadlock persists, legislators are eventually able to amend the maps the third time through the process.
If the maps were to reach that point, Democrats wanted any amended version to require support from three-fourths of the Legislature, effectively guaranteeing bipartisan support.
They also pointed to an Iowa provision that says the state supreme court could review any maps that are challenged and draw their own maps if need be. Republicans have countered that, in Wisconsin, the Supreme Court is likely to be called upon in a legal challenge, no matter what.
On Thursday, legislators voted to limit the ability of the Legislature to amend the maps a third time through the process. And a bipartisan vote would be needed for passage at any stage in the process.
Vos said Democrats’ continued opposition to the bill after the changes was nothing more than hypocrisy.
“We’ve adopted every single change to correct any problem that we have heard,” he said on the Assembly floor. “So the only thing that is left is what? A deafening silence from those on the left because they have no argument for why they oppose the plan. None.”
Lawmakers also included a provision to require a public hearing be held on the maps in Milwaukee, as well as in Madison and northern Wisconsin. An advisory commission to guide the maps’ development was also tweaked.
One Democrat, Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, joined Republicans in supporting the measure.
“Tonight is not a time to keep silent,” she said in a floor speech. “And I know that is what a lot of people in my caucus are going to do — keep silent.”
Now, the proposal heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, has not said whether he supports the move.