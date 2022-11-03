 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Bloom Bake Shop, Youngblood and Cafe Domestique open at Northstreet

Madison’s Eken Park neighborhood welcomed Northstreet, a new collaboration between Bloom Bake Shop, Youngblood Beer Co. and Cafe Domestique, on Tuesday. Lightly modeled off public markets like the one in downtown Milwaukee, the new taproom, coffee shop and bakery is located at 557 North St. in Madison. Across from it are the Tip Top Tavern and Ogden’s North Street Diner.

A backlit wall of foliage adorns the bar in the Youngblood taproom portion of Northstreet. There are 10 rotating beers on tap at the new location.
A mural by local artist Henrique Nardi depicts a roller skater on the Commercial Avenue-facing exterior wall at Northstreet.
A chandelier made of oyster shells lights the counter in the Bloom Bake Shop area of Northstreet. The bake shop sold out of most of its goods on Tuesday, the opening day.
Orange picnic tables share the space between the Youngblood Beer Co. taproom and Cafe Domestique's coffee counter at Northstreet.
A Youngblood Beer Co. hazy pale ale called “Hi. My Name Is Sauron” is pictured in front of a wall of beer labels at Northstreet. This is Youngblood's second location; the first is on King Street in downtown Madison.
Mint green walls, globe lights and vintage school furniture make up the Bloom Bake Shop portion of Northstreet. 
Garage-style doors can open up to the patio in the Youngblood Beer Co. taproom and the Cafe Domestique coffee bar area of Northstreet. One of the doors goes directly to the bar, so patrons can order beer from outside.
A custom plant trellis reads “Youngblood” in the taproom at Northstreet. The trellis hangs over the seating area of the room, and pathos plants are already starting to spread their vines across it.
Tom Dufek pours a hazy pale ale called “Hi. My Name Is Sauron” in the new Youngblood Beer Co. taproom.
On an unseasonably warm fall day, customers drink coffee on the patio at Northstreet. Owners of the new market hope to keep the patio open all year.
The ube latte, from Cafe Domestique is made with Japanese purple yams. 
Rebecca Jaworski, manager of Bloom Bake Shop, speaks with a customer who works across the street at Tip Top Tavern.
Local artist Henrique Nardi painted a friendly greeting, "HEY Neighbor!" near the main entrance and taproom garage door of Northstreet.
A double door divides the Bloom Bake Shop space and the year-round patio at Northstreet.
Multi-colored vintage school chairs and tables were chosen for seating in the Bloom Bake Shop cafe.
Orange picnic tables and custom wood tables fill the patio at Northstreet.
A mural by local artist Henrique Nardi depicts a barefoot cyclist on the wall facing North Street in Eken Park.

