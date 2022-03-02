Questions remain in Quadren Wilson shooting as local debate heats up

Despite calls for more transparency in the investigation into the shooting of Quadren Wilson, former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says the sheriff’s office has acted appropriately — and that questions should be asked higher up.
On Feb. 3, Wilson, a Black man, was allegedly shot five times in the back by two Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Madison’s far east side while being arrested. Questions remain about the circumstances of the shooting, and information has been hard to come by from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.
The sheriff’s office provided the most recent information Feb. 18, releasing the names of the two DCI agents who fired their weapons as special agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie. The office also said there was no evidence to support that Wilson had a firearm or other weapon during the incident.
Wilson has been charged with delivering narcotics as a repeat offender, according to his criminal complaint, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The complaint claims that Wilson allegedly delivered narcotics connected to a man’s death.
Former Sheriff Mahoney, who spoke about the case in a community conversation on social media, said he understands the frustration of both the public — and especially the family — in the little information available. But as someone who has been in Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s shoes, Mahoney told the Cap Times the DCSO is acting according to state law with the amount of information it is sharing.
“I have full confidence that a thorough, complete and detailed investigation will occur,” said Mahoney, who retired in May 2021. “The sheriff's office is charged solely with looking at the facts of the case… and so it would not be proper for the sheriff's office to speak to anything other than the criminal investigation.”
But Mahoney questioned why the other agencies have not been forthcoming about their involvement or provided transparent information to the public.
“As a citizen, I would like to hear more from the attorney general regarding this case. Is it a federal case? Is it a state case?” Mahoney asked. “A lack of information forces citizens to come up with their own answers and in public service, particularly law enforcement, that’s dangerous.”
Additionally, he said state and federal law enforcement agencies don't have the same kinds of demands placed on them that communities place on local law enforcement. He said the supposed “lack of… information” can deteriorate trust in the DCSO that has taken years to build.
Investigations in progress
State statute mandates two investigations take place in every critical incident. One is run by an investigative team from an independent law enforcement agency. In this case, that’s the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
The secondary investigation is generally done by the agency involved in the incident. It conducts an administrative investigation on any violations of policy, procedures or practices.
Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office said that because the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Department of Justice is one of the involved agencies, Kaul and the DOJ are not commenting on the investigation at this time. DCI did not respond to the Cap Times’ request for more information about the two officers involved and if they were facing disciplinary action.
"Independent investigations into officer-involved critical incidents help ensure that everyone involved in those incidents and the public can have confidence in the results of those investigations,” said Gillian Drummond, director of communications for the state Department of Justice. “This incident is being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, and, in order to avoid impacting that investigation, Wisconsin DOJ will not be commenting on the facts of this incident until the investigation is completed.”
“The Sheriff’s Office will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is concluded,” the Feb.18 release from the DCSO said.
In a statement from Feb. 21, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi blasted the lack of transparency from the DCSO in the weeks following Wilson’s arrest. He called on Barrett to provide regular, in-person updates and answer questions about the case.
“This has not been a transparent process. Many questions about this case remain unanswered, such as what happened and why — why such a massive law enforcement presence and such an apparently violent arrest,” Parisi said in the statement. “And, if there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times?”
Barrett will continue to share information “with great care, fulfilling the community expectation of transparency while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in response to Parisi’s statement.
Calls for transparency
Parisi contended that issuing a press release at the end of the day on a Friday — Feb. 18 — did not provide media or the community an opportunity to have “fairly basic questions asked or answered, nor did it instill a sense of confidence in the process.”
“We all know what’s at stake here and how important it is that law enforcement leadership be transparent and upfront with the community. The absence of transparency leaves us only with conjecture, and that’s not good for anyone,” Parisi said. “Most of us have no idea what happened that day or why. Maybe there’s a reasonable explanation, maybe not.”
Dane County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner took to Facebook on Feb. 21 to support Parisi’s call for more transparency, writing that she has “sent many questions to the Sheriff but have received no replies.”
After Wilson was shot five times in the back during his arrest, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Dane County Jail.
The sheriff’s department confirmed on Feb. 11 that there were 21 law enforcement officers involved in the arrest operation — including 13 agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, three U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents, three Madison Police Department officers, one Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and one WI DNR warden.
Wilson — the cousin of Tony Robinson Jr., an unarmed 19-year Black man who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015 — also has an open disorderly conduct case and several other criminal convictions.
Wilson’s family was unavailable to comment on the recent updates from the DCSO. Wilson’s younger brother, Mane Morris, said at a Feb. 11 protest in front of the Dane County Jail that the family was not getting their questions answered by the county or state.
“There has been no answers or justification of why they shot him so many times. (Wilson) showed us the bullet wounds in his back… we’re surprised he even made it,” Morris said. “He’s asking for answers. He wants to know why he got shot so many times when he had his hands up in the air. He complied with everything they said and they started shooting him — it’s not right.”