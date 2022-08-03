 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Goodman Youth Farm

Goodman Youth Farm is operated by Rooted, a nonprofit group which oversees multiple community food and farming projects in the Madison area. Students take field trips to the farm, located at 5017 Sudbury Way in Madison, to learn about composting, take a tasting tour, harvest herbs and make fresh food in an outdoor kitchen. 

Goodman Youth Farm 072722 01-08022022134158

Students learn to identify vegetables as they tour the farm.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 02-08022022134158

Field trip groups from two different summer camps pass by each other as they visit the farm on the far east side of Madison.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 03-08022022134158

Wisconsin Youth Company summer camper Sean sifts compost with fellow campers.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 04-08022022134158

Wisconsin Youth Company summer camper Hank sifts compost.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 05-08022022134158

Students from Wisconsin Youth Company spread compost between rows of vegetables.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 06-08022022134158

Students from Wisconsin Youth Company Eliza and Reagan try fresh thyme leaves while on the tasting tour of the farm. One of the campers commented after tasting the thyme, “It needs more pepper.”
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 08-08022022134158

Lev, a Wisconsin Youth Company summer camper, scrapes chopped garlic into a blender while making fresh pesto with fellow campers.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 09-08022022134158

A recipe for fresh basil pesto is written on a chalkboard in the outdoor kitchen area of Goodman Youth Farm while students make fresh pesto.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 10-08022022134158

Wisconsin Youth Company summer campers take turns powering a blender with a bicycle to purée fresh basil pesto.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 11-08022022134158

Forrest Smart serves the fresh basil pesto to the students as a snack.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 12-08022022134158

Wisconsin Youth Company summer campers Hadley, Reagan and Grace try the fresh basil pesto on tortilla chips.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 13-08022022134158

Forrest Smart talks to the students while they eat fresh pesto and tortilla chips in the outdoor kitchen at Goodman Youth Farm.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 14-08022022134158

Heather Kapp takes the students on a tasting tour, identifying herbs and vegetables growing on the farm as they walk along the paths.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 15-08022022134158

Heather Kapp gives green onions “a haircut” before distributing the fresh onions to the students to take home.
Goodman Youth Farm 072722 16-08022022134158

An old newspaper stand is used as a free seed library at the Goodman Youth Farm at 5017 Sudbury Way in Madison.

