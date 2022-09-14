PHOTOS: UW nurses celebrate union victory

Supporters and nurses gathered at Madison Labor Temple Tuesday evening to celebrate an agreement between UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The deal announced Monday, which narrowly averted a three-day strike this week, stops short of recognizing the nurses' union.
Instead, it lays out the steps that UW Health will follow to get an authoritative answer to the legal questions of whether they are required to collectively bargain with the union and whether they can voluntarily do so even if not required. According to UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan, the agreement averts not only the planned strike but also the possibility of future “work stoppages.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.