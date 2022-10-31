 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Barack Obama campaigns with Wisconsin Democrats

Former President Barack Obama, who has embarked on a nationwide tour to boost voter turnout in recent days, campaigned with Wisconsin Democrats at North Division High School in Milwaukee on Saturday. He appeared on stage alongside Gov. Tony Evers, who is facing a tough reelection challenge, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is seeking to unseat U.S Sen. Ron Johnson.

Obama 102922 32-10302022002818

Attorney General Josh Kaul talks about his political positions as he campaigns during a rally at North Division High School in Milwaukee.
Obama 102922 36-10302022002818

Senator Tammy Baldwin encourages voters to elect Mandela Barnes to be her partner for Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.
Obama 102922 34-10302022002818

Congresswoman Gwen Moore tells the crowd at a Wisconsin Democrats campaign rally that she was the student council president at the very school that hosted this event, North Division High School in Milwaukee.
Obama 102922 30-10302022002818

Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez makes comparisons between gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and former President Donald Trump as she speaks at the rally.
Obama 102922 22-10302022000736

People listen to Wisconsin Democrats as they campaign in the field house of North Division High School.
Obama 102922 37-10302022003234

Lt. Gov. and candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes waves to supporters as he takes the stage.
Obama 102922 42-10302022101211

Former President Barack Obama sneaks onto the stage behind Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as Evers introduces him.
Obama 102922 19-10302022000736

Former President Barack Obama smiles as the audience applauds and cheers for him.
Obama 102922 14-10292022235730

People listen and take videos and photos as former President Barack Obama addresses them.
Obama 102922 27-10302022000736

Former President Barack Obama campaigns with Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Obama 102922 04-10292022184226

Former President Barack Obama encourages Wisconsinites to vote in the upcoming midterm election, saying "I'm here to ask you to vote."
Obama 102922 03-10292022235730

Former Chief White House photographer for the Obama administration and Madison resident Pete Souza can be seen taking photographs behind Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and former President Barack Obama.
Obama 102922 02-10292022235211

A man places his hand over his heart as his listens to former President Barack Obama.
Obama 102922 21-10302022000736

People applaud and cheer as former President Barack Obama speaks to the crowd.
Obama 102922 01-10292022184226

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes sit behind former President Barack Obama as he campaigns for Wisconsin Democrats.
Obama 102922 12-10302022093214

Former President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing the crowd.
Obama 102922 10-10292022235730

Former Chief White House photographer for the Obama administration and Madison resident Pete Souza takes photos of former President Barack Obama as he meets voters.

