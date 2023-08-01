Janet Protasiewicz said she is committed to “fairness and impartiality” in the justice system as she was sworn in Tuesday to join the Wisconsin Supreme Court, bringing about a liberal majority the court hasn’t seen for 15 years.
“We all want a Wisconsin where our freedoms are protected,” Protasiewicz, a former Milwaukee County judge, said during her swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol. “That’s why I don’t take this responsibility lightly.”
Protasiewicz won her seat on the court to replace retiring Justice Patience Roggensack after the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, and after opponent Dan Kelly criticized her for voicing direct opinions about hot-button legal issues. The court’s newest justice campaigned on contentious topics such as abortion rights, gerrymandered election maps and the legality of absentee ballot dropboxes – all issues that the Supreme Court will be expected to confront this year.
Wisconsin gerrymandering to be challenged ‘immediately’
One of the most pressing issues that will likely come before the Supreme Court centers around voting district maps.
The maps, crafted and approved by a Republican majority in the state Legislature, have drawn ire among Democrats across the state who call the districts partisan gerrymandering.
In a March episode of the Cap Times’ Wedge Issues podcast, Protasiewicz noted she would “enjoy taking a fresh look at the gerrymandering question.” At a candidate forum two months before, she called the maps “rigged.”
Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law Poll, told the Cap Times Tuesday that he anticipates swift lawsuit filings against the maps now that the Supreme Court has a new majority.
“We've had people involved in those cases saying they plan to file new cases more or less immediately,” Franklin said.
Timing is of the essence on an issue like district maps, he said, noting that current legislative district boundaries would need to be tossed and new maps drawn and approved before the upcoming election cycle in 2024.
“If the court were to rule for new districts, there's a time limit in being able to get those done in time for people to know the districts and qualify for the ballot next spring,” Franklin said.
Wisconsin abortion ban case already on the way
Another highly anticipated case that is said to inevitably make its way up to the highest court is a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers last summer challenging the state’s 1849 abortion ban.
The state’s lawsuit argues that the 174-year-old ban no longer applies because of other laws passed over the last few decades that supersede the original abortion statute. Ultimately, the lawsuit seeks to clarify whether the ban itself can still be considered applicable law.
Last month, Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper rejected an attempt by Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski to dismiss the attorney general’s lawsuit.
“The circuit court’s ruling rejecting the motion to dismiss persuasively showed that (Wisconsin statute) should not be interpreted to criminalize consensual abortions and I remain confident that we’ll be successful as the litigation moves forward,” Kaul told the Cap Times in a statement Tuesday.
The case is set to make its way through the circuit court before eventually landing before the Supreme Court.
Settling the debate over abortion access in the state appears destined to require a court settlement as Democratic lawmakers failed to toss the ban through an amendment to a spending bill earlier this summer. The amendment was immediately removed by Republicans. That was the first legislative attempt to do away with the ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
Lawsuit challenges rules against absentee voting
In July 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court – then with a narrow conservative-leaning majority – ruled along ideological lines that collection boxes for absentee ballots were illegal.
Last month, Elias Law Group, the nation’s top Democratic election law firm, filed a lawsuit alleging current absentee voting practices in the state violate the Wisconsin Constitution. The lawsuit argues against several rules governing absentee ballots, including the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that outlawed unstaffed drop boxes. The suit was filed with the Dane County Circuit Court but is more than likely to require a higher court opinion before the issue is settled.
While the ideological shift on the court cannot be overstated when it comes to these high-profile cases, Franklin said the court’s day-to-day rulings on less divisive cases are likely to remain unsensational.
“While the court is very divided on a set of high-profile cases, there's also an awful lot that the court deals with that is not all that divisive, and not really driven by judicial ideology,” Franklin said.
At the Tuesday ceremony, Protasiewicz said she does not take her new responsibilities lightly.
“Everyone should get a fair shot to demand justice – and not feel like the thumb is on the scale against them,” she said.
One person, State Courts Director Randy Koschnick, is already accusing the new court majority of unfairness. Koschnick told the Cap Times and other news outlets he was expecting to be fired Tuesday, and said it was a politically motivated decision by a "rogue new liberal majority."
Protasiewicz will serve a 10-year term on the Supreme Court. The next election for a seat on the court will be held in April 2025 for Justice Ann Walsh Bradley’s seat. Bradley told reporters in April she plans to seek re-election for a fourth term.