PHOTOS: The Cap Times Machine looks at the 200 block of State Street

A 1929 westward view of the 200 block of State Street includes Kessenich’s Department Store, Capitol Theater, Orpheum Theater, Rennebohm’s Drugstore and Hills Dry Good Store (left). The 1998 image (center) includes Yosts, Madison Civic Center, Capitol Theater, Orpheum Theater, Paul’s Club and Jack’s Shoes. Capitol Theater and the Orpheum still stand in the same locations. Overture Center and Comedy on State now occupy the buildings on each corner (right).
Bull-Hites Company, Racine Tires, an ice cream shop, and Ted Gunkel's Grand Barbershop were at 201 State Street in 1930 (upper left). For most of the 20th century, 201-203 State Street was a department store named Kessenich’s and eventually Yost’s. In 2005, much of the building was demolished, except for the original facade, to make way for the new Overture Center (pictured in lower right).
Hill’s Dry Good Store was located at 201 State Street in the early decades of the 20th century (upper left and right). It eventually became First Federal Savings and Loan and is now Comedy on State (lower left and right).
The building on the corner of West Dayton, State and Fairchild Streets has changed numerous times over the years. The ground floor of the building (204-206 State Street) housed the State Street Army Store, Jack’s Shoes, and on the corner was First Federal Bank in the 1973 photograph in the upper left corner. For many years before that Rennebohm Drugstore filled multiple storefronts. In the photo on the right employees of Rennebohm Drug Store #2, the majority of whom were waitresses, stand in front of the store. War bond posters are in the store windows on Jun. 13, 1944. Botanist Social and Paul’s Club currently occupy 206 and 204 State Street, and Comedy on State is located on the corner at 202 State Street. Oscar Rennebohm, who served as Lt. Governor and Governor of Wisconsin from 1943-1951, owned more than two dozen drugstores in Madison before selling the business to Walgreens in 1980.
Rennebohm Drugstore filled both storefronts of 204-206 State Street in 1949 (top left) and 1944 (top middle). Botanist Social now occupies the space at 206 State Street (lower left). Jack’s Shoes is pictured at 204 State Street in 2010, and Paul’s Club currently occupies that address (bottom middle and right).
The storefronts of a shoe store, the Photoart House, and a Rennebohm Drug Store are pictured in 1930 (left). Little Luxuries, Paul’s Club and Espresso Royale are pictured at these addresses in 1994 (middle). The building in which it was located was built in 1909 and designed by Madison architect Ferdinand Kronenberg. Except for the store windows, the original facade is largely intact with Singlestitch Madison (214 State Street), Cask & Ale (212 State Street) and Kilwins (208 State Street) as the current tenants.
(left) 1930 | Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-25260, (middle) 1994 | Joseph W. Jackson III / Madison Media Partners archive, (right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
The interior of the Tavern Cafe at 212 State Street was photographed on Jun. 12, 1931 (top left). On May 18, 1960, a live oak tree was moved into "The Tree and the Poodle" restaurant and bar at the same location (top right). The McDonald Tree Experts moved the tree five miles from the Burns Farm on Darwin Road to its new location. The Tree and the Poodle closed, and Paul’s Club moved in, opening in 1962 and keeping the tree. 212 State Street now houses Cask & Ale (bottom left and bottom right), and Paul’s Club moved to 204 State Street along with the tree.
(top left) 1931 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-19087, (top right) | Arthur M. Vinje / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-105430, (middle) est. 1960s | Postcard image from eBay, (bottom left and bottom right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
Construction on both the Capitol Theater and the Orpheum Theater overlapped in 1926 and 1927. Both theaters, which are located across State Street from one another, still exist today, though Capitol Theater became part of the Madison Civic Center and is now part of Overture Center.
The Capitol Theater was constructed in 1927 and opened in 1928 as a movie house for silent films. When films evolved to include audio the venue became a concert hall. The middle right image was taken in 1973, shortly before the Capitol Theater becomes part of the Madison Civic Center. Jerry Frautschi, Jerry Frautschi, a fifth-generation Madisonian donated $205 million to build Overture Center for the Arts — the largest single gift to the arts in American history to date. The original Capitol Theater is now part of the greater overture Center.
The Orpheum Theater first opened its doors on March 31, 1927. It was built to be a vaudeville venue and movie palace, directly across the street from another movie venue, Capitol Theater, which was constructed at the same time and opened less than 10 months later. The Orpheum Theater was the first building in Wisconsin to have air conditioning. The theater is still operating today as a concert and event venue.
(top left) 1927 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-22281, (top, second to left) 2012 | Mike DeVries / The Capital Times, (bottom left) 2004 | Madison Media Partners archive, (bottom, second to left and far right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge, (top, third from left) est. 1910s | Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-25225, (middle, black and white photo of marquee) 1936 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-6418, (bottom, color horizontal image) 1982 | Glenn Trudel / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-122619, (middle right) 2006 | John Maniaci / Wisconsin State Journal
Pedestrians walk down State Street near the Capitol building and the Capitol Theatre marquee on Aug. 16, 1932 (left) and on Apr. 29, 2022 (right). In the earlier image, signs for the Co-ed Hat Shops, Clarks Clothes for Men, the YWCA, Commercial National Bank, Oettings Restaurant and Wisconsin Sporting Goods store are visible. The south side of the 200 block of State Street is now home to Overture Center, Capitol Theatre and the Madison Museum of Modern Art (right).
