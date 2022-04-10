PHOTOS: Madison mayor declares 'Solidarity with Ukraine Day' at protest

Local photographer Steve Daubs becomes emotional as he tells a crowd gathered to protest Russia’s war with Ukraine how he and his Ukrainian wife cry everyday as they worry about their friends and family in Ukraine.
Protesters, Ukrainian refugees, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the Forward Marching Band gathered on the State Street steps of the Wisconsin Capitol building Saturday afternoon to rally against Russia's invasion and genocide in Ukraine. Mayor Rhodes-Conway officially declared the day to be "Solidarity with Ukraine Day" in Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.