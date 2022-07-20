PHOTOS: Madison Roller Derby laces back up

Emily “Hammer Abby” Mills jumps over Madison Roller Derby teammate, Lindsay “Lou Evil Slugger” Robl during practice. Roller derby skaters practice leaping over obstacles so they are prepared in the event that another skater falls in their path during a bout.
Elizabeth (Ellie) Raddatz and Kyle “Snow Plow” Miron practice the derby stance during a Madison Roller Derby practice at Fast Forward Skate Center. The derby stance is a skating position that allows for more balance, speed, power and agility.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Madison Roller Derby will officially return to competition this Thursday at the Dane County Fair. In a recent practice at Fast Forward Skate Center, players sharpened their derby skills ahead of the bout.
