When Liz Hachten’s neighbor and fellow member of the First Unitarian Society of Madison, Hari Carnes, approached her with a proposal to host a family of refugees, she felt “called to do this work.”
“When I think back on my own family history, my grandfather was a refugee from pogroms in Russia — organized violence against Jews,” said Hachten, “I know from my own family history, it was really important to be welcomed in the U.S.”
Carnes and Hachten gathered a circle of around a dozen friends and community members to form the Four Lakes Welcome Corps, a sponsorship group that hopes to host a family of refugees in Madison. The group looks to support the arrival of refugees through fundraising and building a network of helpers.
“Our main purpose is to provide a ready-made initial community for people who are brand new, not just to Madison, but to the United States,” Hachten said. “At this time and place in U.S. history, it's important that citizens can get together and add support and welcome people who want to come to the U.S. for a better life.”
The Four Lakes Welcome Corps is a private sponsorship group partnered with the Welcome Corps Program, a U.S. State Department initiative to promote the sponsorship and permanent resettlement of refugees by Americans.
The State Department founded the Welcome Corps in January as part of an executive order President Joe Biden signed in February 2021, which focuses on “rebuilding and enhancing programs to resettle refugees.” The executive order instructed the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to expand private sponsorship programs to go beyond partnerships with nonprofit resettlement agencies.
“The Welcome Corps is the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades,” a State Department statement said during the program’s launch. “By tapping into the goodwill of American communities, the Welcome Corps will expand our country’s capacity to provide a warm welcome to higher numbers of refugees.”
Groups of five or more Americans can apply to form a private sponsor group with the Welcome Corps, where they will be tasked with providing initial housing, helping refugees find new work and enrolling children in school.
In addition to the material support the group will provide, it will serve as a connection between newly arrived refugees and the local community, Carnes said.
“One of the interesting things about Welcome Corps is that it's really (connecting) people to people directly,” she said.
The Welcome Corps application process
Carnes used her connections through the Unitarian Society to recruit members who would form Madison's sponsorship group, distributing flyers to neighbors and raising awareness through word of mouth. Though the group started among Unitarian Society members, it is not affiliated with the church and welcomes people of any faith, she said.
Hachten drew from experience volunteering with nonprofit resettlement agency Jewish Social Services of Madison to help refugees from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s.
To qualify to host, private sponsor groups must complete training and all members must complete a background screening from the State Department. The screenings are thorough and designed to ensure the safety of the refugees, Carnes said.
The application process is “coming along pretty well," she said. "We're having to look for various resources, and we're fundraising.”
“Our big push right now is fundraising,” Hachten said.
Madison group sets $15,000 goal
The program requires all private sponsor groups to raise at least $2,375 per refugee it plans to host before it can bring refugees to the United States. Before formally applying to sponsor refugees, the group must have already raised at least 60% of the required money.
The Four Lakes Welcome Corps is looking to host a family of four, whose required expenses total almost $10,000. But even that amount is not enough to adequately provide the necessary provisions and services, Hachten said.
The “most daunting” financial hurdle, Hachten said, is finding affordable housing. Madison rent rose 14.1% over the past year and is expected to increase as Madison’s population continues to grow.
The cost of housing, among other expenses such as food and household items, led the Four Lakes Welcome Corps to set a $15,000 fundraising goal when it began accepting donations on its GoFundMe page in May. As of June 30, it has raised over $4,000, and Carnes and Hachten hope to raise the $10,000 necessary to apply by the end of the summer.
To raise more money, the Four Lakes Welcome Corps will hold a family-friendly fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. July 21 at the First Unitarian Society of Madison. The menu is designed to “showcase the cuisine of some of the refugee groups that have come to Madison and the recent past” and includes Afghan, Ukrainian and Hmong food, among others, Hachten said.
Suggested donations from guests are $35 per adult and $15 per child, according to a press release announcing the dinner.
‘We’re going to be a network of support’
The first refugee family to come to the U.S. through the Welcome Corps program arrived in Worthington, Minnesota on June 20, which also marked World Refugee Day.
Until the launch of the Four Lakes Welcome Corps, Madison refugees relied primarily on nonprofits such as Jewish Social Services, which operates a refugee resettlement and career development program as an affiliate of the nonprofit Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Jewish Social Services resettled 143 people in the Madison area during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the organization’s website.
Carnes hopes the Welcome Corps program will continue to expand through the formation of more sponsorship groups to host refugees even in rural areas, which have often been out of reach for nonprofit resettlement agencies operating in urban areas.
Meanwhile, Hachten, Carnes and the rest of the Four Lakes Welcome Corps are ready to support people looking to rebuild their lives in Madison, Hachten said.
“This experience of creating the Welcome Corps and working together is strengthening our ties among each other,” Hachten said. “We're going to be a network of support for a family coming here.”
