PHOTOS: The Cap Times Machine looks at a century of holiday shopping

Join Cap Times director Ruthie Hauge in the Cap Times Machine to look at nearly 100 years of holiday shopping photographs from Madison. In many ways, the biggest shopping season of the year has changed, and in a few ways it doesn't look very different.

01 Christmas 1930 WHS 4582-12152022164420

The view down State Street from N. Carroll Street is illuminated by moving automobiles, Christmas lights, marquees and signs on Dec. 5, 1930.
02 1932 WHS 17564-12152022164420

A Christmas window at the Kroger Grocery and Bakery located at 3 N. Pinckney Street in Madison features towers of canned fruits and vegetables, Santa Claus with a carving knife and elves carrying trays of food on November 23, 1932.
03 1942 WHS 34472-12152022164420

Pedestrians walk along S. Pinckney Street on the Capitol Square during the holiday shopping season on December 6, 1944. Businesses pictured include the Three Sisters store, Mangels store, W.T. Grant store and a Chop Suey restaurant.
04 1943 WSJ 13520-12152022164420

Christmas decorations adorn the inside of Machester’s Department Store on 120 W. Main Street in Madison on November 26, 1943.
05 WW II Xmas 1944-12152022164420

(Left) A woman buys a war bond from Santa (Fred) Claus who was helping Manchester’s Department Store employees serve crowds of purchasers at the bonds-only sale on the store's main floor on December 16, 1944. Fred Claus lived above the St. Nicholas Cafe, which was located at 120 W. Main Street in Madison.  

(Right) A large group of state employees pack items into Red Cross Christmas boxes for soldiers at the State Office Building in Madison on September 8, 1944. Then Governor and first lady Goodland can be seen near the rear window, viewing the work.
06 1947 WHS 34454-12152022164420

A young boy and girl look at a toy display in a store window in Madison in December of 1947.
07 1948 WSJ 55925-12152022164420

In front of Manchester's Department Store, Santa Claus waves to parade-goers from a yellow Ercoupe airplane sponsored by the Madison Business Association and the Junior Chamber of Commerce during the Santa Parade on Nov. 27, 1948.
08 1953 WSJ 133905-12152022164420

The Christmas window display of Carmen’s, at 9 S. Pinckney Street, features mannequins wearing the latest women’s fashions for winter, including dresses, robes ("house coats") and pajamas on Dec. 18, 1953. The mannequin on the right holds a spaghetti strap nightgown on a hanger.
09 1954 WHS 136555-12152022164420

Jeff and Gregg Anderson play cowboys with plastic tommy guns in Toyland at the Wolff-Kubly-Hirsig store in December of 1954.
11 1957 WHS 139385-12152022164420

Shoppers crowd the Capitol Square on the corner of State Street, N. Carroll Street and W. Mifflin Street on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 1957.
12 1961 Xmas shopping-1-12152022164420

Left: A boy looks at a science set in the toy section of a department store in Madison on Dec. 8, 1961.

Middle: A family browses through Christmas decorations while shopping in Madison on Dec. 8, 1961.

Right: A woman checks the tag on a doll while holiday shopping in Madison on Dec. 8, 1961.
13 1962 WHS 137853-12152022164420

State Street is pictured from the Lake Street intersection during the holiday season on November 23, 1962. Businesses pictured include Rennebohm's, Brown's Books, Troia Steak House, and Warner Medlin Photographers.
14 1963 Xmas shopping-1-12152022164420

Left: Holiday shoppers look for bargains during a post-Christmas sale in Madison on Dec. 16, 1963.

