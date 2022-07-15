 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: MMSD cultivates creativity at the Summer Arts Academy

The Madison Metropolitan School District's first-ever Summer Arts Academy began in June with classes including dance, theater, visual arts and music. The classes run through July 29.

Derrick Holt teaches Digital Music and Media Production during the Summer Arts Academy at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Students practice various beats during the Summer Arts Academy African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
Alida Lacosse plays "Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X on the trumpet as her students play percussion during the Summer Arts Academy African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
Priya Karwal creates a design for a stained glass window during a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired art class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Lyle Raymond teaches an Intro to Guitar class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Rob Severson helps student Jade Baker during a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired art class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Alida Lacosse leads her students on piano during the African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
Students learn a blues guitar riff during an Intro to Guitar class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Shawnte Braxton flattens out his shirt so a teacher can try to identify the musicians printed on it during African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
Derrick Holt talks to students about selling beats as a form of income during Digital Music and Media Production at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Abigail Moore-Barbosa plays the drum kit during African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.

