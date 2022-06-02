PHOTOS: Progress pride flag flies over the Capitol

The progress pride flag was hoisted over the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison on Wednesday to mark the start of Pride month. This is the fourth year of the pride flag ceremony, however this is the first year the progress pride flag has been flown. The progress flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, representing the transgender community.
