Pride flag waves over Wisconsin Capitol for fifth year

Gov. Tony Evers laughs when he realizes the flagpole flying the Progress Pride flag was right behind him and not on a higher floor as he stands on the observation deck of the Wisconsin state Capitol after the ceremony.
Carrying on a tradition he started in 2019, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday oversaw the raising of a Pride flag at the Capitol, a move intended to celebrate the start of Pride Month and send a message of support to members of the LGBTQ community in Wisconsin and across the United States.
Evers, flanked by members of his cabinet, legislators and community members, became emotional while delivering brief remarks.
"Raising the Pride flag today sends a message for all those who have only ever wanted to belong, who had to find their own family, who've never known home: You belong here," a choked up Evers said. "You are family here. You are welcome here."
Thursday marked the fifth straight year a version of the Pride flag has flown over the Capitol. Between 2019 and 2021, the rainbow Pride flag flew over the building during June, Pride Month. Starting last year, the governor elected to have the Progress Pride flag fly over the building.
