PHOTOS: Visit the renovated Cambridge Inn on Main

The Cambridge Inn on Main is a new six-room hotel located in a historic building in downtown Cambridge, at the far east edge of Dane County. Owners Mandi and Toni Buonincontro spent 18 months renovating the building, which was in disrepair when they bought it.

They've tried to preserve as many features of the original building as possible, furnishing it with refurbished antiques, while adding modern safety features and comforts. 

“The whole hotel is supposed to take you to the 1920s,” Tony said. “This should be a prelude to going to the museum. It'll tell its own story.”

Cambridge Inn 060722 01-06102022120230

The Cambridge Inn on Main is located at 117 W. Main St., in a historic building in the main shopping district of downtown Cambridge. 
Cambridge Inn 060722 02-06102022120230

Tony and Mandi Buonincontro are pictured in the sitting room of the Cambridge Inn on Main, their new business. After purchasing the building, Mandi was looking at historic photos of it and discovered an image of her great-grandfather standing in the same part of the building when it was a general store in the early 1900s.
Cambridge Inn 060722 03-06102022120230

Reupholstered vintage furniture adorns the sitting room at the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 04-06102022120230

Vintage lamps and furniture give charm to the rooms at the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 05-06102022120230

The Founders Room is a farm-themed bedroom on the first floor of the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 06-06102022120230

The Cambridge Inn's Lake Ripley Room is decorated with vintage lake cottage-inspired pieces.
Cambridge Inn 060722 07-06102022120230

The bedrooms on the first floor of Cambridge Inn have bathrooms designed to be accessible for guests with disabilities. 
Cambridge Inn 060722 08-06102022120230

Tony Buonincontro stands in the room he is finishing at Cambridge Inn. He and his wife Mandi purchased the dilapidated historic building and restored it, keeping as many of the historic elements intact as possible.
Cambridge Inn 060722 09-06102022120230

The back lot at Cambridge Inn will eventually become a cobblestone patio with seating for guests to enjoy. With it's location adjacent to the CamRock Bike Park and CamRock trailhead, the Inn will be cyclist-friendly with indoor parking for bicycles.
Cambridge Inn 060722 10-06102022121521

Tony Buonincontro talks about the businesses that historically occupied the building that now houses the Cambridge Inn on Main.
Cambridge Inn 060722 11-06102022121521

The original brick walls and wood floor of the 1890 building are visible at the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 12-06102022121521

Thick original wood beams span the stairway of the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 13-06102022121521

Tony Buonincontro talks about the dilapidated state of the building that is now the Cambridge Inn. The room and ceiling of the CamRock Room (pictured) were once collapsed, and ferns were growing on the second story room's floor.
Cambridge Inn 060722 14-06102022121521

The Cannonball room is located on the second floor of the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 15-06102022121521

An antique wash basin decorates a bathroom at the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 16-06102022121521

Tony Buonincontro talks about the former lawyer’s office that was once inside of second floor suite at the new Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 17-06102022121521

The two-bedroom suite at Cambridge Inn is located in a former law office on the building's second floor.
Cambridge Inn 060722 18-06102022121521

The original textured plaster walls adorn a bedroom wall at the Cambridge Inn.
Cambridge Inn 060722 19-06102022121521

The Munson Law Room, a two-bedroom suite at Cambridge Inn, is located in a former law office.
Cambridge Inn 060722 20-06102022121521

The Munson Law Room, a suite at the Cambridge Inn, is comprised of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a sitting room.

