PHOTOS: Rally for Latinx and immigrant rights

Supporters of immigrant rights gathered in the rotunda of the Wisconsin state Capitol on Monday for a "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" rally.

It was the second day of actions led by the immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera. The focus of Monday's rally was to call on elected officials to support driver's licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.

Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 01-05022022150747

Banners are draped over the second floor railing in the rotunda of the Wisconsin state Capitol during the rally.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 02-05022022150747

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks on his commitment to immigrant rights.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 03-05022022150747

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes addresses the crowd during the rally.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 04-05022022150747

Executive director of Dreamers of Wisconsin Cristhabel Martinez (right) steps to the side of the podium after introducing DACA recipient and political science major at UW-Madison, Keyed Osorio (left) during the "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" strike.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 05-05022022150747

A crowd gathers and listens as deputy director for Gov. Tony Evers' Milwaukee office, Vanessa Llanas, reads a statement of support from the governor.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 06-05022022151306

Supporters of immigrant rights hold signs as executive director of Dreamers of Wisconsin Cristhabel Martinez speaks to the crowd at the rally.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 07-05022022151306

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes poses for selfies and phone photos with attendees of the "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" strike.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 08-05022022151306

Deputy director for Gov. Tony Evers' Milwaukee office, Vanessa Llanas, reads a statement of support from the governor.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 10-05022022151306

A member of the crowd records video of immigrant essential worker Norma Rodriguez, of Wausau.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 11-05022022151306

Supporters of immigrant rights hold signs as executive director of Dreamers of Wisconsin Cristhabel Martinez speaks during the "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" rally.
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 12-05022022151306

Juana Florencio and Maribel Moranchel listen to speakers during the "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" rally at the Wisconsin state Capitol. 
Latinxs and Immigrants Strike 050222 13-05022022151306

An 8-year-old child holds a sign encouraging Republicans to stop blocking driver's licenses and in-state tuition for immigrants. 

