PHOTOS: Madison Women's March returns for 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade

Many signs read “abort the court” during the Bigger than Roe Women’s March. The Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election is approaching on Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4. The balance of the state Supreme Court could shift with that election.
Over a thousand people traveled from near and far to Madison to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade on Sunday. The landmark Supreme Court decision established the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, but was overturned last June in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. After Dobbs, Wisconsin's abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under Roe, went into effect.
