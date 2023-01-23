 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Madison Women's March returns for 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade

Over a thousand people traveled from near and far to Madison to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade on Sunday. The landmark Supreme Court decision established the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, but was overturned last June in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. After Dobbs, Wisconsin's abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under Roe, went into effect.

The Women's March and Madison Abortion & Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) organized the Bigger Than Roe National Mobilization on Madison, which started with a march up State Street then moved into the Wisconsin state Capitol for a rally. 

Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 02-01222023223723

A crocheted uterus hangs from a pole as protesters march up State Street in Madison.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 04-01222023223723

Many signs read “abort the court” during the Bigger than Roe Women’s March. The Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election is approaching on Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4. The balance of the state Supreme Court could shift with that election.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 03-01222023223723

Eloide, age 4, holds a placard as she marches up State Street with her mother and baby sibling.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 05-01222023223723

Multiple signs reference the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Bigger than Roe Women’s March.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 07-01222023223723

Barb Wise, of Chippewa Falls, cheerfully participates in the Bigger than Roe Women’s March on State Street. Some protesters traveled hours to attend the march in Madison.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 08-01222023223723

Adeline Eubank, 7, and Elwood Eubank, 9, accompany their parents to the march.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 09-01222023223723

Amy Carwile, of Sturgeon Bay, and Anna Thompson, of Ely, Minnesota, take a short break on the 100 block of State Street.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 10-01222023223723

Protesters march over the progress flag crosswalk on State Street as they make their way to the Capitol.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 11-01222023223723

A counter-protester holds a religious sign next to an abortion rights protester in the flowerbed on the State Street side of the Capitol.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 12-01222023223723

Abortion rights protesters stand near a counter-protester as he holds a religious sign outside of the Wisconsin state Capitol building.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 13-01222023223723

Susan Freiss watches protesters ascend the State Street stairs to the Wisconsin state Capitol as they move toward the building for an abortion rights rally in the rotunda.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 15-01222023223723

Amber Mueller, of Milwaukee, shows her daughter, Violet Mueller, 4, how to make a peace sign with her fingers during the rally.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 14-01222023223723

Every balcony at the Wisconsin state Capitol was full of people during the rally.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 16-01222023223723

Elaina Oppeneer, 8, and Colette Lindl, 9, work their way to the front of the crowd at the Wisconsin state Capitol to get a better view.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 17-01222023223723

Protesters crowd into the Wisconsin state Capitol building for the abortion rights rally.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 19-01222023223723

Madison College student and Indigenous person Mx T Clearwater becomes emotional as they speak to the crowd at the rally.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 20-01222023223723

Alice Lindl, 6, looks up from her drawing with a smile during the during the rally.
Womens March Roe v Wade 012223 18-01222023223723

Protesters crowd the balconies of the Capitol building for the rally.

