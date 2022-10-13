 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Fall in downtown Madison

Sunlight catches the water from the fountain at Monona Terrace, facing the Wisconsin Capitol building in Madison.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge has been noticing the smartphone photography of Cap Times and Madison Media Partners digital marketing content producer, Beck Henreckson. Hauge recently told Henreckson, "You really have an eye for photography. How do you feel about learning to use a professional camera?" Henreckson enthusiastically agreed to go on a "photo safari" with Hauge, walking around downtown Madison for a one-on-one photography lesson and walkabout. Here are the resulting images, plus a few more Hauge took the week prior.

Fall photo safari 101122 08-10122022170047

The gold "Wisconsin" statue, which stands atop the Capitol building dome, is framed by colorful fall leaves on Tuesday. According to wisconsin.gov, the statue is 15 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs over 3 tons. In her left hand, "Wisconsin" holds a globe with an eagle perched on it and on top of her helmet is the state animal, the badger.

As 70-degree days fade into the past and the cool wind brings thoughts of the looming winter, Madisonians take to bike trails, fishing spots, foot paths and patios to soak up the last of warm sun.

Fall photo safari 101122 01-10122022170047

Cyclists and a fisherman are reflected in the windows of Monona Terrace, along the Capital City Trail.
Becks intro to photography 101122 01-10122022170047

A cyclist rides along the shore of Lake Monona in downtown Madison.
Fall downtown 100622 13-10122022174224

A pedestrian and a cyclist make their way down the ramp at Monona Terrace.
Fall photo safari 101122 03-10122022170047

James Harris catches a bluegill while fishing near Monona Terrace. Harris, a Milwaukee-based veteran, comes back to his hometown of Madison to fish because it is “perfect therapy for PTSD.”
Fall photo safari 101122 18-10122022170047

A B-Cycle renter rides along the shore of Lake Monona on the Capital City Trail.
Whitehorse Bike Loop 100522 01-10072022084309

The bike-a-thon route took the students around Lake Monona, roughly a 13-mile ride.
Fall photo safari 101122 05-10122022170047

People gather at Monona Terrace for the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference.

Fall photo safari 101122 04-10122022170047

While talking on his phone beneath Monona Terrace, a man catches photo director Ruthie Hauge in the act of taking his photograph and responds by doing the same.
Fall photo safari 101122 07-10122022170047

Keith Nathaniel enthusiastically poses when he notices cameras as he arrives at Monona Terrace for the NAE4-HYDP Annual Conference in downtown Madison on Tuesday.
Becks intro to photography 101122 05-10122022172712

Yellow leaves complement the deep blue sky on one of the last warm days of the year in Madison on Tuesday.
Fall photo safari 101122 06-10122022170047

Pedestrians use the skywalk to cross the Monona Terrace parking garage.
Fall photo safari 101122 15-10122022170047

Leaves turn to vibrant warm tones in the trees surrounding the Capitol.
Becks intro to photography 101122 02-10122022170047

A man jogs up the stairs and into the Capitol building on a warm fall day.
Becks intro to photography 101122 03-10122022170047

Yellow and orange leaves bring even more color to the Collective Coffee patio on the Capitol Square in Madison.
Whitehorse Bike Loop 100522 02-10072022084309

Parent volunteers, sixth grade students and teachers from Whitehorse Middle School make their way past Monona Terrace as they ride bikes around Lake Monona.
Fall photo safari 101122 20-10122022170047

Two cyclists wait for the elevator at Monona Terrace as they leave work in Madison on Tuesday.

