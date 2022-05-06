 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Rare corpse flower blooms at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

One of the corpse flowers at Olbrich Botanical Gardens bloomed for the first time in 12 years this week, drawing crowds of people who waited in line for up to four hours to view the plant. This particular flower last bloomed in 2010. 

Corpse Flower 050522 01-05052022223120

A sign on Atwood Avenue lets passersby know the viewing times for a corpse flower, which has bloomed for the first time in 12 years at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.
Corpse Flower 050522 02-05052022223120

Visitors wait in line for as much as four hours to view, smell and photograph the rare bloom of a corpse flower.
Corpse Flower 050522 03-05052022223120

Visitors snap phone photos of a corpse flower after waiting in line to see it for roughly 2.5 hours.
Corpse Flower 050522 04-05052022223120

Children get a view of a corpse flower from above.
Corpse Flower 050522 05-05052022223120

Mike Smith lifts his 4-year-old grandson Wesley Means to get a better whiff of a blooming corpse flower, which many say smells like garbage.
Corpse Flower 050522 06-05052022223120

Wesley Means, 4, holds his nose after smelling the flower. According to information provided by Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the dark red color and putrid smell attracts the plant's natural pollinators like carrion beetles and flies, which are fooled into thinking the plant is a dead animal.
Corpse Flower 050522 07-05052022223120

Desiray Meade takes a selfie with the blooming corpse flower. “It smells like rotting vegetables,” Meade said.
Corpse Flower 050522 08-05052022223120

Viewers approach the blooming corpse flower (amorphophallus titanum) to take photos and to smell it.
Corpse Flower 050522 09-05052022223120

The corpse flower (amorphophallus titanum) stood at roughly 68 inches in height when it bloomed Wednesday afternoon. Corpse flowers bloom only 4-5 times on average during their 40-year lifespan.
Corpse Flower 050522 11-05052022223120

Elsie Jefko (age 5) reacts to the stinky smell of the flower as her grandfather Charlie Jefko lifts her up to get a better sniff.
Corpse Flower 050522 12-05052022223120

Charles Gilliam (age 2 months) turns to look at a blooming corpse flower as his mom, Katrina, holds him after they waited in line for 2.5 hours to get close to the rare flower.
Corpse Flower 050522 14-05052022223120

Visitors react to the stink of a blooming corpse flower. Corpse flowers are native to Indonesia, specifically the rainforests of western Sumatra.
Corpse Flower 050522 15-05052022223120

Ashley Stock takes photographs of the corpse flower to post to her Instagram account.

