PHOTOS: Madison celebrates Juneteenth

Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination presented a six-day Juneteenth celebration last week. The parade and in-person celebration of the holiday celebrating African American emancipation from slavery took place Saturday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union troops proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas — the last remaining Confederate state with legalized slavery.
