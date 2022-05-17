A proposed development at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant just outside of Madison’s far north side in Westport is on hold.
LZ Ventures, a local development company, has proposed a redevelopment of 5360 Westport Road where the Nau-Ti-Gal currently sits and is temporarily closed for business. The development would demolish the Nau-Ti-Gal and construct a six-story high-rise apartment complex in its place.
The apartment complex would be split into two, 70-unit buildings connected by a clubhouse facility and swimming pool on the waterfront along the Yahara River.
But those plans are on hold following a less-than-enthusiastic response from the Westport Plan Commission on May 9 and amidst concerns from area residents. Members of the commission voiced concerns about the size of the buildings, compatibility with other land use around Westport, traffic and stormwater issues.
In order for the proposal to move forward, the Westport Plan Commission would have to change the zoning of the area. It is currently zoned for business and would need to be rezoned to allow multifamily housing.
“We were there (May 9) for initial concept consultation,” said Duane Johnson, an architect for the development from Knothe & Bruce Architects. “There didn’t seem like there was a great appetite for it… so we’re in a holding pattern.
“We met as a group with the ownership and the civil engineer. They need to decide if they’re going to move forward or not with the project,” Johnson said.
The Von Rutenburg family has owned the Nau-Ti-Gal (along with the Mariner’s Inn and Betty Lou Cruises) since 1982. The family still owns the site and is considering selling it to the development team.
The Cap Times reached out to owner Jack Von Rutenburg but was unable to connect with him or with the development team from LZ Ventures.
The project itself has not been fully conceptualized or fleshed out and the meeting with the Westport Plan Commission was an informational meeting to present the earliest vision of the project.
The commission asked the development team to consider revising the plan in order to make the project fit more closely with the rest of the area.
“We didn’t get positive feedback,” Johnson said. “We don’t know yet about revising the plan. We had only submitted a letter and a couple drawings of the site map but not a rendering yet. So we’re not to the point yet where we would be designing the exterior.”
The project will remain on hold until the Nau-Ti-Gal owners and the development team from LZ Ventures decide if they are going to move forward with the project.