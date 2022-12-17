PHOTOS: The Cap Times Machine looks at a century of holiday shopping

A Christmas window at the Kroger Grocery and Bakery located at 3 N. Pinckney Street in Madison features towers of canned fruits and vegetables, Santa Claus with a carving knife and elves carrying trays of food on November 23, 1932.
Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-17564 | Angus McVicar
Pedestrians walk along S. Pinckney Street on the Capitol Square during the holiday shopping season on December 6, 1944. Businesses pictured include the Three Sisters store, Mangels store, W.T. Grant store and a Chop Suey restaurant.
Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-34472 | Angus McVicar
(Left) A woman buys a war bond from Santa (Fred) Claus who was helping Manchester’s Department Store employees serve crowds of purchasers at the bonds-only sale on the store's main floor on December 16, 1944. Fred Claus lived above the St. Nicholas Cafe, which was located at 120 W. Main Street in Madison.
(Right) A large group of state employees pack items into Red Cross Christmas boxes for soldiers at the State Office Building in Madison on September 8, 1944. Then Governor and first lady Goodland can be seen near the rear window, viewing the work.
Left: Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-27815 | Arthur M. Vinje and Right: Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-13296 | Angus McVicar
In front of Manchester's Department Store, Santa Claus waves to parade-goers from a yellow Ercoupe airplane sponsored by the Madison Business Association and the Junior Chamber of Commerce during the Santa Parade on Nov. 27, 1948.
Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-55925 | Arthur M. Vinje
The Christmas window display of Carmen’s, at 9 S. Pinckney Street, features mannequins wearing the latest women’s fashions for winter, including dresses, robes ("house coats") and pajamas on Dec. 18, 1953. The mannequin on the right holds a spaghetti strap nightgown on a hanger.
Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-133905 | Edwin Stein
State Street is pictured from the Lake Street intersection during the holiday season on November 23, 1962. Businesses pictured include Rennebohm's, Brown's Books, Troia Steak House, and Warner Medlin Photographers.
Wisconsin Historical Society WHI-137853 | David Sandell
Don Gadzinski, of Manitowoc, Andrea Simmons, of Madison, and Blanche Jindra, of Manitowoc, take a break from shopping at West Towne Mall in Madison on Black Friday, Nov. 29, 1996. Gadzinski said he used to be a procrastinator but now he does his Christmas shopping early.
Wyatt O'Rourke watches the Christmas shopping scene from the floor of the Toys R Us store on the East Side of Madison as his mother, Christine O'Rourke of Poynette, (center) checks out at a cash register on Friday, Nov. 29, 1997. The store's parking lot was filled at 6:10 a.m., 10 minutes after opening, and there were long lines at the cash registers during the day.
The traditional start to the holiday shopping season draws thousands of early-morning shoppers to Madison malls and stores Friday, November 26, 2010. The Bath and Body Works store inside the West Towne Mall saw steady business as well as traditional "Black Friday" pricing.
Whitney Yaeger boards a limousine loaded with purchases made during a Black Friday shopping spree with friends at West Towne Mall in Madison on Friday, November 25, 2011. Sipping champagne aboard the 33-foot-long ride, the 17 women from Hollandale, Wisconsin said they planned to visit a host of retail outlets during their 12 hour outing.
Left: Christine Stieve, of Reedsburg, naps on a bench with her mom, Lou Ann Roloff, of La Valle, at left, at West Towne in Madison on Friday, Nov. 23, 2012. Stieve and Roloff have been Black Friday shopping together for the past 35 years.
Right: Mark Herbst, right, with Toys R Us, helps control the line into the store on Thanksgiving night Nov. 22, 2012. People lined up for early deals at Toys R Us. The West side Madison store opened shortly before 8:00 p.m.
Left: AMBER ARNOLD and Right: STEVE APPS | THE WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Left: Store manager at the Williamson Street location of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, Danielle Kvatek adds items to store shelves in the holiday section of the store in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Right: A pedestrian stops to look into the window of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Williamson Street in Madison during holiday shopping season on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Join Cap Times director Ruthie Hauge in the Cap Times Machine to look at nearly 100 years of holiday shopping photographs from Madison. In many ways, the biggest shopping season of the year has changed, and in a few ways it doesn't look very different.
