PHOTOS: MMSD cultivates creativity at the Summer Arts Academy

The Madison Metropolitan School District's first-ever Summer Arts Academy began in June with classes including dance, theater, visual arts and music. The classes run through July 29.
Derrick Holt teaches Digital Music and Media Production during the Summer Arts Academy at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Students practice various beats during the Summer Arts Academy African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Alida Lacosse plays "Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X on the trumpet as her students play percussion during the Summer Arts Academy African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Priya Karwal creates a design for a stained glass window during a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired art class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Lyle Raymond teaches an Intro to Guitar class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Rob Severson helps student Jade Baker during a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired art class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Alida Lacosse leads her students on piano during the African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Students learn a blues guitar riff during an Intro to Guitar class at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Shawnte Braxton flattens out his shirt so a teacher can try to identify the musicians printed on it during African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Derrick Holt talks to students about selling beats as a form of income during Digital Music and Media Production at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Abigail Moore-Barbosa plays the drum kit during African Drumming class at Wright Middle School.
RUTHIE HAUGE
