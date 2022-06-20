PHOTOS: Eventful weekend in Madison Juneteenth, Loop the Lake, Pride and more

Paddle & Portage and Loop the Lake participants pickup food from the Monsoon Siam food cart at Olbrich Park. Both events end at the same location so services such as food and beverage carts and portable toilets can be shared.
It was a busy weekend in Madison with Loop the Lake, Paddle & Portage, Juneteenth, Pride celebrations, the World Naked Bike Ride, the Dane County Farmers Market and Fathers Day.
