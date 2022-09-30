PHOTOS: Pete Souza launches new book tour in Madison

Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge introduces Souza to the stage. In her introduction, Hauge said, "With a uniquely high level of access to the president, Souza captured the balance of humanity and power. In doing so, he has forever set the bar higher for future White House photographers."
Pete Souza gives background information while showing a 2017 photo of President Barack Obama's aides checking all of the drawers and cabinets on his last day in the Oval Office before the transition of power to President Donald Trump.
Kasia Janus hands a newspaper clipping to photojournalist Pete Souza during the question and answer portion of his presentation. Janus’ father, aunt and uncle were killed in 1982 after unknowingly taking tainted Tylenol, and Souza photographed the funeral while working for the Chicago Sun-Times. Janus was 4 years old at that time.
Pete Souza, former White House photographer for presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, launched his new book tour at the Orpheum Theater in Madison Tuesday night. Cap Times photo director, Ruthie Hauge, moderated the packed event at the historic State Street theater.
Souza's new book, "The West Wing and Beyond: What I saw Inside the Presidency" gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at President Obama's presidency with intriguing photographs and details only a White House staff member would know. Souza, a Madison resident, will continue onto eight cities across the United States to present his photographs and autograph copies of the new book.
