PHOTOS: Bloom Bake Shop, Youngblood and Cafe Domestique open at Northstreet

A Youngblood Beer Co. hazy pale ale called “Hi. My Name Is Sauron” is pictured in front of a wall of beer labels at Northstreet. This is Youngblood's second location; the first is on King Street in downtown Madison.
Garage-style doors can open up to the patio in the Youngblood Beer Co. taproom and the Cafe Domestique coffee bar area of Northstreet. One of the doors goes directly to the bar, so patrons can order beer from outside.
Madison’s Eken Park neighborhood welcomed Northstreet, a new collaboration between Bloom Bake Shop, Youngblood Beer Co. and Cafe Domestique, on Tuesday. Lightly modeled off public markets like the one in downtown Milwaukee, the new taproom, coffee shop and bakery is located at 557 North St. in Madison. Across from it are the Tip Top Tavern and Ogden’s North Street Diner.
