PHOTOS: Local drag teens compete for Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer

Sarah Schueler, mother of Andiwithani Domino and Dana Mosling, mother of Nemo, stand with other parents of drag kids to be recognized for their love and support during the Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant.
Nemo (Middleton 15-year-old, Bailey Mosling) and Andiwithani (Watertown 16-year-old, Andy Schueler) competed in the first-ever Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer drag pageant at Stage Seventeen Ten in Ashwaubenon on Saturday. Andiwithani won the interview segment and was named second runner-up. Nemo won the gown and talent segments and was crowned the 2022 Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer.
The pageant was co-hosted by Madison drag queen Cass Marie Domino and Madison native and current Green Bay resident Jojo Jubilee.
Nemo is one of six drag kids who will be featured in an upcoming Discovery+ television series, "Generation Drag." The series, which is executive produced by model and television star Tyra Banks, will air June 1.
