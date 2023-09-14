As the legal battle continues over whether the state’s 1849 law bans abortion, women in Wisconsin may begin receiving abortion care again as early as next week, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
“With patients and community as our central priority and driving force, we are eager to resume abortion services and provide this essential care to people in our State,” Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in a Thursday press release. “With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what.”
Wisconsin women may schedule abortions immediately, with services in Milwaukee and Madison available starting Monday, according to the release.
Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortion care in Wisconsin after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision effectively overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s pre-Civil War law understood by some to ban the procedure except in extreme cases. It’s almost certain the case will reach the now liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court. Until then, Planned Parenthood is citing a ruling from a lower state court earlier this summer as its justification for opening its doors for abortions again.
In July, Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper rejected a motion from Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski to dismiss the state’s lawsuit, as Schlipper argued that the state’s pre-Civil War statute bans “feticide,” not abortion.
Feticide is understood to be an act of intentional violence toward a fetus, rather than a “therapeutic abortion” as Wisconsin law states.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement shortly after Planned Parenthood’s announcement celebrating the decision as a win for his administration’s fight against the state’s ban as well as a win for patients in Wisconsin looking to receive abortion care.
“Today’s announcement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin as a result of our lawsuit regarding Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban means Wisconsinites will once again be able to access vital reproductive healthcare and abortion services without exception for the first time since June of last year,” Evers said. “This is critically important news for Wisconsin women and patients across our state who, for a year now, have been unable to access the healthcare they need when and where they need it.”
