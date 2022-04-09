 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: UW-Madison marching band practices for spring concert

On a Wednesday evening, melodies from the varsity marching band rang through the auditorium at University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Music Hall. 

For the past school year, the band has been rehearsing for its upcoming spring concerts, which take place on April 22 and 23 at the Kohl Center.

COVID-19 put the shows on pause during the last two years, which means this year's annual showcase is the first under the direction of Corey Pompey. In 2019, he succeeded Mike Leckrone, who served as the marching band director for 50 years. 

 

UW Marching Band 040622 01-04082022131845

Anna Dirksmeyer unpacks a trombone before joining marching band practice.
UW Marching Band 040622 02-04082022131301

Alexander Gonzalez leads the marching band in a rehearsal of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.
UW Marching Band 040622 03-04082022131845

Erik Hovila plays the bass drum during marching band practice.
UW Marching Band 040622 11-04082022131301

Will Campbell plays the tuba with the University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band.
UW Marching Band 040622 04-04082022131301

The trombone section of the marching band practices.
UW Marching Band 040622 05-04082022131301

Students play tubas on the stage of Music Hall during marching band practice.
UW Marching Band 040622 10-04082022131845

Erik Hovila and Jaden Reisimer play the bass drum and drum set during practice at Music Hall.
UW Marching Band 040622 06-04082022131301

The woodwind section sits in the balcony during marching band practice at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
UW Marching Band 040622 07-04082022131301

Alexander Gonzalez leads the marching band in a practice of the song, “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks at Music Hall.
UW Marching Band 040622 08-04082022131301

Associate director of bands Corey Pompey leads the band practice.
UW Marching Band 040622 14-04082022131301

The University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band practices at Music Hall on April 6.
UW Marching Band 040622 09-04082022131301

Associate director of bands Corey Pompey leads the marching band practice with the drum line and tuba section behind him on the stage of Music Hall.
UW Marching Band 040622 13-04082022131301

The tuba section and drum line practice on stage at Music Hall.
UW Marching Band 040622 15-04082022131301

Associate director of bands Corey Pompey leads the marching band as they practice "On, Wisconsin" at Music Hall.
UW Marching Band 040622 12-04082022131301

Drum major Josh Richlen reads a sheet of music as he plays the tuba during marching band practice in Music Hall.