Eureka Billiard Hall was located at 217 State Street in the late 1800s. Posters in the windows advertise a concert and Volksfest (top left). Montgomery Ward Store and Moon Fun Shop occupied this and adjacent addresses in the mid-twentieth century. In the late twentieth century it was Madison Civic Center, and currently Overture Center and the Madison Museum of Modern Art fill the south side of the 200 block of State Street.
(top left) est. late 1800s | Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-133065, (top middle, left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-137641, (bottom left) 1998 | Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal, (bottom middle and right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
The Goodman Building, at 222-224 State Street was Speth’s Clothing Store at (222 State Street) in 1947 (upper left). In 1973 the ground floor contained Le Carrousel European Fashion and The Clothes post, which had closed, and Charles Speth Associates was on the upper floors. Supra Shoes and the soon-to-be-open Sencha Tea Shop are currently on the ground floor of the Goodman Building.
(top left) 1945 | George H. Stein / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-30305, (bottom left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-138033, (top and bottom right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
The Thom McAn shoe store is pictured at 224 State Street in Madison on Aug. 15, 1941 (left) and on Aug. 16, 1944 (right). The address has housed a variety of businesses over the decades, but it is once again a shoe store. Supra Sneakers is currently in this space.
Christian Dick wine and liquor store was located at 223 State Street in est. 1800s/early 1900s. Marcy Shops sold clothing at the same address in the 1920s. WexTark Radio Store was at this location in 1930 (bottom left), and a Capital Times vehicle is parked on the street in front of it in this photo. Overture Center and the Madison Museum of Modern Art are currently at this address.
Julian's Delicatessen and Sandwich Shop was located at 226 State Street in 1933 (top left and top middle). Nick's Restaurant and Lounge then opened in that space in 1959 and is still open at this location.
229, 231 and 233 State Street are pictured in 1927 (top left) showing W.A. Blumer Chiropodist/Foot Specialist, P.H. Burbey Dentist, Rosmor Frocks and Barber Shop with an automobile parked curbside. Men’s attire is displayed in the window of Moskin's Credit Clothing Co., at 229 State Street on Apr. 26, 1934 (top middle). Capitol Tog Shop was at 231 State Street on Oct. 24, 1934 (top right). Rated-X Bookstore was on the ground floor, and the second story contained Truman Tailors in 1973 (bottom left). The old Montgomery Ward building (closed and vacant) is also in the 1973 photograph. Madison Museum of Modern Art is now in this location.
Rentschler Floral Company vacated the storefront at 228-230 State Street for decades (top and bottom left, 1951 and 1973). In the 1973 image, an electric sign for Nick's restaurant is visible. The sign still exists outside of the more than 62-year-old restaurant. Little Luxuries and Anthology are currently located on the ground floor of this building. (top left) 1951 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-32359, (top middle two images) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge, (top right) 1996 | Henry A. Koshollek / Madison Media Partners Archive, (bottom left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-138031, (bottom right two images) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
A 1915 view of the north side of the 200 block of State Street shows Tailors and Gents Furnishers, John Ripp's Great Unloading Shoe Sale, and the Wisconsin State Capitol (top left). Visible in the 2012 and 2022 images are Noodles & Company and the Orpheum Theater (middle and bottom left). In 1977 a fire destroyed the pointed roof of the building, but the brick exterior survived (top right). Noodles and Company has been at this location since 1996.
(top left) 1915 | Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-25220, (middle left) 2012 | Tim Radl / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-114551, (bottom left and right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge, (top right) 1977 | Kent Tenney / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-75979
A 1910 view of the south side of the 200 block of State Street shows a doctor’s office, a billiards hall, two grocers, a restaurant and a tobacco store (left). For the later part of the twentieth century, most of the south side of the block was the Madison Civic Center. Radical Rye is pictured in 2000 (middle) where the Madison Museum of Modern Art is currently located.
A 1913 photograph (left) gives a eastward view of the 200 block of State Street from West Johnson Street, showing the Wisconsin State Capitol dome under construction. The bank on the left is a branch of the Bank of Madison. An overhead sign says the speed limit is 8 miles per hour. The 1939 photo (middle) shows the Conklin Block building on the left of the image, the Orpheum and Capitol theaters on either side of the street, and the Wisconsin State Capitol in the background. The 2022 image (right) show the Conklin Block building, the Orpheum Theater sign, Overture Center and the Madison Museum of Modern Art.
In 1930 Family Shoe Store was located at 214 State Street, next to the Orpheum Theatre and the Photoart House (far left). By 1934 it was Thom McAn shoe store, pictured in the second to left image on Mar. 16, 1934. In the 1973 photo (middle right), Eck's Card Shop occupied the storefront. The business currently at this address is Singlestitch Madison, a vintage clothing store.
Before the age of Amazon, the 200 block of State Street was a center of commerce for many decades.
At the top of the block were two competing department stores: Kessinich’s-Yosts at 201 State Street and Hills Dry Goods at 202 State Street, which sold everything from undergarments to furniture slip covers.
Multiple businesses on this block have been in business for more than a half-century, including Paul’s Club, the Orpheum Theater, Capitol Theater, Goodman’s Jewelers and Nick’s Restaurant. A little-known fact is that construction of the Orpheum and Capitol theaters overlapped in 1925 and 1926 and both opened within 10 months of each other as movie houses.
Eventually, the south side of the 200 block became known as the arts district, with the Madison Civic Center and then Overture Center for the Arts filling the entire side of the block.
