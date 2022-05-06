PHOTOS: Rare corpse flower blooms at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Wesley Means, 4, holds his nose after smelling the flower. According to information provided by Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the dark red color and putrid smell attracts the plant's natural pollinators like carrion beetles and flies, which are fooled into thinking the plant is a dead animal.
One of the corpse flowers at Olbrich Botanical Gardens bloomed for the first time in 12 years this week, drawing crowds of people who waited in line for up to four hours to view the plant. This particular flower last bloomed in 2010.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.