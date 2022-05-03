PHOTOS: Rally for Latinx and immigrant rights

Executive director of Dreamers of Wisconsin Cristhabel Martinez (right) steps to the side of the podium after introducing DACA recipient and political science major at UW-Madison, Keyed Osorio (left) during the "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" strike.
It was the second day of actions led by the immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera. The focus of Monday's rally was to call on elected officials to support driver's licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.
