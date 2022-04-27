 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Local drag teens compete for Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer

Nemo (Middleton 15-year-old, Bailey Mosling) and Andiwithani (Watertown 16-year-old, Andy Schueler) competed in the first-ever Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant at Stage Seventeen Ten in Ashwaubenon on Saturday. Andiwithani won the interview segment and was named second runner-up. Nemo won the gown and talent segments and was crowned the 2022 Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer.

The pageant was co-hosted by Madison drag queen Cass Marie Domino and Madison native and current Green Bay resident Jojo Jubilee.

Nemo is one of six drag kids who will be featured in an upcoming Discovery+ television series, "Generation Drag." The series, which is executive produced by model and television star Tyra Banks, will air June 1.

Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 01-04262022191232

Nemo looks back at the judges as she competes in the gown segment of the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant. The crown sparkles on a pedestal beside the stage.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 02-04262022191232

Andiwithani Domino poses while walking the runway during the gown segment of the drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 03-04262022191232

Cass Marie Domino performs a number as she co-hosts the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 04-04262022191232

Cass Marie Domino and Jojo Jubilee co-host the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant at Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 06-04262022191232

Nemo walks the runway in a pink taffeta dress during the gown segment of the pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 07-04262022191232

Sarah Schueler, mother of Andiwithani Domino and Dana Mosling, mother of Nemo, stand with other parents of drag kids to be recognized for their love and support during the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 08-04262022191232

Madison drag queen Cass Marie Domino performs a number while co-hosting the pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 09-04262022191232

Andiwithani Domino performs to a custom audio track compiled of news and social commentary about hate crimes and discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 10-04262022191232

Watertown teen drag queen Andiwithani Domino performs in the talent segment of the pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 11-04262022191232

Nemo spins a hula hoop around her ankle during the talent segment of the drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 12-04262022191232

Andiwithani Domino is reintroduced to the stage before the announcement of awards at the end of the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 13-04262022191232

Andiwithani Domino holds her trophy after winning the interview segment of the pageant. Interviews were conducted earlier in the day at Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 14-04262022191232

Andiwithani Domino is announced as the second runner-up of the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 15-04262022191232

By process of elimination, Dana, Luke and Logan Mosling anticipate the announcement of their child/sibling as the winner of the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 16-04262022191232

Middleton teen drag queen Nemo is announced as the winner of the 2022 Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 17-04262022191232

Cass Marie Domino, Wilma Tootsie Pop, Lucy de Cucci and Michael Lynn crown Nemo Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 18-04262022191232

Nemo is crowned Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer at the first annual drag pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 19-04262022191232

Emmy Michelle, a drag princess from Kenosha stands beside Madison drag queen Cass Marie Domino as Nemo is crowned Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 21-04262022191232

Co-owner of Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon, Wilma Tootsie Pop hands a dollar to Nemo during her final stage walk of the pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 22-04262022191232

Dana Mosling congratulates her child for winning the pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 23-04262022191232

With a handful of dollar bills, Nemo takes her final walk on the runway after winning the pageant.
Miss WI Youth Entertainer 042322 25-04262022191232

Nemo video chats with her grandmother after winning the title of Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer.

