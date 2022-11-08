PHOTOS: Election Day in the Madison area

A long line of voters extends for the full length of the McFarland Municipal Center building before 8 a.m. on Election Day. When asked, one voter said she waited in line for 45 minutes to vote before heading to work.
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler gives a treat to Ringo as Ringo’s owner Patty Tolleson waits for her daughter to vote at the McFarland Municipal Center on Tuesday. Rev. Marrese-Wheeler, a McFarland resident and the pastor at Oakland Cambridge Presbyterian Church, volunteered to be an Election Day chaplain, standing outside of the polling place thanking voters for being here. He said, “I wanted to be here as a peaceful, nonviolent presence to be a listening ear and if needed, to step into the void and deescalate and find that common ground. We need to heal.”
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in several tight races, choosing their governor for the next four years, U.S. senator for the next six, and positions down the ballot including attorney general, secretary of state and state legislators.
Voters also cast ballots in races specific to their region for U.S. Congress and the state Legislature, and local races including positions like county sheriff and referendum questions.
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe told reporters Tuesday that "as of this afternoon, there are no major issues that have been reported, and Election Day in Wisconsin is going smoothly."
Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge visited a number of polling places in the Madison area Tuesday to capture these Election Day scenes.
