PHOTOS: Lawns, weeds and pollinators flourish with No Mow May

Originating in Appleton in May 2020, No Mow May suspends enforcement of weed and mowing requirements, giving bees and other pollinators a better chance to prosper.

Other local governments across the state have followed suit. Now, cities like Monona, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Wausau and Oshkosh partake in No Mow May.

This year, for the first time, Madison and Dane County implemented resolutions proclaiming this month to be "Low" Mow May — a slightly more conservative adjustment — and promoting pollinator-friendly lawn height year-round. 

The gist of it is that lawn flowers (think dandelions, clover, violets) blossom best when grass grows to a height of five inches, which equates to mowing roughly every two weeks. It also allows more bees to roam, research has shown.

Photo director Ruthie Hauge captured some of these flourishing green spaces in the gallery below.

A pollinating insect sits atop a dandelion next to a “No Mow May” sign from the Marquette Neighborhood Association.
The property line between two homes is apparent as some Madison residents opt to mow regularly and others let the grass grow. 
Dandelions grow in the front yard of a home in the Marquette neighborhood as the homeowners participate in the No Mow May pro-pollinator movement.
A pollinating insect sits atop a dandelion in a Marquette neighborhood yard.
A handmade “No Mow May” sign is posted in a yard on Madison's near east side on Thursday.
Dave Toland spends time with his dog, Darwin in the backyard of his home in Madison on Thursday. Toland hasn’t mowed his lawn in a year in an effort to attract pollinators.
A handmade “No Mow May” sign is posted in a yard in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood in an effort to raise awareness of the pro-pollinator movement.
Dandelions grow in the front yard of a Marquette neighborhood home as the homeowners participate in No Mow May by letting their lawn grow.
Dave Toland spends time with his dog, Darwin, in the yard of his home in Madison on Thursday. In an effort to attract pollinators, Toland has not mowed his lawn in a year.
The “No Mow May” signs distributed by the Marquette Neighborhood Association are posted in multiple yards to raise awareness for the pro-pollinator movement. The sign reads, "Pardon our weeds. We're feeding the bees."
Grass grows tall around a kayak in the backyard of Dave Toland’s home in Madison.
A handmade “No Mow May” sign is posted in a yard on the near East side of Madison.

