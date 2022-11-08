 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Election Day in the Madison area

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in several tight races, choosing their governor for the next four years, U.S. senator for the next six, and positions down the ballot including attorney general, secretary of state and state legislators.

Voters also cast ballots in races specific to their region for U.S. Congress and the state Legislature, and local races including positions like county sheriff and referendum questions.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe told reporters Tuesday that "as of this afternoon, there are no major issues that have been reported, and Election Day in Wisconsin is going smoothly."

Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge visited a number of polling places in the Madison area Tuesday to capture these Election Day scenes.

gates of heaven polling place

Voters cast ballots at the Gates of Heaven polling place in Madison on Election Day.
election day

Kevin Pellerin holds his son Crosby, 6, as he votes at the Madison Fire Department Station 14 polling place on Election Day in Madison.
Election Day 110822 02-11082022132857

Voters stand in line to vote at the Maple Bluff Village Center in Madison on Election Day.
Election Day 110822 08-11082022132857

Gwen Hardie-Bauer votes at the Tenney Park Pavilion polling place in Madison on Election Day.
Election Day 110822 11-11082022132857

Election official Madeline Sall processes absentee ballots at the Tenney Park Pavilion polling place.
Election Day 110822 12-11082022132857

A voter smiles as he leaves the Tenney Park Pavilion polling place in Madison on Election Day.
Election Day 110822 09-11082022132857

Election official Madeline Sall processes absentee ballots at the Tenney Park Pavilion polling place in Madison on Election Day.
Election Day 110822 07-11082022132857

Rolls of newly designed voting stickers sit on a table near the entrance of the Tenney Park Pavilion polling place.
Election Day 110822 06-11082022132857

A voter fills out their ballot at the Tenney Park Pavilion.
Evers Voting 110822 01-11082022131959

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shows his driver's license to a television camera while waiting in line to vote at the Maple Bluff Village Center on Tuesday.
Evers Voting 110822 02-11082022131959

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers wait in line to vote at the Maple Bluff Village Center in Madison on Election Day.
Evers Voting 110822 10-11082022131959

Gov. Tony Evers votes at the Maple Bluff Village Center in Madison on Election Day.
McFarland Votes 110822 03-11082022092813

A long line of voters extends for the full length of the McFarland Municipal Center building before 8 a.m. on Election Day. When asked, one voter said she waited in line for 45 minutes to vote before heading to work.
McFarland Votes 110822 04-11082022092813

A long line of voters extends the full length of the McFarland Municipal Center building early Tuesday morning.
McFarland Votes 110822 05-11082022092813

Voters cast their ballots before 8 a.m. at the polling place at the McFarland Municipal Center on Tuesday.
McFarland Votes 110822 06-11082022092813

Taylor and Megan Grover teach their 2-year-old daughter Charlotte how to vote at the McFarland Municipal Center.
McFarland Votes 110822 01-11082022092813

Jovie Shumway, 2, smiles at voters while her dad fills in an ballot at the McFarland Municipal Center on Tuesday.
McFarland Votes 110822 07-11082022092813

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler gives a treat to Ringo as Ringo’s owner Patty Tolleson waits for her daughter to vote at the McFarland Municipal Center on Tuesday. Rev. Marrese-Wheeler, a McFarland resident and the pastor at Oakland Cambridge Presbyterian Church, volunteered to be an Election Day chaplain, standing outside of the polling place thanking voters for being here. He said, “I wanted to be here as a peaceful, nonviolent presence to be a listening ear and if needed, to step into the void and deescalate and find that common ground. We need to heal.”
uw campus election day

A sign reading #BadgersVote is planted at the base of Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Election Day.

 

 

 

 

