PHOTOS: UW nurses celebrate union victory

PHOTOS: UW nurses celebrate union victory

Supporters and nurses gathered at Madison Labor Temple Tuesday evening to celebrate an agreement between UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The deal announced Monday, which narrowly averted a three-day strike this week, stops short of recognizing the nurses' union.

Instead, it lays out the steps that UW Health will follow to get an authoritative answer to the legal questions of whether they are required to collectively bargain with the union and whether they can voluntarily do so even if not required. According to UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan, the agreement averts not only the planned strike but also the possibility of future “work stoppages.”

UW Nurse Celebration 091322 03-09142022123802

Sawyer Johnson (UE 1186,Willy Street Co-op Union) kisses Katherine Charek Briggs (UFAS 223) as they celebrate a union victory for UW Health nurses.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 01-09142022123802

Ian Todaro congratulates a co-worker and fellow nurse near the UW nurses union membership table.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 02-09142022123802

Rep. Shelia Stubbs rallies the crowd of nurses and supporters as they celebrate outside of Madison Union Temple.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 04-09142022123802

Free Service Employees International Union (SEIU) "Unions for all" shirts are passed out to attendees of the event.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 05-09142022124341

Raging Grannies Joy Morgen and Bev Mazur blow bubbles in celebration of the union agreement.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 12-09142022124341

Benjamin Van Thiel hold his 7-month-old son Thorin Van Thiel at the celebration.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 06-09142022124341

Karen Banaszak holds two signs in solidarity with UW Health nurses. Banaszak was a technician at Meriter hospital for 43 years before she retired.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 11-09142022124341

The marquee of the Madison Union Temple congratulates UW Health nurses on their union agreement.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 17-09142022124341

A sign reads #unionsforall, a hashtag used by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 08-09142022124341

Nurses and supporters help themselves to slices of Glass Nickel Pizza.
UW Nurse Celebration 091322 13-09142022124341

Ben Dorava, a member of the Collectivo Coffee union holds a sign in solidarity with the UW Health nurses union.

