PHOTOS: The Cap Times Machine looks at the 100 block of State Street

A panoramic view from the corner of the Capitol Square, showing Carroll, Mifflin, and State streets. Businesses pictured include A. Haswell & Company Furniture Company, J.P. Meuer Labor Hall, Dr. S.J. Fryette Osteopathic Physician, Kioscke Brothers Hardware, Menges Pharmacy, and Savings Loan & Trust Company (top). Currently, the Wisconsin Historical Museum, Teddywedgers, Ian’s Pizza and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum (right) are located in the four buildings in the foreground of the image (bottom).
(top) 1907 | Haines Photo Co. / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-117367
(bottom) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge Currently the Wisconsin Historic Museum
Exterior view of the Wisconsin building at 100-112 State St. in Madison, on the corner of Carroll Street. This building is now home to Ian’s Pizza (ground floor), Sentry Insurance (2nd floor) and Madison Area Transportation Planning Board and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (4th floor).
Exterior view of the Wisconsin building at 100-112 State St. in Madison, on the corner of Carroll Street. This building is now home to Ian’s Pizza (ground floor), Sentry Insurance (2nd floor) and Madison Area Transportation Planning Board and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (4th floor).
The four-story neoclassical style Wisconsin Building, and Commercial State Bank located at 100-112 State St., in Madison. The building is now home to Ian’s Pizza (ground floor), Sentry Insurance (2nd floor) and Madison Area Transportation Planning Board and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (4th floor).
(left) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-138149
(right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
A man poses in the doorway of Julius Schadauer's tobacco shop at 101 State Street in Madison in 1880. Teddywedgers is now located in this storefront. Built in 1855, the Willet S. Main building is one of the two oldest buildings still standing on State Street.
Julius Schadauer's tobacco store was located at 101 State St. in the 1880s. In the 1958 photograph (center) businesses pictured are Sandra's Hat Shop, Dryer’s Shoes and Leath’s Furniture. Businesses now located on the south side of the 100 block of State Street include Teddywedgers, Tobacco Mart, Clary's Gourmet Popcorn, 107 State Tavern, The Ivory Room Piano Bar and Wisconsin Cheese Mart.
In 1955 (left), Sandra's Exclusive Millinery Shop, The Perfume Shop and Olson's Dress Shop were located in the historic Willet S. Main building at 101-105 State St. In 1973 (middle), the business on the ground floor of the Willet building at that time was Olson's (clothing store). Also shown in the Caputo building at 107-109 State St. were Paco's Cocktail Lounge and Dyers Shoes. Businesses now located in these storefronts are Teddywedgers, Tobacco Mart, Clary's Gourmet Popcorn and the 107 State Tavern.
Heavy automobile traffic, delivery trucks and pedestrians fill the 100 block of State Street in 1930 and in 1974. Before the State Street Mall and Concourse was built, State Street had automobile traffic from the Capitol to the foot of Bascom Hill. Today, State Street is a pedestrian mall with vehicle access limited to deliveries, emergency vehicles and public transportation. Until recently, Blum’s Trophies, Capitol Theatre and Orpheum Theatre were the only remaining businesses from these images. Blum’s Trophies closed after 90 years in the early spring of 2022.
107-109 State St. are in the Caputo Building, which was built in 1855. In the image from 2002, 107 State St. was the House of Wisconsin Cheese. It is now 107 State Tavern. 109 State Street was Dyers Orthopedic Shoes for decades. Most recently it was (shoo) Store, but it is currently vacant.
111-115 State St. is now mostly vacant, aside from a back door entrance to Ivory Piano Bar (lower left). Buck and Badger Northwoods Lodge was the most recent tenant of this space, but it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1973 (upper left), the businesses pictured were Dyers Shoes, Collector's Shop Stamps and Coins, State Street Adult Amusement Arcade, Gentry House (barber shop) and the former space of Leath's Furniture. In 1912 the building housed Harry McDaniels' Bicycle and Motorcycle shop (upper right).
Suits and accessories are displayed in the Art Deco windows at Davis and O'Connell men's clothing store in the historic Lamb building at 114 State St. in 1937. Michelangelo's Coffee is now located at this address. The Lamb building was built in 1905.
