PHOTOS: Goodman Youth Farm

Goodman Youth Farm is operated by Rooted, a nonprofit group which oversees multiple community food and farming projects in the Madison area. Students take field trips to the farm, located at 5017 Sudbury Way in Madison, to learn about composting, take a tasting tour, harvest herbs and make fresh food in an outdoor kitchen.
Students learn to identify vegetables as they tour the farm.
Field trip groups from two different summer camps pass by each other as they visit the farm on the far east side of Madison.
Wisconsin Youth Company summer camper Sean sifts compost with fellow campers.
Wisconsin Youth Company summer camper Hank sifts compost.
Students from Wisconsin Youth Company spread compost between rows of vegetables.
Students from Wisconsin Youth Company Eliza and Reagan try fresh thyme leaves while on the tasting tour of the farm. One of the campers commented after tasting the thyme, “It needs more pepper.”
Lev, a Wisconsin Youth Company summer camper, scrapes chopped garlic into a blender while making fresh pesto with fellow campers.
A recipe for fresh basil pesto is written on a chalkboard in the outdoor kitchen area of Goodman Youth Farm while students make fresh pesto.
Wisconsin Youth Company summer campers take turns powering a blender with a bicycle to
purée fresh basil pesto.
Forrest Smart serves the fresh basil pesto to the students as a snack.
Wisconsin Youth Company summer campers Hadley, Reagan and Grace try the fresh basil pesto on tortilla chips.
Forrest Smart talks to the students while they eat fresh pesto and tortilla chips in the outdoor kitchen at Goodman Youth Farm.
Heather Kapp takes the students on a tasting tour, identifying herbs and vegetables growing on the farm as they walk along the paths.
Heather Kapp gives green onions “a haircut” before distributing the fresh onions to the students to take home.
An old newspaper stand is used as a free seed library at the Goodman Youth Farm at 5017 Sudbury Way in Madison.
