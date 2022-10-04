Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved a major development for 121 E. Wilson St. that would bring high density housing, food vendors and publicly accessible space to the Lake Monona waterfront.
Quad City Partners, an Ann Arbor company, has been working with local architects on the apartment building, which will be 14 stories with 337 residential units and include three levels of underground parking, 19,445 square feet of first floor retail space and 10,400 square feet of first floor terrace space.
The development will bring much-needed density to downtown Madison despite all of the units being designated market rate, without any affordable housing included.
“We clearly need housing,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, told the Plan Commission. “It is over 300 units. It’s badly needed. With it comes the concern that none of this will be close to being considered low cost or affordable housing.”
Verveer said the project will help kickstart a renovation of the 100 block of East Wilson Street and that the neighborhood around the proposed building has been largely supportive of the project.
The proposal includes a promenade which would bisect the building from Wilson Street all the way to a plaza overlooking Lake Monona. The promenade would essentially have two sides: On one side would be open seating for the public, plus food carts and other small food vendors.
The other side would be occupied by a restaurant tenant and have some seating reserved for restaurant patrons.
But there would also be a terrace overlooking Lake Monona that the development team insists will be open to the public. During the Plan Commission meeting, a couple of commissioners pressed the developer to elaborate on how public the promenade would be.
“Will just any citizen be able to walk down the promenade and enjoy views of the lake?” commissioner Anthony Fernandez asked.
The development team responded that it will be largely open to the public, although the building (and promenade) will remain privately owned by the developer.
“As a pedestrian you will feel very invited to walk through (the promenade),” said Dan Kennelly, vice president of investments at Quad City Partners, during the meeting. “The food hall will be a place where we’re envisioning local cuisine and vendor stalls. As a resident you can walk into the promenade and the food hall.
“Then on the other side where there’s the restaurant, we are thinking that it is more of a traditional restaurant where most of the seating area would be reserved for the restaurant.”
The promenade presented as the most exciting piece of the development in addition to the general aesthetic beauty of the building’s renderings. Nearly all of the feedback at Plan Commission was positive.
“This is a project we need for downtown,” commissioner Bradley Cantrell said. “It’s residential. It’s housing. It’s right downtown where we desperately need it. … I am happy to see the developers are seeing that we need a public through access to link the Capitol Square with the lake.”
The Plan Commission approved all of the permits and a zoning change that the proposal called for. City Council will ultimately have to approve the zoning change at the next council meeting on Oct. 11.