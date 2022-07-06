PHOTOS: The Cap Times Machine looks at the 300 block of State Street

George's restaurant was located at 307 State St. in Madison in 1933 (pictured on left). A sign in the window reads “Booths for Ladies,” and the reflection in window is of Hommel's Star Food Stores across the street. This building now houses clothing stores, Duet and Jazzman, on the first floor.
The limestone Art Deco style building at 313-315 State St. in Madison was built in 1927. The Sears, Roebuck and Company store was located in this building and The VIM Sporting Goods was next door at 317 State St. on May 5, 1934 (top left). In 1973 Zorba’s Gyros moved into the Sears building, directly across from Parthenon Gyros, which had opened shortly before then. The storefronts are now vacant.
(top left) 1934 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-6447. (bottom left) 1980 | Capital Newspapers Archive. (both images on right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge.
In 1929, the Stanley Hanks Building at 313-315 State St. in Madison was home to Sears, Roebuck and Company. In 1973 (middle), the building consisted of several businesses, from left to right are Good Karma, Burkhalter Travel and Music City. The storefronts of this building are currently vacant.
(left) 1929 | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-25274. (middle) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-137646. (right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge.
The Bull Ring opened at 317 State St. in Madison in 1969 and was a popular bar and hangout until it closed in 1978. Mark Mackesey and his parents Vince and Arline opened Mackesey’s Irish Pub in the same location in 1983, which is still in business there. The Campions and Rogers families were former Bull Ring employees who went on to found Stillwaters, which was located at 250 State St.
In 1927 (left) S.A. Gulesserian's Oriental Rugs and Palace Barber Shop occupied 319 State St. in Madison. The Soap Opera, which opened at 312 State St. in 1974, moved to the 319 State St. building in 1982. Gulesserian's Oriental Rugs moved to Breese Terrace, near Camp Randall.
Singer Sewing Machine Company store and Sherwin Williams Paint and Wallpaper Store were located at 325-329 State St. in 1944 (upper left and right). In the 1970s it housed the Fur, Fin & Feather pet shop and Riley’s Wine and Liquor Shop. Ragstock, a vintage clothing and accessory store, has occupied the building for decades.
(upper left) 1944 | George H. Stein / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-13246. (upper right) 1945 | Arthur M. Vinje / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-42350. (middle) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-137670. (bottom left) 1994 | David Sandell Capital Newspapers Archive. (bottom right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge.
The buildings at 330-334 State St. in Madison have housed many shops and restaurants over the years. Rollicious Creamery and Ru Yi Hand Pulled Noodle are the most recent occupants, but Rollicious has closed, and that storefront is now vacant.
(top left) 1955 | Edwin Stein / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-136800. (top second from left) 2008 | David Sandell / Capital Newspapers Archive. (top second from right) 2014 | Michelle Stocker / Capital Newspapers Archive. (both images on far right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge. (bottom left) 2010 | Nicole G. / Yelp.
Pictured in 1973 (left) are the Wisconsin Blue Print Co., Condon Jewelers, Rees Travel and Co-op Threads at 330-340 State St. in Madison. Currently at these addresses are J&P Fresh Market, Soli by Jazzman, Ru Yi Hand Pulled Noodle and the vacant storefront, which most recently housed Rollicious Creamery.
(left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-138016 and 1380825. (right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge.
In 1946 (left) Sherwin-Williams was established at a new location at 340 State St. A window display advertises PESTROY-DDT, a then-new brush-on liquid coating for screens, porches, basements, sills, thresholds, baseboards, pipes and drains. The advertisement reads: "Quick, sure, long-lasting, kills insects and safe to use." Soli by Jazzman is now located at this address.
(top left) 1946 | Arthur M. Vinje / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-44976. (both images on right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge. (bottom left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-137905.
The southeast corner of State and Gorham streets in Madison (341 State St.) once served as two breweries: Capital Brewing and Hausmann Brewing Company. The first brewery at this site opened in 1864, and the site was a home for beer brewing until Prohibition closed it down in 1919. The building at the site was destroyed by fire in 1923.
1873 | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-11692. Year unknown | Capital Newspapers Archive. 1915 | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-3053.
341 State St. in Madison was the location of a multipurpose commerce building for four decades, which housed popular businesses like Community Pharmacy, A Room of One’s Own bookshop, Gap, Casa de Lara and more over the years.
(left) 1998 | David Sandell / Capital Newspapers Archive. (second from left) 2013 | Michelle Stocker/ Capital Newspapers Archive. (second from right) 2014 | Michelle Stocker/ Capital Newspapers Archive. (right) 2016 Barry Adams / Capital Newspapers Archive.
341 State St. in Madison was the location of a multipurpose commerce building for four decades, which housed popular businesses like Community Pharmacy, A Room of One’s Own bookshop, Gap, Casa de Lara and more over the years. The building was demolished in the spring of 2022 to make way for the ōLiv condo building.
(left) 1982 | David Sandell / Capital Newspapers Archive.(second from left) est. 1990s | Capital Newspapers Archive. (both images on right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge.
The building at the southwest corner of State and West Johnson streets, 301-305 State St., was built in 1891. It has been home to Tutto Pasta for more than two decades. In the top left image, which was taken in 1930, Savidusky's Dye House Company operated in this space. In the middle left image from 1973 are the Ovens of Brittany (left side) and The Bakers' Rooms (right side). The second floor is Dr. Carey's dentist practice.
(top left) 1930 | Photoart House / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-25149. (middle left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-137644. (bottom left) 1980 | Capital Newspapers Archive. (all images on right side) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
For 100 years, the Matthew Gay Building at 302 State St. in Madison has been home to Triangle Market (formerly named Triangle Superette). It is one of the oldest businesses on State Street. In the top left image, which was taken in 1918, Ehrman's Delicatessen operated in this space before Triangle Market opened.
(top left) 1918 | Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-34960. (top middle) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-136146. (top right middle bottom and bottom right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge. (bottom left) 1980 | Henry Koshollek / Capital Newspapers Archive. (bottom second from right) 1977 | Tom Kelly / Capital Newspapers Archive
The Belle Osborn building (left) and the Bertrand Building (right) are located at 306-320 State St. in Madison. The building at 316 State St. is home to Parthenon Gyros, and it has been altered in a neoclassical style with an open-air patio on the second floor.
(top) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-136144. (bottom) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
After the brewery building was demolished, the southeast corner of State and Gorham streets in Madison was used for automobile service and as a fueling station. When construction began on the next building, workers discovered the original beer cooling cave for Capital and Hausmann Brewing Companies below the ground in 1982.
(left) 1948 | Arthur Vinje / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-59656. (middle) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-136883. (right) 1982 | David Sandell / Capital Newspapers Archive.
The 300 block of State Street in Madison mostly resembles the State Street of yesteryear, with Triangle Market still in business at 302 State St. after 100 years and much of the architecture unchanged. The exception is 341 State St., the property at the southeast corner of State and Gorham streets. In the past 150 years, the location has morphed from a brewery to a mechanic to a fueling station and retail businesses. Once again, a change is occurring in this location. The Cap Times Machine presents this view of the 300 block of State Street through history.
