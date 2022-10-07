PHOTOS: The Whitehorse Middle School Bike-a-Thon is back

Linden Spry puts a straw into a root beer float at Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop. Each student was permitted to buy either candy or ice cream at the shop before the group rode the bikes back to Whitehorse Middle School.
The Whitehorse Middle School Bike-a-Thon returned this week after an eight-year hiatus. Dozens of sixth graders biked around Lake Monona Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The event teaches bike safety and gives students an outdoor activity to do together.
