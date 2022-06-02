 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Progress pride flag flies over the Capitol

The progress pride flag was hoisted over the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison on Wednesday to mark the start of Pride month. This is the fourth year of the pride flag ceremony, however this is the first year the progress pride flag has been flown. The progress flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, representing the transgender community.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks to a crowd gathered outside of the Wisconsin state Capitol for the pride flag raising ceremony on Wednesday.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway greets MMSD School Board president and GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow before the pride flag raising ceremony begins.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers smiles as he welcomes people to the pride flag raising ceremony at the Capitol building.
Families, students, legislators and guests gather behind Appleton area teen Aspen Morris as he speaks at the pride flag raising ceremony.
Appleton teen Aspen Morris remarks to a crowd that he is grateful Wisconsin has a governor who supports the LGBTQ+ community.
Hensley Graham-Capelle,5, looks up at her father Andrew Graham-Capelle as he speaks on behalf of the Out Families group.
Ezra Lemire-Gonzalez, 4, smiles as his dad hugs him during the pride flag raising ceremony.
Madison's first openly gay mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, listens as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses the crowd at the pride flag raising ceremony.
Students wear the pride and transgender pride flags as they watch the progress pride flag being raised over the Wisconsin state Capitol.
A child takes photos of a handshake with Gov. Tony Evers after the pride flag raising ceremony.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway takes a selfie with MMSD School Board president and GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow after the pride flag raising ceremony.

