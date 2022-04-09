PHOTOS: UW-Madison marching band practices for spring concert

On a Wednesday evening, melodies from the varsity marching band rang through the auditorium at University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Music Hall.
For the past school year, the band has been rehearsing for its upcoming spring concerts, which take place on April 22 and 23 at the Kohl Center.
COVID-19 put the shows on pause during the last two years, which means this year's annual showcase is the first under the direction of Corey Pompey. In 2019, he succeeded Mike Leckrone, who served as the marching band director for 50 years.
