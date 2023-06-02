 Skip to main content
Pride flag waves over Wisconsin Capitol for fifth year

Pride flag waves over Wisconsin Capitol for fifth year

Carrying on a tradition he started in 2019, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday oversaw the raising of a Pride flag at the Capitol, a move intended to celebrate the start of Pride Month and send a message of support to members of the LGBTQ community in Wisconsin and across the United States.

Evers, flanked by members of his cabinet, legislators and community members, became emotional while delivering brief remarks.

"Raising the Pride flag today sends a message for all those who have only ever wanted to belong, who had to find their own family, who've never known home: You belong here," a choked up Evers said. "You are family here. You are welcome here."

Thursday marked the fifth straight year a version of the Pride flag has flown over the Capitol. Between 2019 and 2021, the rainbow Pride flag flew over the building during June, Pride Month. Starting last year, the governor elected to have the Progress Pride flag fly over the building.

Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 01-06012023152944

West High School student Ari shakes hands with Gov. Tony Evers after introducing him to the podium during the flag raising ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 02-06012023152944

A child holds a cardboard Progress Pride flag for the ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 04-06012023152944

James Bond, secretary-designee for WI Department of Veterans Affairs, speaks about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 03-06012023152944

Gov. Tony Evers becomes emotional as he speaks about the importance of LGBTQ+ rights before the flag is raised.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 05-06012023152944

Rev. Selena Fox of the Circle Sanctuary in Barneveld attends the Pride flag ceremony. Fox has been a longtime ally and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 15-06012023152944

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, closes her eyes while listening to Gov. Tony Evers' remarks at the Progress Pride flag raising ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 08-06012023152944

A crowd of all ages gathers outside of the Wisconsin state Capitol during the Progress Pride flag raising ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 09-06012023152944

Gov. Tony Evers greets people after the ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 14-06012023152944

State Sen. Kelda Roys hugs Gov. Tony Evers after the ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 10-06012023152944

Gov. Tony Evers laughs when he realizes the flagpole flying the Progress Pride flag was right behind him and not on a higher floor as he stands on the observation deck of the Wisconsin state Capitol after the ceremony.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 12-06012023152944

Gov. Tony Evers jokingly searches for the flagpole flying the Progress Pride flag on the observation deck of the Wisconsin state Capitol.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 13-06012023152944

Gov. Tony Evers looks over the railing of the observation deck at the Progress Pride flag flying over the Wisconsin state Capitol.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060123 06-06012023152944

The Progress Pride flag flies over the Wisconsin state Capitol on the first day of Pride Month.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

