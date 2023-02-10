MADISON - Violent crime in Madison was down in 2022 compared with the year before, a sign the city is "trending in the right direction," Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday.
"It's fair to say we have been laser-focused on crime prevention," Barnes said during a press conference he called a State of Public Safety Address.
He listed a number of what he said were encouraging signs that the city's efforts are paying off:
• The number of aggravated assaults involving guns was down 14% last year from the year before, according to Barnes, who was hired two years ago in February 2021.
• The six murder cases from last year were down from 10 homicides in 2021. "That being said, one life lost is one too many," the chief said, and emphasized that "the only acceptable number is zero."
• Madison experienced a 39% decline in "shots fired" cases, and 360 illegal guns "were safely taken off our streets in 2022," Barnes said. "I believe that the sound of gunshots is directly related to the fear of crime," he said.
• The city had a 40% drop in forcible rape cases, he said.
• Home break-ins were down, though Barnes acknowledged a 43% spike in nonresidential burglaries. "This is an area we are concerned with and are working to address," he said.
• Barnes also touted a 12% decrease of stolen cars in 2022. Car thefts, especially by juveniles, has been a major crime issue in Madison since the pandemic began. In 2021, MPD reported there were 834 car thefts compared with 449 in 2017.
"When I came here in 2021, one of the things that I heard was about young people stealing cars," Barnes said. "I spoke to one young man who admitted to me stealing over 100 cars."
Barnes said that calls to hotlines such as Madison Area Crime Stoppers and a new Zoom-based platform where residents can make reports are helpful to police and that reducing crime requires the efforts of the entire city, not just the Police Department.
"We all have to take ownership," he said.