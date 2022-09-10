Workers at Madison screenprinting company Crushin’ It Apparel have filed for a union election, just two weeks after being laid off for signing a letter requesting timely pay and better working conditions.
“The vast majority” of the company’s roughly 10 screen printing and sewing workers have signed union cards to join the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District 7, according to an email from Worker Justice Wisconsin, the Madison-based nonprofit helping the workers organize.
The workers filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Sept. 3. Unless their employer voluntarily recognizes their union, the petition will trigger a union election. Frida Ballard, an organizer with Worker Justice Wisconsin, said the election will occur within 45 days of the filing date. If the workers’ request to expedite the election process is approved, the election will be held within three weeks of the filing date.
The workers began picketing outside their workplace, 5241 Voges Road, on Aug. 31, days after owner Jeremy Kruk announced they would lose their jobs if they did not remove their names from a joint letter listing their concerns and demands.
The workers, who create custom printed and embroidered gear for schools, companies and sports teams, asserted among other things that the production facility was too hot — especially on days when Kruk would not run the air conditioning — and that their paychecks had repeatedly been returned by their banks.
“He got angry because we came to deliver the letter saying we’d like to talk or dialogue with him,” said David Tecuatl, a machine operator who has printed logos on shirts for the company since April. “He doesn’t offer to talk with us or hear our complaints or listen to us.”
Following the picket and a phone call from an NLRB judge, Kruk informed workers last week that they could return to work without conditions. According to Worker Justice Wisconsin, most of the workers are still owed three to five weeks of back wages.
Meanwhile, Kruk told the Cap Times that workers are suffering from “a massive mob mentality,” that most of their criticisms are unfounded, and that he never “reinstated” the workers because he never laid them off.
“They were told if the demands in the letter were absolute and they demanded them in order to work that we would not be meeting any of those demands. It was then up to the employees whether or not they came back,” Kruk said in a text message, adding that he thinks organizers at Worker Justice Wisconsin “led them to believe that they were unwelcome.”
The letter did not state that the workers would stop working unless their demands were met, said Robert Christl, program director at Worker Justice Wisconsin.
“It says we ask that you either agree to these requests or invite us to a group meeting to discuss within seven working days from the receipt of this letter. So the workers were very clear that they were willing to negotiate … to have a conversation about what the issues were, and have a conversation about how to make things better,” Christl said.
But in a recorded phone call on the morning of Aug. 26, just after Christl and a group of workers delivered the letter to Kruk, Kruk told Christl there would be no such conversation, a statement he made to the Cap Times as well.
“I'm refusing your meeting. Reading this letter, there was a sense of delusion so incredibly high that anybody that believes and is standing by this letter, they don't have a job here,” Kruk said.
Several times during the call, he repeated that workers could only return to work if they retracted their support for the letter. He instructed Christl to pass that message to the workers.
“I've been an employer in the state of Wisconsin for the better part of almost 20 years, and above all what I can tell you is this is an employment-at-will state,” Kruk said, referring to the fact that, in general, workers in Wisconsin can leave a job for any reason, and employers can fire employees for any reason except where the specific reason is illegal.
“That is by employees and that is by the employer, and all too often you guys forget that second part,” Kruk said, raising his voice.
Christl attempted to explain the National Labor Relations Act, a federal law which, among other things, bars employers from firing, disciplining, threatening or coercively questioning workers for circulating petitions about their workplace or joining with coworkers to discuss their concerns with management, government officials or the media, unless they make claims that are “egregiously offensive or knowingly and maliciously false.”
“What we’re citing is federal law,” Christl began as Kruk spoke over him and then interrupted.
“Listen to me! Nothing done here is in the least bit illegal (or) unsanitary … Nothing,” Kruk said. “What you have here is an extortion for money. Employees that stand behind this letter and still wish to have their names attached to this letter are to not report on Monday.”
But on Sept. 1, Kruk called organizer Frida Ballard to say he’d spoken with an NLRB judge, who told him he needed to inform workers that they were allowed to return to work.
“I sent them all a message … letting them know that … if they want to come back, that they are more than welcome,” Kruk said in the recorded call, asserting that they “always were.”
“There’s no conditions surrounding their return,” Kruk said.
“I think he figured out that putting them on leave was a violation of that law,” Christl told the Cap Times in a follow-up call, disputing Kruk’s claim that the workers were never laid off.
“He was very clear that, unless they took their names off the petition, that they were — he didn't say fired or on unpaid leave — but that they were, in some way, shape or form, being let go.”
While some workers have returned to work, Christl said they’ve been told that there’s just less work now. “So no one is fired, no one is on unpaid leave, but he is sporadically offering them work,” Christl said.
Kruk told the Cap Times he did not want to comment further, claiming that the reporter was biased and unable to “do your due diligence.”
“We will no longer be speaking with you on anything,” Kruk said.