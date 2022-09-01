 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Madison students go back to school

The 2022-23 school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Madison. Grades 4K, kindergarten, six and nine returned to Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, with the rest set to join them Friday.

One City Schools welcomed another 550 students to its 1707 W. Broadway building with a DJ and lots of excitement for its permanent home.

One City School 1st Day 090122 12-09012022130444

Third-graders get acquainted with their new classroom and teacher on the first day of school.
MMSD First Day of School 090122 07-09012022130823

Students pet Winnie the emotional support dog at Badger Rock Middle School in Madison on Thursday.
MMSD First Day of School 090122 05-09012022130823

Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins chats with students at Badger Rock Middle School.
One City School 1st Day 090122 17-09012022130444

Students serve themselves breakfast from a buffet in the cafeteria of One City Schools.
MMSD First Day of School 090122 02-09012022130823

Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes selfies with the staff at Badger Rock Middle School.
One City School 1st Day 090122 07-09012022130444

One City Schools founder and CEO Kaleem Caire waves to students and teachers from the rooftop of the school building.
One City School 1st Day 090122 14-09012022130444

Kindergartners greet founder and CEO of One City Schools Kaleem Caire as he visits classrooms on the first day of school.
MMSD First Day of School 090122 06-09012022130823

Construction superintendent for Findorff Jeremy White discusses construction safety rules with Badger Rock Middle School students on the first day of the school year. Findorff is building an addition to the school while students attend classes.
One City School 1st Day 090122 01-09012022130444

YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell (DJ Ace) plays music outside of One City as students arrive.
One City School 1st Day 090122 05-09012022130444

Third-grader Renea Gehan-Warren dances to music spun by DJ Ace as students are welcomed to One City for the new school year.
MMSD First Day of School 090122 04-09012022130823

Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses students as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison.
One City School 1st Day 090122 10-09012022130444

Students wear uniforms and carry backpacks into One City Schools in Madison.
One City School 1st Day 090122 04-09012022130444

Special Education teacher Facerlyn Wheeler dances to “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” by Silentó as students arrive at the new location of One City Schools in Madison for the first day of the school year.
MMSD First Day of School 090122 03-09012022130823

Winnie, the emotional support dog at Badger Rock Middle School in Madison, watches students as they break into smaller groups to meet their teachers.
One City School 1st Day 090122 13-09012022130444

Toby hangs up his backpack in his new kindergarten classroom at One City Schools.

