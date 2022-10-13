PHOTOS: Fall in downtown Madison

The gold "Wisconsin" statue, which stands atop the Capitol building dome, is framed by colorful fall leaves on Tuesday. According to wisconsin.gov, the statue is 15 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs over 3 tons. In her left hand, "Wisconsin" holds a globe with an eagle perched on it and on top of her helmet is the state animal, the badger.
Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge has been noticing the smartphone photography of Cap Times and Madison Media Partners digital marketing content producer, Beck Henreckson. Hauge recently told Henreckson, "You really have an eye for photography. How do you feel about learning to use a professional camera?" Henreckson enthusiastically agreed to go on a "photo safari" with Hauge, walking around downtown Madison for a one-on-one photography lesson and walkabout. Here are the resulting images, plus a few more Hauge took the week prior.
As 70-degree days fade into the past and the cool wind brings thoughts of the looming winter, Madisonians take to bike trails, fishing spots, foot paths and patios to soak up the last of warm sun.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.