(top left) 1937 | William C. Black / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-15196
(top right) 1937 | William C. Black / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-15198
(bottom left) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
(bottom middle) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-138148
(bottom right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
117 to 119 State St. was Leath's Furniture store for decades. The original building was demolished and replaced by a newer building, which now houses Wisconsin Cheese Mart and a vacant storefront. In the top middle image, silhouettes of electric household appliances are displayed at Leath’s with a sign that reads: "We'll soon have new appliances for your home" in 1945. Smith's Flower Shop was located at 121 State St. in 1934 (bottom right).
The YWCA (Young Women's Christian Association) was built at 122 State St. in 1917 and renovated in 1971. The building served as the Esplanade Mall, and the storefronts are now vacant. The YWCA is now located at 101 E. Mifflin St. on the Capitol Square, in the former Belmont Hotel.
Clark's "Clothes for Men" clothing store is pictured at 126 State St. in 1934 with Harry Blum's jewelry store at 128 State St., and C.W. Anderson jewelers at 124 State St. (top and bottom left). In 1937, 124 State St., the Haley & Sons building facade, reads "Insurance, Realtors, Northwestern Insured Savings,” (top, second from left). In 1940 it became home of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Madison formerly known as the Northwestern Savings, Building & Loan Association. In 1973 the ground floor of 126 State St. was the Easter Seal Homecraft Shop, and 124 State St. housed Fontana Army Navy Store on the ground floor and Haley & Sons Insurance Realtors on the second floor (second from right). Both buildings are currently vacant.
(top left) 1934 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-16574
(bottom left) 1934 | Angus McVicar / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-16234
(top, second from left) 1937 | William C. Black / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-15280
(bottom, second from left) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
(second from right) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-67638
(far right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
Jack Doyle stands inside the glass door of Castle and Doyle, Coal, Fuel Oil Building Material at 125 State St. on March 22, 1978 (left). Madison Landmarks Commission Chairman Stuart Levitan walks out of the same building during a tour of the 100 block of State Street on Jan. 23, 2012 (middle). The storefront at this address is currently vacant.
The building at at 125-131 State St. was originally station #2 of the Madison Fire Department from 1857-1921. The photo on the left was taken in 1902. A sign on the left side of the building reads: "Embalmers and Fun[era]l Directors." In 1915, the businesses on the south side of the 100 block of State Street were H.A. Lanz clothing, Freney & Hackett saloon, Ferdinand Pizzo scissor grinder, Wilkinson Daly milliner, Glasgow Tailors and the fire station (1857-1921), Kretlow barber, A. Hatzl tailor and W. Vallender barber. In 1973 the business and offices of Castle and Doyle Fuel Company were on the ground floor of 125 State St. and Goldora Beauty Salon was on the second floor. Whitney's jewelry store and Gent's World Men's Hair Styling were at 131 State St. The building still stands today, although greatly altered. Red Square Flowers is currently moving into the space at 131 State St.
(far left) 1902 | William G. Barckhan / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-23434
(second from left) 1915 | Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-25141
(second from right) 1973 | Bruce Garner / Wisconsin Historical Society, WHI-137637
(far right) 2022 | Ruthie Hauge
Andrews Shoe Co. is pictured at 130 State St. in 1931 with an art deco window display of snakeskin shoes. Blum's Trophies (in business for 90 years) occupied this address for decades, but the space is now vacant.
The neoclassical two-story Stanley Hanks Building at 132-128 State St. was home to Potato Bros., Murie's Diamonds and Watches, Foot-So-Port Shoes and Blum's Jewelry/Trophies in 1973 (left). In a 1935 photo of 132 State St., a Seagram's liquor display is in the window at The Liquor Shop (top right). All storefronts pictured are currently vacant.
For more than a century, State Street has been a center of commerce and community in Madison. In the times before online shopping and big box stores, people would flock to State Street for everything from underwear to bicycles. As the street continues to evolve, photo director Ruthie Hauge takes readers on a trip down the 100 block of State Street in the Cap Times Machine, documenting some of the many changes.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.