Right: Crowded with cars and shoppers, the holiday shopping season kicks off on a festively decorated State Street on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 1963.
Xmas Shoppers_1967_003

Holiday shoppers fill the sidewalk on State Street in Madison on November 24, 1967.
16 1984 Orange Tree GrowingUpinRetail-12152022165213

Co-owner of Orange Tree Imports Dean Schroeder carries an unhappy baby Katrina in a stock box while restocking shelves during the holiday season in 1984.
Shoppers rest 11 30 96

Don Gadzinski, of Manitowoc, Andrea Simmons, of Madison, and Blanche Jindra, of Manitowoc, take a break from shopping at West Towne Mall in Madison on Black Friday, Nov. 29, 1996. Gadzinski said he used to be a procrastinator but now he does his Christmas shopping early.
SHOPPING SCENE 11 29 97

Wyatt O'Rourke watches the Christmas shopping scene from the floor of the Toys R Us store on the East Side of Madison as his mother, Christine O'Rourke of Poynette, (center) checks out at a cash register on Friday, Nov. 29, 1997. The store's parking lot was filled at 6:10 a.m., 10 minutes after opening, and there were long lines at the cash registers during the day.
CHRISTMAS TOYS

Payton Spalding, 3, of Cottage Grove, points out a toy as his mother, Pam, goes over her shopping list in the toy department at Shopko on West Broadway in Madison on Friday, Dec. 12, 2003.
2006 xmas shopping-12152022170320

Left: Cathy Maurer, of Monroe, and her granddaughter Alyse Maurer, 4, take a break from shopping at West Towne Mall in Madison on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2006.

Right: RSVP volunteers Doris Whitmore and Charlotte Marshall wrap gifts at the Hilldale Shopping Center.
SHOPPING 3

Toy shoppers congest the aisles at Target, grabbing must-have bargains, when the doors opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, 2007.
2008 xmas shopping-12152022170320

Left: Consumers go with the flow Nov. 28, 2008, during Black Friday bargain shopping at West Towne Mall in Madison.

Right: Shoppers take a break in the middle of the mall during Black Friday bargain shopping at West Towne Mall on Nov. 28, 2008.
Black Friday 1

The traditional start to the holiday shopping season draws thousands of early-morning shoppers to Madison malls and stores Friday, November 26, 2010. The Bath and Body Works store inside the West Towne Mall saw steady business as well as traditional "Black Friday" pricing.
Black Friday 1

Whitney Yaeger boards a limousine loaded with purchases made during a Black Friday shopping spree with friends at West Towne Mall in Madison on Friday, November 25, 2011. Sipping champagne aboard the 33-foot-long ride, the 17 women from Hollandale, Wisconsin said they planned to visit a host of retail outlets during their 12 hour outing.
2012 Black Friday-1-12152022172220

Left: Christine Stieve, of Reedsburg, naps on a bench with her mom, Lou Ann Roloff, of La Valle, at left, at West Towne in Madison on Friday, Nov. 23, 2012. Stieve and Roloff have been Black Friday shopping together for the past 35 years.

Right: Mark Herbst, right, with Toys R Us, helps control the line into the store on Thanksgiving night Nov. 22, 2012. People lined up for early deals at Toys R Us. The West side Madison store opened shortly before 8:00 p.m.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE 7-11302013144436

A message in front of Driftless Studio on State Street thanks shoppers for supporting independently owned businesses on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013.
Black Friday 2021

Black Friday shoppers wait to enter Lululemon at Hilldale Shopping Center on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The mural on the store's facade was created by Madison artist Stefan Matioc. 
Downtown Holidays 121022 01-12142022204745

Rachel Eigner and Sarah Thompson do some holiday shopping at Hatch Art House / Hazel General Store on Williamson Street in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Downtown Holidays 121022 06-12142022204745

Oscar Johnson and Abigail Anderson do a mix of holiday shopping and personal shopping at Meep Meepleton’s World of Fun in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.
St Vinnys Xmas Shopping-12152022170320

Left: Store manager at the Williamson Street location of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, Danielle Kvatek adds items to store shelves in the holiday section of the store in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Right: A pedestrian stops to look into the window of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Williamson Street in Madison during holiday shopping season on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Downtown Holidays 121022 20-12142022205308

Holiday shoppers enter Anthology and Little Luxuries on State Street in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Downtown Holidays 121022 14-12142022204745

Holiday shoppers point at military vehicle building block sets in the window of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Downtown Holidays 121022 25-12142022205308

Artemis Lienau, Thea Ryanjoy and Owen Lienau eat ice cream cones at Kilwins on State Street in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Downtown Holidays 121022 27-12142022205308

Streetlights and holiday lights reflect on the rain-soaked 100 block of State Street in Madison during the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 10.

