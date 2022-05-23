PHOTOS: Wisconsin Republicans gather for 2022 state convention

More than 1,500 delegates, candidates and activists gathered Saturday for the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual state convention in Middleton.
The morning included a speech from Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson — who is seeking a third term — and panel discussions with the party's legislative leaders and congressional delegation members.
In the afternoon, candidates in contested races made their cases to the party faithful — some seeking the endorsement themselves and others urging delegates to choose no one.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch addresses delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2022 state convention.
In the party's endorsement process, Kleefisch received the most votes among the gubernatorial candidates, at 54.6% — just shy of the 60% needed to earn the party’s endorsement.
(Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"I’m in this to win. But I am not here to tear down our convention. I am not here to tear down any other candidate running for governor. I am a builder," said construction business owner Tim Michels — a GOP gubernatorial candidate — as he addressed the party's state convention Saturday. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Businessman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson gathers with his family after addressing delegates at the party's state convention in Middleton.
Nicholson — who lost a GOP Senate primary in 2018 — led the push for a “no endorsement” vote, encouraging delegates to do that rather than vote for him. In 2018, the party endorsed his opponent, former state Sen. Leah Vukmir.
“At the end of the day, we shouldn’t have conventions impact primaries like this; there’s no two ways about it,” Nicholson said of the endorsement process.
(Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker addresses delegates in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate (and former Lt. Gov.) Rebecca Kleefisch at the party's state convention.
"Rebecca Kleefisch is the right candidate to defeat Tony Evers this fall. Rebecca Kleefisch is the right candidate to help us take back Wisconsin and move Wisconsin forward," Walker said.
(Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Following an introduction from her daughters, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch addresses delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2022 state convention. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels gathers with his family after addressing delegates at the party's state convention. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil addresses delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2022 state convention. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Chris Lawrence, with Kevin Nicholson's gubernatorial campaign, hands out signs encouraging delegates to vote for "no endorsement" at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"In the simplest terms, what this election is about is what the founding of this nation was about — what we can never stop fighting for — this is a fight for freedom. This is not somebody else’s fight, this is our fight, and it’s a fight that we absolutely must win," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told attendees at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention voted to approve a resolution declaring "its support for the rights of the unborn, and for the struggle to ensure that our government and our society protect and respect innocent human life in all its forms."
(Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, addresses delegates during a panel discussion at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2022 state convention.
"We have to make sure Tony Evers understands that Wisconsin is not buying what he’s selling," Vos said.
(Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester (right) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg (left) talk to the media during during their party's state convention in Middleton. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
