PHOTOS: UW students protest Matt Walsh campus visit

Students argue distinctly different viewpoints early in the protest. For much of the protest, Nick Tierney (red shirt) held his middle fingers up at counter-protesters. The student on the left wore a black shirt, which read, "T.E.A. Taxed Enough Already."
“Transphobs” is written in chalk with an arrow pointing to a Matt Walsh supporter during the protest outside of the Memorial Union. The writer of the message quickly added an “e” to correct the spelling of the word moments later.
An LGBTQ+ supporter holds a pride umbrella and sounds a megaphone alarm in the face of Christian evangelist Nick Proell, from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield, as he reads passages from the Bible into a microphone.
UW Police officers stand between a Christian group from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield and LGBTQ+ supporters during a protest against Matt Walsh. The Christian group continued to preach from atop the concrete platform as student protesters confronted them.
Controversial right-wing author and commentator Matt Walsh comments on the anti-Walsh graffiti, which was spray-painted on UW-Madison property, and thanks "the leftist crybabies for the free advertising" during his speaking event in the Great Hall.
Students applaud after Matt Walsh says, "UW-Madison should be ashamed of themselves. You spineless, gutless clowns deserve to give me an apology.” Walsh said this in reference to a statement issued by Dean Christina Olstad to the UW-Madison community regarding Walsh's visit to campus.
Ahead of a controversial event featuring right-wing speaker Matt Walsh, several hundred protesters rallied for transgender rights at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Monday evening.
Students and community members at the protest denounced UW-Madison for allowing the speaker on campus, calling his rhetoric transphobic and harmful. The groups Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health and Socialist Alternative organized the protest.
UW-Madison's Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative student organization, hosted the sold-out Walsh event in the Great Hall. He fielded questions from students and screened his film "What is a Woman?"
