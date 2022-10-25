 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: UW students protest Matt Walsh campus visit

Ahead of a controversial event featuring right-wing speaker Matt Walsh, several hundred protesters rallied for transgender rights at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Monday evening. 

Students and community members at the protest denounced UW-Madison for allowing the speaker on campus, calling his rhetoric transphobic and harmful. The groups Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health and Socialist Alternative organized the protest.  

A few counterprotesters from Brookfield’s Mercy Seat Christian Church also attended, preaching from Bibles to the pro-trans activists.

UW-Madison's Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative student organization, hosted the sold-out Walsh event in the Great Hall. He fielded questions from students and screened his film "What is a Woman?" 

Matt Walsh UW 102422 02-10242022220811

Students peacefully march and chant more than two hours before Matt Walsh's event at the Memorial Union.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 04-10242022220811

Students argue distinctly different viewpoints early in the protest. For much of the protest, Nick Tierney (red shirt) held his middle fingers up at counter-protesters. The student on the left wore a black shirt, which read, "T.E.A. Taxed Enough Already."
Matt Walsh UW 102422 14-10252022112350

Student protesters condemn Matt Walsh's visit on Langdon Street.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 19-10252022112350

An LGBTQ+ supporter holds a pride umbrella in front of counterprotesters outside of the Matt Walsh speaking event.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 16-10252022112350

Out-of-town high school student Jonathan Storms holds a up the message ”Jesus loves you,” which he typed on his phone for LGBTQ+ protesters to read.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 03-10242022220811

“Transphobs” is written in chalk with an arrow pointing to a Matt Walsh supporter during the protest outside of the Memorial Union. The writer of the message quickly added an “e” to correct the spelling of the word moments later.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 13-10252022112350

A protester’s sign reads, “Imagine feeling threatened by my existence, LMAO” as they sit peacefully near the entrance of the union.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 22-10252022112350

A Christian group from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield arrives with placards and reads passages from the Bible to the Matt Walsh protesters.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 21-10252022112350

An LGBTQ+ supporter holds a pride umbrella and sounds a megaphone alarm in the face of Christian evangelist Nick Proell, from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield, as he reads passages from the Bible into a microphone.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 05-10242022220811

A protest against Matt Walsh becomes heated when LGBTQ+ supporters cross Langdon Street to confront a Christian group from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield that had arrived to counterprotest.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 20-10252022112350

LGBTQ+ supporters shout and hold up their middle fingers to Christian counter-protesters who attempted to read bible verses and hold pro-life placards at the Matt Walsh protest.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 23-10252022112350

LGBTQ+ supporters and a Christian group from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield come face-to-face in heated opposition outside of the Matt Walsh speaking event.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 07-10252022080214

Students protesting against conservative author and commentator Matt Walsh stand upon the torn pages of a Christian counterprotester’s Bible after it was torn apart.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 06-10242022220811

UW Police officers stand between a Christian group from Mercy Seat Church in Brookfield and LGBTQ+ supporters during a protest against Matt Walsh. The Christian group continued to preach from atop the concrete platform as student protesters confronted them.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 24-10252022112350

LGBTQ+ supporters cheer as UW campus police peacefully escort a provocative Christian group to the other side of the Library Mall.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 09-10242022220811

Controversial right-wing author and commentator Matt Walsh comments on the anti-Walsh graffiti, which was spray-painted on UW-Madison property, and thanks "the leftist crybabies for the free advertising" during his speaking event in the Great Hall.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 08-10242022220811

Students applaud after Matt Walsh says, "UW-Madison should be ashamed of themselves. You spineless, gutless clowns deserve to give me an apology.” Walsh said this in reference to a statement issued by Dean Christina Olstad to the UW-Madison community regarding Walsh's visit to campus. 
Matt Walsh UW 102422 11-10242022220811

Nearly all 400 seats are filled for a speaking event with controversial commentator Matt Walsh in the Great Hall at the Memorial Union.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 12-10252022112350

A copy of the book, “What is a Woman,” by Matt Walsh, sits below the chair of a student during Walsh’s address.
Matt Walsh UW 102422 10-10242022220811

Matt Walsh speaks about the biological differences between males and females during his visit to the university.

