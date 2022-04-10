 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Madison mayor declares 'Solidarity with Ukraine Day' at protest

Protesters, Ukrainian refugees, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the Forward Marching Band gathered on the State Street steps of the Wisconsin Capitol building Saturday afternoon to rally against Russia's invasion and genocide in Ukraine. Mayor Rhodes-Conway officially declared the day to be "Solidarity with Ukraine Day" in Madison.

Ukraine War Protest 040922 16-04092022160418

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declares it to be “Solidarity with Ukraine Day” during a protest against the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine War Protest STEVE 040922 04.jpeg

The Forward Marching Band performs during a protest against Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 01-04092022155933

Nine-year-old Micah Vedder runs around the State Street steps of the Wisconsin Capitol with a Ukrainian flag trailing behind.
Ukraine War Protest STEVE 040922 02.jpeg

The Forward Marching Band performs during the protest.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 02-04092022155933

Don Krueger sits in a camp chair with a Ukrainian flag during the protest.
Ukraine War Protest STEVE 040922 03.jpeg

Eighteen-year-old refugee Marina Sahaida cries as she speaks of her experience escaping Borodyanka, Ukraine, when Russian forces invaded. 
Ukraine War Protest STEVE 040922 06.jpeg

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declares it to be “Solidarity with Ukraine Day” during the protest.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 05-04092022155933

Protest organizer Ruslana Westerland holds a Ukrainian flag as the Forward Marching Band plays the Ukrainian national anthem during the protest.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 04-04092022155933

Local photographer Steve Daubs becomes emotional as he tells a crowd gathered to protest Russia’s war with Ukraine how he and his Ukrainian wife cry everyday as they worry about their friends and family in Ukraine.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 06-04092022155933

Four-year-old Kristap looks up at a bouquet of sunflowers while holding the flag of Ukraine.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 07-04092022155933

A protester wears the Ukrainian flag on her mask and on stickers on her coat in protest of Russia’s war with Ukraine during an anti-war rally.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 08-04092022155933

Protesters hold signs in support of Ukraine.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 10-04092022155933

Ukrainian-American Natalka Akulenko waves the Ukrainian flag as the Forward Marching Band plays during the protest.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 11-04092022155933

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her wife Amy Klusmeier attend a protest against Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 12-04092022155933

Protesters march around the Wisconsin Capitol square during an anti-war rally.
Ukraine War Protest 040922 15-04092022160418

Protesters and refugees hold Ukrainian flags and sing as the Forward Marching Band plays the Ukrainian national anthem.

