PHOTOS: Barack Obama campaigns with Wisconsin Democrats

Congresswoman Gwen Moore tells the crowd at a Wisconsin Democrats campaign rally that she was the student council president at the very school that hosted this event, North Division High School in Milwaukee.
Former Chief White House photographer for the Obama administration and Madison resident Pete Souza can be seen taking photographs behind Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and former President Barack Obama.
Former President Barack Obama, who has embarked on a nationwide tour to boost voter turnout in recent days, campaigned with Wisconsin Democrats at North Division High School in Milwaukee on Saturday. He appeared on stage alongside Gov. Tony Evers, who is facing a tough reelection challenge, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is seeking to unseat U.S Sen. Ron Johnson.
