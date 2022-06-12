PHOTOS: Visit the renovated Cambridge Inn on Main

Tony and Mandi Buonincontro are pictured in the sitting room of the Cambridge Inn on Main, their new business. After purchasing the building, Mandi was looking at historic photos of it and discovered an image of her great-grandfather standing in the same part of the building when it was a general store in the early 1900s.
Tony Buonincontro stands in the room he is finishing at Cambridge Inn. He and his wife Mandi purchased the dilapidated historic building and restored it, keeping as many of the historic elements intact as possible.
Tony Buonincontro talks about the dilapidated state of the building that is now the Cambridge Inn. The room and ceiling of the CamRock Room (pictured) were once collapsed, and ferns were growing on the second story room's floor.
The back lot at Cambridge Inn will eventually become a cobblestone patio with seating for guests to enjoy. With it's location adjacent to the CamRock Bike Park and CamRock trailhead, the Inn will be cyclist-friendly with indoor parking for bicycles.
The Cambridge Inn on Main is a new six-room hotel located in a historic building in downtown Cambridge, at the far east edge of Dane County. Owners Mandi and Toni Buonincontro spent 18 months renovating the building, which was in disrepair when they bought it.
They've tried to preserve as many features of the original building as possible, furnishing it with refurbished antiques, while adding modern safety features and comforts.
“The whole hotel is supposed to take you to the 1920s,” Tony said. “This should be a prelude to going to the museum. It'll tell its own story.”
