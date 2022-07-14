A team of University of Wisconsin-Madison students is working to provide charging power to Wisconsin communities.
Most communities have become familiar with Little Free Libraries. In recent years, they’ve popped up in parks, front yards and along sidewalks. Today, students are expanding what a “little free” can be by providing access to resources beyond literature.
“I must say that it is an exploratory project,” said UW-Madison graduate student Maitreyee Sanjiv Marathe. “I will not claim by any means that this is the solution for energy access for people experiencing homelessness or underserved communities, but it is definitely one of the pieces of the puzzle.”
These high-tech Little Free Libraries, or eLittle Free Libraries (eLFL) are traditional Little Free Libraries with books, but combined with charging stations for phones and other portable smart devices.
The goal is to provide communities with resources it may otherwise not have easy access to. Powered by solar energy, eLFLs are designed to serve communities while using clean energy.
The idea was generated in a UW-Madison competition called the Solympics in summer 2021. The task was to create kiosk prototypes for the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, an organization out of Racine that serves young adults and military veterans.
“We focus on underrepresented or under-resourced populations, and we emphasize the opportunities to experience emerging technologies,” said Chris Litzau, founder and president of Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps.
“I think of (eLittle Free Libraries) as fire hydrants,” Litzau said. “You've got a fire hydrant at the end of the corner of your block, and you seldom notice that it's there. Some may know it’s there. Others may not know it's there until times of crisis when the fire department has to come and open it up and attach their hoses, and everybody breathes a sigh of relief.”
The solar eLittle Free Library demonstrates that clean energy and energy equity should go hand in hand, Marathe said. “You need to think about both these aspects."
Savannah Ahnen is a junior and an electrical engineering and computer science major at the UW-Madison. She's part of the team working on the eLittle Free Libraries.
“These independent energy systems could be used by people who may need an emergency charge, who may not have a house or location that they can go to," Ahnen said. The project also brings "some light to some of the issues that occur and are seen specifically for those who are experiencing homelessness.”
To tailor the concept to Wisconsin, UW students took to State Street to talk with people in the area, those experiencing homelessness, and people involved in other sectors of the community to better understand local and specific needs.
The team then created and set up the eLFLs. Prototypes are currently being used in Racine and Milwaukee. Another was placed on State Street in Madison, but it has since been removed as it was set up with special one-month permission in accordance with Madison's regulation of prototype designs.
Litzau said the eLFLs are already creating more opportunities for access.
“We're particularly focused on underrepresented communities, underrepresented neighborhoods in urban areas. I envision these communities as having a constellation of these units," Litzau said. "There's this patchwork of all these units that people could plug into and use, certainly during times of need, but also times of convenience, and where they're just standing around or hanging out or whatever that might be.”
Another important aspect of the eLittle Free Library is the people who made it possible. The project was largely led by women, something that Ahnen said is inspiring.
“Being able to be a part of this team, with a lot of the people I worked with and a lot of the people that I was working under and learning from directly were females. That was just really, really cool,” said Ahnen. “It's really just kind of amazing to be able to have these people as future mentors for myself and be able to say, I might not be here in my career yet, but these are people who've been there and who are there. They'll make an impact going forward.”
Marathe, one of Ahnen’s mentors said, “There have, of course, been some very instrumental men on the team. There are a lot of women as well.”
“Diversity in terms of gender, or backgrounds, academia, non-academia, government... diversity influences the goals of a project in a very positive way, and I had read about this a lot, but this was my first experience firsthand,” Marathe said. “If you have a motivated interdisciplinary team, not just academia but also community, the government, there is a good chance that you can get real tangible action.”
Looking to the future, Litzau said eLittle Free Libraries may be headed to more communities in Wisconsin. The team is working to open source the eLFL designs so anyone who has a Little Free Library can add a solar charging station to the unit.
“Now we can take (all Little Free Libraries) to the next level and solarize it so that there's an element of resiliency within those already existing,” Litzau said. “If you've got (a Little Free Library), think about retrofitting it.”