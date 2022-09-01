PHOTOS: Madison students go back to school

Construction superintendent for Findorff Jeremy White discusses construction safety rules with Badger Rock Middle School students on the first day of the school year. Findorff is building an addition to the school while students attend classes.
The 2022-23 school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Madison. Grades 4K, kindergarten, six and nine returned to Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, with the rest set to join them Friday.
One City Schools welcomed another 550 students to its 1707 W. Broadway building with a DJ and lots of excitement for its permanent home.
