PHOTOS: Madison celebrates Juneteenth

Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination presented a six-day Juneteenth celebration last week. The parade and in-person celebration of the holiday celebrating African American emancipation from slavery took place Saturday.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union troops proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas — the last remaining Confederate state with legalized slavery.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers greets Juneteenth parade founder and organizer Jacquelyn Hunt before the start of the parade at Fountain of Life Church on Saturday.
Double Dutch, one of many Juneteenth traditions, is done at the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
The Dairyland Dancing Diamonds blow bubbles while walking in the Juneteenth Parade.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes walks in the Juneteenth Parade on Park Street.
Gov. Tony Evers greets Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett before the start of the parade.
One City scholars prepare to play percussion on buckets during the Juneteenth opening ceremony at Penn Park.
Elder Linda Hoskins gives the blessing to begin the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park on Saturday.
Annie Flowers and Judge Everett Mitchell open the Juneteenth ceremony at Penn Park.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes shares a few words to kick off the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Chief of secondary schools for Madison Metropolitan School District Angie Hicks waves to Juneteenth Parade attendees on Park Street.
Juneteenth attendees line up for shaved ice, a staple of Juneteenth celebrations at Penn Park on Saturday.

