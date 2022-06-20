 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

PHOTOS: Eventful weekend in Madison Juneteenth, Loop the Lake, Pride and more

PHOTOS: Eventful weekend in Madison Juneteenth, Loop the Lake, Pride and more

It was a busy weekend in Madison with Loop the Lake, Paddle & Portage, Juneteenth, Pride celebrations, the World Naked Bike Ride, the Dane County Farmers Market and Fathers Day.

Juneteenth 061822 06-06182022221654

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness team walks in the Juneteenth Parade in Madison.
Dane Farmers Market 061822 02-06202022104528

People shop at the Dane County Farmers Market around the Capitol Square.
Loop the Lake 061822 01-06202022095321

Cyclists complete the Clean Lakes Alliance Loop the Lake event at Olbrich Park in Madison on Saturday. The course, which circles Lake Monona, can be completed at each participant’s own pace.
Juneteenth 061822 07-06182022221654

The Dairyland Dancing Diamonds blow bubbles while walking in the Juneteenth Parade.
World Naked Bike Ride 061822 05-06202022094019

Cyclists bike on John Nolen Drive as they participate in the World Naked Bike Ride.
Loop the Lake 061822 07-06202022095321

Paddle & Portage and Loop the Lake participants pickup food from the Monsoon Siam food cart at Olbrich Park. Both events end at the same location so services such as food and beverage carts and portable toilets can be shared.
Dane Farmers Market 061822 03-06202022104528

People shop at the Dane County Farmers Market around the Capitol Square.
World Naked Bike Ride 061822 03-06202022094019

Cyclists turn down State Street as they participate in the World Naked Bike Ride in Madison.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News