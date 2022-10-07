PHOTOS: The Whitehorse Middle School Bike-a-Thon is back

 Skip to main content
The Whitehorse Middle School Bike-a-Thon returned this week after an eight-year hiatus. Dozens of sixth graders biked around Lake Monona Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The event teaches bike safety and gives students an outdoor activity to do together.

Whitehorse Middle School sixth grader Kaydence Allen, right, rides a bike along John Nolen Drive in Madison on a sunny fall day.
Parent volunteers, students and teachers make their way past Monona Terrace Thursday morning.
Students return to their bikes after taking a group photo next to Lake Monona.
The students stop at an intersection in Monona to wait for a safe opportunity to cross.
The bike-a-thon route took the students around Lake Monona, roughly a 13-mile ride.
Whitehorse Middle School sixth graders ride south on the Capital City Trail along John Nolen Drive.
Sixth graders cross a bridge over the Yahara River in Monona as they make their way back toward Whitehorse Middle School.
A Whitehorse Middle School sixth grader rides a bike over the Yahara River in Monona on Wednesday morning.
The students take an ice cream and candy break at the Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop during the bike-a-thon.
Aliyah Shabazz pays Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop owner Dean Schroeder for an ice cream cone.
Students line up to buy ice cream or candy at Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop during the last break of their bike ride around Lake Monona.
Linden Spry puts a straw into a root beer float at Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop. Each student was permitted to buy either candy or ice cream at the shop before the group rode the bikes back to Whitehorse Middle School.
The middle schoolers take a break from biking to have ice cream and candy at Monona Bait and Ice Cream Shop.

