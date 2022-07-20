 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

PHOTOS: Madison Roller Derby laces back up

PHOTOS: Madison Roller Derby laces back up

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Madison Roller Derby will officially return to competition this Thursday at the Dane County Fair. In a recent practice at Fast Forward Skate Center, players sharpened their derby skills ahead of the bout.

Roller Derby 071922 01-07202022110240

Alanis “The Derber Baby” Penzkover adjusts the wheels on a pair of roller skates before a Madison Roller Derby practice at Fast Forward Skate Center in Madison on Tuesday.
Roller Derby 071922 02-07202022111024

Emily “Hammer Abby” Mills skates past Chris Zimmerman and Beryl Miess at the start of a Madison Roller Derby practice.
Roller Derby 071922 03-07202022111024

Members of Madison Roller Derby practice skating in close proximity to others.
Roller Derby 071922 04-07202022111024

Amy “Scary Fisher” Wasney weaves around Madison Roller Derby teammates during practice.
Roller Derby 071922 05-07202022111024

A water bottle with a message of body-positivity sits on the railing of the Fast Forward Skate Center during roller derby practice.
Roller Derby 071922 11-07202022112159

Liz “Auntie Matter” Holden demonstrates a skating move to teammates.
Roller Derby 071922 06-07202022111024

Smashed glass frames the DJ booth as members of Madison Roller Derby warm up during practice.
Roller Derby 071922 07-07202022111024

Emily “Hammer Abby” Mills jumps over Madison Roller Derby teammate, Lindsay “Lou Evil Slugger” Robl during practice. Roller derby skaters practice leaping over obstacles so they are prepared in the event that another skater falls in their path during a bout.
Roller Derby 071922 08-07202022111024

Members of Madison Roller Derby skaters work on various skills during practice.
Roller Derby 071922 09-07202022111024

Elizabeth (Ellie) Raddatz and Kyle “Snow Plow” Miron practice the derby stance during a Madison Roller Derby practice at Fast Forward Skate Center. The derby stance is a skating position that allows for more balance, speed, power and agility.
Roller Derby 071922 10-07202022112159

Alanis “The Derber Baby” Penzkover, Kyle “Snow Plow” Miron and Andrea Ackerman watch as their Madison Roller Derby teammates practice a derby skill.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News