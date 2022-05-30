PHOTOS: Lawns, weeds and pollinators flourish with No Mow May

The “No Mow May” signs distributed by the Marquette Neighborhood Association are posted in multiple yards to raise awareness for the pro-pollinator movement. The sign reads, "Pardon our weeds. We're feeding the bees."
The gist of it is that lawn flowers (think dandelions, clover, violets) blossom best when grass grows to a height of five inches, which equates to mowing roughly every two weeks. It also allows more bees to roam, research has shown.
Photo director Ruthie Hauge captured some of these flourishing green spaces in the gallery below.
